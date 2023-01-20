Read full article on original website
Ponca City News
Lora Alice Holmes
Lora Alice Holmes passed away on December 30th, in Oklahoma City at the age of 97. She was born Lora Alice Harden on June 19, 1925, to John Bluford and Mary Olive (Horton) Harden, in Ponca City. Lora was known as Alice to most people, Topsy to some, and also Mom, Grandma, Oklagrandma, and Namaw (Grandma) Great. She spent most of her life in Ponca City and graduated from Ponca City High School in 1943. In 1945, she was married to Leslie H. Barthel for 15 year and raised three children L. Harlen Jr. (1946), Sharon A. (1948), and Roger L. (1952). She married Fred A. Holmes Sr. in 1966 and became a step-mother for Cheryl A., Chris L., and Fred A. Jr. They remained married until Fred Sr.’s death in 1986. She worked as a dental assistant to Dr. R.L. Moore at a dental office in Ponca City from 1960 until retiring in 1992. In 1997 she returned to work providing tours at the Marland Mansion in Ponca City until finally retiring in 2018, at the age of 94. She lived in the Ponca City until 2020 when she moved to Moore, OK to be closer to family.
Ponca City News
Shirley Ruth (Bain) Patten
Body Shirley Ruth (Bain) Patten left this earthly world on December 22, 2022, at the age of 83. ShirleywasbornonNovember 26, 1939, in Newkirk, Oklahoma to John and Fern Bain. She grew up in Uncas, Oklahoma and attended the local church and schools. After her early education in Uncas, she graduated from Ponca City High School in 1958. Shortly after graduation, she married the love of her life, Charles Patten.
Ponca City News
Dennis Carley Tibbles
Dennis (Denny) Carley Tibbles, son of Ivan Carley and Geraldine (Nicholson) Tibbles was born November 16, 1959, in Council Bluffs, Iowa and died January 11, 2023, at his home in Ponca City, OK, at the age of 63 years, 1 month, and 25 days. In 1980 Dennis married Sally Ann...
Ponca City News
Richard “Dick” Bucher
Body Richard “Dick” Bucher, 78, of Ponca City, OK flew west on January 14, 2023. Cremation has been effected. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Rindt-Erdman Funeral Home Chapel. Burial with Military Honors will take place following the service at Parker Cemetery. Directly following the burial, the family would like to invite friends to a luncheon at The Gathering Place (1309 South Summit Street, Arkansas City, KS 67005).
KOCO
Northern parts of Oklahoma prepared despite not much snow expected
ENID, Okla. — Northern parts of Oklahoma are prepared for whatever may come their way, though not much snow is expected. | TIMELINE | Rain, snow expected as winter weather moves into Oklahoma. City officials in Enid said with this weather and warm ground temperatures, they’re not too worried...
Ponca City News
Warren D. Rouse
Warren D. Rouse, 90, beloved husband and father, was called to his eternal resting place on January 19, 2023. He entered this world on February 19, 1932 in Newkirk, Oklahoma, born to Charlie and Rhoda (Talley) Rouse. He enjoyed all kinds of outdoor sports such as skiing, mountain climbing, as...
KOCO
Supporters from across Oklahoma plan to attend Athena Brownfield's funeral
CYRIL, Okla. — The investigation into a missing 4-year-old girl crushed the small community of Cyril, but now Oklahomans are coming together to honor her. City Hall has been a gathering place for people to come together in the town as they mourn the loss of Athena Brownfield, who was reported missing 10 days ago.
enidbuzz.com
Old School Bagel Coming To Enid
ENID, OK - You'll soon be able to grab a great bagel and a cup of coffee from Old School Bagel Cafe in Enid, Oklahoma. The new little bagel shop will be serving up some delicious bagels like those that you find in the big cities. Old School Bagel Cafe...
news9.com
Toby Keith Spotted At Impromptu Norman Concert, Bedlam Basketball Game
Toby Keith was spotted over the weekend performing at an impromptu concert in Norman, and he was spotted at the Bedlam basketball game Wednesday night in Stillwater. The performance happened last weekend at Hollywood Corners Station. Keith played a few songs with the musical act on stage. Keith is battling...
