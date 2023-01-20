Read full article on original website
Bustle
The Simple Life
Bling Empire: New York may have just dropped on Netflix, but star Dorothy Wang already has thoughts for a potential Season 2: “Simple Life-esque.” “I would love to go work at a Wetzel’s Pretzels or Cinnabon,” Wang tells Bustle. “Or Panda Express. [Tina Leung] loves Panda Express.” But this dream has some limitations. “I don’t know if I’d be down to jump in an RV, but I’ve always loved doing fish-out-of-water experiences like that.”
Travis Barker’s New Tattoo Is Causing Surprising Confusion Among Fans
In the two years since Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian moved out of the friend zone, she’s already inspired several of his tattoos. The Poosh founder also seems to be the muse for her husband’s latest ink, which Barker unveiled in a series of Instagram photos on Saturday, Jan. 21. The first snap features Kardashian as Barker kneels on one knee behind her, and then the third shows the tattoo on his upper thigh before the fourth give an up-close look. The tatt is presumably of Kourtney’s eyes, but several of the Blink-182 drummer’s Instagram followers had different theories and interpretations.
Raven-Symoné Addressed Fan Pushback To Her Name’s Real Pronunciation
Was it all… a lie? That’s what some fans wondered after Raven-Symoné shared a TikTok correcting her name’s pronunciation on Friday, Jan. 20. The Disney Channel vet’s breakdown of how to properly say Symoné seemed to create more confusion than it cleared up — so much so that she had to make a follow-up video a day later.
Parminder Nagra Definitely Relates To Her Maternal Character
Parminder Nagra is back on our screens in the new ITV drama Maternal as Dr. Maryam Afridi. A six-part series that looks at the relationship between work and motherhood, the show is packed with wit. It also touches on an overstretched NHS system. In 2022, Nagra played a leading role in ITV crime drama D.I Ray, but she got her big break some years ago in medical drama ER and the hit UK film Bend it Like Beckham. But what is there to know about the actor's life away from the screen? Find out below.
Twitter Is Mad At The Razzie Awards For Nominating A Child For Worst Actress
Blonde and Morbius are the two most-hated movies of this year — at least, according to the voting body behind the Razzies. Each year, alongside the conversations for the best films and performances of the year, are the nominations for the worst. The Razzies, short for The Golden Raspberry Awards, crown the year’s Worst Movie, Worst Actor and Actress, Worst Remake/Rip-off/Sequel, Worst Couple, and more according to votes from a base of 1,128 members across 49 US states and over two dozen foreign countries.
Kaity’s Bachelor Fate May Be Foreshadowed By This Beyoncé TikTok
With Zach Shallcross’ Bachelor season starting on Jan. 23, the countdown is officially on to see who ends up with a ring. The season begins with 30 women, so it can be tricky to keep track of everyone — but if you want to get to know the contestants ahead of their journeys on the show, their Bachelor bios and social media provide a pretty good starting place. To that end, who is Kaitlyn “Kaity” Biggar?
‘The Bachelor’ Star Zach Shallcross Gets Romantic in Black Suit & Oxfords on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’
Zach Shallcross looked sharp as he visited “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday night. “The Bachelor” star spoke about his experience on the reality show and embraced romance while talking about finding real love. Shallcross also remembered leaving “The Bachelorette” after a night in the Fantasy Suite. For his late-night show appearance, Shallcross donned a light blue button-down shirt with a navy blue polka-dot tie. He suited up in a black blazer and straight-leg pants. For accessories, he added a black and silver-toned watch to the look. The reality TV star completed the look by slipping into a pair of black oxford shoes...
Kim K Manifested Her 2023 Harvard Lecture With Her 2019 Legally Blonde Costume
Kim Kardashian’s shapewear label Skims cemented the reality star’s status as a business whiz. It’s social-media approved with at least one TikTok-viral item and a million-person waitlist. It’s welcomed by the fashion industry — luxury conglomerate Fendi collaborated with the label in November 2021 and, a year later, it received the Amazon Innovation Award from the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA). And the numbers don’t lie. Per Forbes, it was valued at $3.2 billion as of January 2022, and by March it was included in Time’s “100 Most Influential Companies of 2022.”
Kylie Jenner’s Giant Lion Head Outfit Has A Deeper Meaning
Fans of The Lion King, please avert your gazes. Kylie Jenner rocked up at Schiaparelli’s Paris Fashion Week show on Jan. 23 with a super-realistic looking lion’s head attached to the front of her black gown. Though the beheaded beast is thankfully completely “manmade” and fake, it left fashion fans baffled all the same. Some labelled the look “gross,” while others quickly busied themselves with whipping up memes.
Kylie Jenner Wore A Flashy, Cinderella-Esque Look At Paris Couture Week
When Kylie Jenner does fashion week, she does it big. Already — since touching down in Paris over the weekend — she’s worn a giant lion head gown (she is a Leo, after all) and a dramatic, Cinderella-inspired ensemble. Stepping out for the Maison Margiela show at...
Important: Anne Hathaway Just Wore A Corset Puffer Coat As A Dress
Anne Hathaway just took on the corset trend in the best way. While attending the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah for the premiere of her new sapphic thriller film Eileen, Hathaway channeled her character’s ultra stylish alter ego. The movie depicts her as a blonde bombshell that’s “poured into snug skirt suits, carrying herself with unflappable poise on her power heels” Hollywood Reporter reports.
The Black Lotus Staff Has “Had Enough” In SNL’s White Lotus Spoof
With Aubrey Plaza hosting Saturday Night Live’s Jan. 21 episode and a spot-on Jennifer Coolidge impersonator in the cast, a spoof of HBO’s White Lotus was inevitable. The pre-taped sketch, titled “The Black Lotus,” hilariously reimagined the anthology series with guests that have everything — and a staff that’s had enough. Playing the parts of Black Lotus resort staffers, Kenan Thompson, Ego Nwodim, Punkie Johnson, and Devon Walker were here for the decadence and intrigue, but “none of the foolishness” the guests try to pull in the anthology series, which wrapped Season 2 in December.
Prince Harry Incorrectly Recites Christina Aguilera’s “Genie In A Bottle” Lyrics
Prince Harry is rubbing listeners some type of way. In the audiobook for his new memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex recites lyrics from Christina Aguilera’s debut single “Genie in a Bottle,” and just like his rendition of Spice Girls’ “Wannabe,” it’s both a gift and a curse. The 1999 song came up at a house party in Los Angeles — not too long after he did mushrooms with Courteney Cox — when he thought he was about to be introduced to the popstar, likely due to the “joint” he had just hit.
