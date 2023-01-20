Read full article on original website
enidbuzz.com
Bri-Steel Manufacturing Announces Expansion In Enid
EDMONTON, Alberta - Bri-Steel Manufacturing (Integris International Inc.) a leading North American manufacture of large diameter seamless steel pipe is pleased to announce they are building their second North American Thermal Pipe Expansion mill (TPE) in Enid, Oklahoma. Bri-Steel has acquired the former GEFCO facility in Enid, Oklahoma. The facility...
News On 6
Some Concerned About State Question 820 As Others Support Ballot Measure
Oklahomans will go to the polls this March to decide whether marijuana should be legal for recreational use across the state. Garry McDevitt, the pastor of the First Baptist Church in Prue, has been rallying church members and the people of Prue to write letters and sign petitions of their own.
Ponca City News
Warren D. Rouse
Warren D. Rouse, 90, beloved husband and father, was called to his eternal resting place on January 19, 2023. He entered this world on February 19, 1932 in Newkirk, Oklahoma, born to Charlie and Rhoda (Talley) Rouse. He enjoyed all kinds of outdoor sports such as skiing, mountain climbing, as...
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Jan. 19-20
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 1:27 a.m. police responded to Holiday Inn and collected illegal drugs for destruction. At 8:20 a.m. Osage County advised they were searching for a stolen 2002 Chevy Tahoe with chrome wheels tag number NES751. The vehicle was reported missing before 7 a.m. from Canyon Creek RV Park in Tulsa.
Oklahoma marijuana grow facility building total loss after fire in downtown Tonkawa
The fire at Kongfei Green LLC Marijuana Grow Facility started just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday and crews worked all morning into the afternoon to knock the fire out.
kaynewscow.com
Warrant issued in animal cruelty case
NEWKIRK — Warrants are issued by the Kay County District Court for Kelsey Lee Nichols, 31, Ponca City, who is charged with a felony count of cruelty to animals. Ponca City police report that on Aug. 21, an officer responded to a residence in the 800 block of N. Osage regarding animal abuse.
KOCO
Supporters from across Oklahoma plan to attend Athena Brownfield's funeral
CYRIL, Okla. — The investigation into a missing 4-year-old girl crushed the small community of Cyril, but now Oklahomans are coming together to honor her. City Hall has been a gathering place for people to come together in the town as they mourn the loss of Athena Brownfield, who was reported missing 10 days ago.
Ponca City News
Lora Alice Holmes
Lora Alice Holmes passed away on December 30th, in Oklahoma City at the age of 97. She was born Lora Alice Harden on June 19, 1925, to John Bluford and Mary Olive (Horton) Harden, in Ponca City. Lora was known as Alice to most people, Topsy to some, and also Mom, Grandma, Oklagrandma, and Namaw (Grandma) Great. She spent most of her life in Ponca City and graduated from Ponca City High School in 1943. In 1945, she was married to Leslie H. Barthel for 15 year and raised three children L. Harlen Jr. (1946), Sharon A. (1948), and Roger L. (1952). She married Fred A. Holmes Sr. in 1966 and became a step-mother for Cheryl A., Chris L., and Fred A. Jr. They remained married until Fred Sr.’s death in 1986. She worked as a dental assistant to Dr. R.L. Moore at a dental office in Ponca City from 1960 until retiring in 1992. In 1997 she returned to work providing tours at the Marland Mansion in Ponca City until finally retiring in 2018, at the age of 94. She lived in the Ponca City until 2020 when she moved to Moore, OK to be closer to family.
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Jan. 9-17
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Jan. 9-17 include:. Toby John Alexander, 30, Ponca City, drug charges. Deon James Anderson, 30, Coyle, DUI. Brittany Suzann Bagnell, 34, Oklahoma City, driving with suspended license. Noah Jack Ballard, 20, DUI and...
Ponca City News
Myra Ann Stuemky
Myra Ann Stuemky, 78, met her Heavenly Father surrounded by family in her home on Friday, January 20, 2023 in Newkirk, OK. Myra was born on August 16, 1944 to Marvin and Beulah (Baker) Walker in Ponca City, OK. Myra grew up with the love of her life, Robert Stuemky,...
enidbuzz.com
Old School Bagel Coming To Enid
ENID, OK - You'll soon be able to grab a great bagel and a cup of coffee from Old School Bagel Cafe in Enid, Oklahoma. The new little bagel shop will be serving up some delicious bagels like those that you find in the big cities. Old School Bagel Cafe...
Ponca City News
CDC Ponca City to host Mac and Cheese Cookoff
The Child Development Center (CDC) will be holding their CDC Mac & Cheese Cookoff on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 1 pm to 3 pm at Pioneer Technology Center (PTC). The CDC is a 501(c)3 and employs certified teachers who, on a daily basis, educate the children, ages birth to 5-years old, to become socially and academically successful in the public school setting. They seek to bring early…
1600kush.com
Young truck driver charged with manslaughter in fatal highway collision
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A young truck driver, who did not have a commercial driver’s license, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in a 2022 fatal collision north of Cushing at the Highway 51 and Highway 18 intersection, which was under construction with marked stop signs, according to court documents filed last week.
Ponca City News
Pioneer Tech Children’s Lab receives top accreditation
Ponca City, OK ----- The Pioneer Technology Center (PTC) Children’s Lab has once again received accreditation through the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) program. Oklahoma has only 53 early childhood programs that boast this accomplishment. This honor signifies high standards of early childhood education for the Children’s Lab. For nearly 90 years, NAEYC has…
Oklahoma’s Most Notorious Speed Traps
When I travel back to my hometown, the route is generally easy. There are three exits in total along my 200-mile drive home. I hop on I-44 at Lawton, exit to I-35 in OKC, and one more time at US-60 in Northern Oklahoma. All in all, it's a piece of cake... until I near my own small little hometown.
1600kush.com
Perkins woman charged with child neglect & meth possession
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Perkins woman, who admitted to a Stillwater police officer she was using methamphetamine and pressed fentanyl pills, has been ordered to appear in court on Feb. 7 on a charge of neglecting her two small children by sheltering them in a vacant apartment and exposing them to drug use, court documents allege.
3 generations, 3 sets of twins, one Kansas family
Seeing double or, in this case, triple? A Kansas family has learned to laugh when the topic of twins comes up in conversation.
Ponca City News
Shirley Ruth (Bain) Patten
Body Shirley Ruth (Bain) Patten left this earthly world on December 22, 2022, at the age of 83. ShirleywasbornonNovember 26, 1939, in Newkirk, Oklahoma to John and Fern Bain. She grew up in Uncas, Oklahoma and attended the local church and schools. After her early education in Uncas, she graduated from Ponca City High School in 1958. Shortly after graduation, she married the love of her life, Charles Patten.
news9.com
3 Arrested For Allegedly Trafficking Illegal Drugs In Stillwater
Three people have been arrested over the span of two days for allegedly trafficking illegal drugs, according to Stillwater Police. On Jan, 12, police arrested Rocky Bradford, 46, for an outstanding Payne County warrant, and an investigation revealed that he was also in possession of six grams of Fentanyl and 11 grams of Methamphetamine.
kaynewscow.com
Water will be shut off in some areas on Monday and Tuesday
PONCA CITY — Officials report that water will be shut off in the following locations on Monday and Tuesday. At 8 a.m. Monday the water will be off north of Hartford on El Camino to possibly Willow Ave. On Tuesday, water will be off south of Hartford on El...
