Let's get the good news for some and the eye-rolling news for others out of the way. Nickleback will be at the Maine Savings Amphitheater on August 24. Why IS Nickleback so hated anyway? Also, what's the proof they are so hated? Glad you asked. Best Life took it upon himself a couple of years ago to research to find the most hated band. They looked through countless lists, message boards, and articles on the most hated bands to see which groups popped up the most frequently, eventually landing a list of 21 bands. And yes, coming in as the most hated band in America is Nickleback.

