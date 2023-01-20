Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Diner in Michigan According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenMichigan State
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of MichiganTravel MavenLansing, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Sadlocha returns to team amid claims of using racial slurs, won’t play against Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
100.7 WITL’s Country Concert Calendar
100.7 WITL is proud to be your Country Concert Connection!. From Lansing to Grand Rapids to Detroit and throughout Lower Michigan, our favorite country artists visit our great state on a regular basis. Bookmark this page to keep tabs on your favorites, and find out when and where they're going to be!
WILX-TV
First Lansing Record Show of 2023 comes to town
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People who love vinyl records got a kick at the Lansing Record Show at the Quality Inn on Grand River Avenue. Thousands of CDs and LPs were up for grabs for collectors in the show’s first event in its 31st year. People traveled from across the state and even out of state. In addition to selling records, they had Rock-n-Roll memorabilia, posters, T-shirts, and books.
WILX-TV
Lansing Shuffle to open January 26
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing shuffle is bringing new life to downtown Lansing. Located in what used to be the Lansing city market, the food hall and social club is set to open Jan. 26. “It’s dynamic, it’s so different, I think living downtown in Lansing, I think, the...
wcsx.com
Major Michigan Snowstorm Headed Our Way
It’s this time of year that I usually say I hate winter, but the nice thing about this January is that it hasn’t felt like winter at all. Here in Michigan, at least where I live, it’s been very rainy and not winter-like. I’ll take it.
Look: Creepy Abandoned Farm House In Howell Michigan
If you're driving along 96, heading down towards Detroit, there is a great possibility that you've passed Howell, Michigan. Inside of that city, lies an abandoned house, that looks like it has a story to tell. Abandoned Howell Farm House. Who isn't a fan of exploring old abandoned places? From...
New Corunna Bar – Kooters In The Field Announces Opening Date
If everything goes according to plan, Kooters In The Field will be open for business this month. Kooters In The Field is a new bar and grill on M-21 in Corunna, Michigan. The spot is owned and operated by Kirk Norman who also owns Snappers On The Water in Fenton.
Want a Good Steak? The Best Steakhouses in Lansing
The old slogan was, "beef, it's what's for dinner". There's nothing like an awesome steak, cooked on the grill to your specs. Who has the best steaks in Lansing?. I'm on a new diet and eating steak works out for me! I need to eat protein, protein and more protein. A steak can satisfy my taste, hunger and it will be on point for my diet plan. When it comes to steaks, I am a huge fan of the prime rib at the English Inn. Part of the experience is the classy feel at the Inn.
WILX-TV
Wednesday Is A First Alert Weather Day
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The First Alert Weather Team has declared Wednesday a First Alert Weather Day. Wednesday we have a moisture rich storm system passing through Ohio that will make its way to Lake Erie by evening. Across Mid-Michigan snow spreads in early in the morning Wednesday and will continue until the early evening hours. The steady snowfall will gradually pile up across the area and cause potential travel issues in the late morning and afternoon. While the heaviest of the snow with this storm should stay just to the south of Michigan, it appears this morning that the Lansing will pick up 3-4′' of snow. Snowfall amounts around 4-5′' are expected near Jackson. Heavier amounts of snow are possible south and east of Jackson. Still some adjustment to the predicted snowfall amounts can be expected later today and tonight. High temperatures Wednesday should be near 30º. Wind gusts near 30 MPH are possible Wednesday afternoon.
Deer feeling ‘lucky’ after being freed from plastic bucket
Lucky the deer, is truly "feeling lucky."
WWMT
Winter storm taking aim at West Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A winter storm is projected to brush West Michigan Wednesday, likely bringing the most snow we've seen since the blizzard just before last Christmas. A powerful storm is projected to move from the southern Plains to the Ohio Valley during the day Tuesday. By early Wednesday morning, the storm will be close enough to West Michigan to bring snow, moving in from south to north during the early morning hours.
This is the Best Diner in Michigan According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and during the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Did Michigan’s Oldest Hotel Serve As A Stop On The Underground Railroad?
When you're traveling and staying in a hotel you'd probably prefer to stay in one that was built more recently. Some of the obvious reasons why are that things are newer and in better condition than a place that is older and neglected. Also, it might have updated amenities that travelers want and need.
WILX-TV
Father gets keys to a new Habitat for Humanity home in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A dad and his kids were given a new home on Saturday after the completion of Habitat for Humanity Capital Region’s newest home rehab project. The organization announced that De’Angelo was given keys to his new home during a ceremony on Saturday afternoon. Habitat partnered with the Lansing Housing Commission as well as community partners and volunteers to help De’Angelo build his home.
Snow storm heading towards mid-Michigan, 3-6 inches forecasted
Higher snowfall totals associated with this system and winds gusting near 25 mph will likely reduce visibility and create rough road conditions for your Wednesday evening commute.
One of Michigan’s Oldest Pranks: Going on a Snipe Hunt
Were you ever asked to go on a ‘snipe hunt’? And did you actually go? Fortunately, I never fell for that practical joke when I was a kid, even though many of my friends did. And they embarrassingly paid for it for weeks. Growing up in Stockbridge all...
Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?
Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
cspdailynews.com
Kum & Go Opens First Michigan Location
Kum & Go’s first convenience store in Michigan opened on Jan. 19 after six months of construction. District Supervisor Graham McCaleb told CSP that there has been interest from customers the last several weeks stopping by the Walker, Michigan, store, in the Grand Rapids area, to see when it would open.
From ‘happy living’ to ‘fence it or close it.’ The history of a prison camp near Chelsea
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A prison camp bearing traces of the New Deal-era origins of the largest state park in Michigan’s the Lower Peninsula will soon be reduced to an open field next to a lake. Demolition crews are currently chipping away at the facility at Cassidy Lake, roughly...
Lansing troopers find stolen Potterville husky
Loki the Siberian husky was safely reunited with his family on Sunday.
New executive director picked for Jackson School of the Arts
JACKSON, MI – Jackson School of the Arts has picked a new executive director. Cherie Good, a lifelong Jackson resident and longtime supporter of the school, took over the role on Monday, Jan. 23. “It is my focus to champion the same energy to ensure that we keep the...
100.7 WITL
Lansing, MI
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
100.7 WITL plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0