Ponca City News
Amy Swartz
Amy Swartz is Director of Special Services for Ponca City Public Schools (PCPS). Swartz grew up in Newkirk where she attended Newkirk Public Schools from kindergarten to the 12th grade. Swartz grew up in a family of educators with both of her parents being retired teachers, in addition to several extended family members in the career. As a child, she would often play “school” with her family…
KOKI FOX 23
Toby Keith makes surprise stop at Stillwater restaurant
STILLWATER, Okla. — Country music singer Toby Keith made an impromptu stop at Eskimo Joes this week. Keith, who last year announced he had been battling stomach cancer, surprised fans at the popular Stillwater eatery with a rendition of “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.”. Customers joined in as...
Ponca City News
Pioneer Tech Children’s Lab receives top accreditation
Ponca City, OK ----- The Pioneer Technology Center (PTC) Children’s Lab has once again received accreditation through the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) program. Oklahoma has only 53 early childhood programs that boast this accomplishment. This honor signifies high standards of early childhood education for the Children’s Lab. For nearly 90 years, NAEYC has…
The Daily South
Toby Keith Had The Whole Bar Singing Along To “Should’ve Been A Cowboy”
Toby Keith knows how to celebrate a win—or, for that matter, a loss. The Oklahoma-born "Red Solo Cup" singer was spotted at a local watering hole after a big basketball game where he was leading the crowd in a singalong, even though his team had lost. Oklahoma University and...
kaynewscow.com
Water will be shut off in some areas on Monday and Tuesday
PONCA CITY — Officials report that water will be shut off in the following locations on Monday and Tuesday. At 8 a.m. Monday the water will be off north of Hartford on El Camino to possibly Willow Ave. On Tuesday, water will be off south of Hartford on El...
1600kush.com
Young truck driver charged with manslaughter in fatal highway collision
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A young truck driver, who did not have a commercial driver’s license, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in a 2022 fatal collision north of Cushing at the Highway 51 and Highway 18 intersection, which was under construction with marked stop signs, according to court documents filed last week.
okstate.edu
OSU/A&M Regents approve personnel actions
Media Contact: Shannon Rigsby | Public Information Officer | 405-744-9081 | shannon.rigsby@okstate.edu. Numerous Oklahoma State University personnel actions were approved during the OSU/A&M Board of Regents meeting Friday at OSUIT. Barry Whitworth, research assistant professor, Animal and Food Sciences Andrew Abernathy, assistant professor, Media and Strategic Communications. Shane Hoffman, assistant...
kaynewscow.com
Warrant issued in animal cruelty case
NEWKIRK — Warrants are issued by the Kay County District Court for Kelsey Lee Nichols, 31, Ponca City, who is charged with a felony count of cruelty to animals. Ponca City police report that on Aug. 21, an officer responded to a residence in the 800 block of N. Osage regarding animal abuse.
1600kush.com
Perkins woman charged with child neglect & meth possession
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Perkins woman, who admitted to a Stillwater police officer she was using methamphetamine and pressed fentanyl pills, has been ordered to appear in court on Feb. 7 on a charge of neglecting her two small children by sheltering them in a vacant apartment and exposing them to drug use, court documents allege.
Ponca City News
The origins, traditions and customs of Chinese New Year
I’d like to share a story. My paternal grandparents loved to go out for Chinese food and their favorite place to eat at as a Chinese restaurant that used to be over by Midwest Music in Enid that I believe at the time was called The China Wok (if anyone recalled the name of the place, it would’ve been around in the late 90s/early 2000s). My grandparents had become friends with the owners and I…
News On 6
Some Concerned About State Question 820 As Others Support Ballot Measure
Oklahomans will go to the polls this March to decide whether marijuana should be legal for recreational use across the state. Garry McDevitt, the pastor of the First Baptist Church in Prue, has been rallying church members and the people of Prue to write letters and sign petitions of their own.
