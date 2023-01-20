ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Critical Conversations

Institutions of higher education are uniquely positioned to engage in difficult dialogue and everyone at Case Western Reserve University should feel safe to discuss complex issues, while feeling heard and respected. Members of the university community are invited to join Provost Ben Vinson III for two events this month as...
Analyzing the blueprints of redlining in Ohio

Case Western Reserve University researchers find impacts of 1930s lending practices persist today. Eighty years after the federal Home Owners’ Loan Corporation (HOLC) carved up the nation’s metropolitan neighborhoods into redlined maps, researchers at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine performed an autopsy on the discriminatory lending practice.
