New York snow: AccuWeather graphics show timing of upcoming winter storm for parts of state
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Winter weather on the horizon for New York is expected to begin mid-week, with northern sections of the state at a higher chance for continued snowfall. An AccuWeather forecaster said precipitation is expected to affect the five boroughs beginning Wednesday morning, though accumulation may not...
Snow Could Pound All of New York State Later This Week
There's a weather system that will likely bring significant snow to New York State later this week.
Route 20 westbound to New York State border temporarily closed
Route 20 approaching the New York State border will be temporarily closed, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and the State of New York. The closure comes as a result of several fallen trees in the westbound lane of Route 20.
Climate Change Strikes Central New York: Unprecedented Winter Warmth causing Concern
Residents of Central New York are questioning what the future holds as they experience an anomaly of unseasonably warm weather amid winter. January 2023 has seen record-breaking temperatures, with the warmest day recorded at 46 degrees in Syracuse and even higher in some areas. December also saw unusual warmth, with the highest degree reaching 63 degrees.
iBerkshires.com
Storm Bringing Upwards of Foot of Snow Over the Region
Another storm moving through the region could mean up to a foot of snow over North Berkshire and the hilltowns through Monday. The National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., is forecasting anywhere from 2 to 8 inches across Berkshire County, eastern New York and Southern Vermont. Heavy bands of snow beginning around 4 p.m. are expected to drop 6 to 12 inches over Northern Berkshire.
National Weather Service: No snow in the forecast for NYC, but wet weekend predicted
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – While parts of New York will see snowfall this coming week, Staten Island will see more rain than anything. Staten Islanders should expect a partly cloudy Saturday night with lows around 32. Temperatures will increase to mid-40s for Sunday, with an 80% chance of rain precipitation mainly after 4 p.m., the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts.
Massive Snowstorm Is Heading For Southern Ontario
It looks like our neighbors to the North will be some of the snow that will move across Western New York this week.
Fast-Moving Storm Will Bring Mix Of Rain, Sleet, Snow: Here's What's Coming
Click here for a new, updated story: Midweek Storm Will Be Second To Sweep Though Region This Week: Here's Latest On BothA fast-moving storm will bring a mix of rain, sleet, and as much as a foot of snow to parts of upstate New York and areas in New England.The system is on track for Sun…
New Storm Could Bring Up To Foot Of Snow To Parts Of Northeast: Here's What To Expect
A new storm will bring a mix of rain, sleet, and as much as a foot of snow to parts of upstate New York and areas in New England. The system is on track for Sunday, Jan. 22 into Monday morning, Jan. 23. Accumulating snowfall will be in interior portions...
Did You Know? One of The Highest Points of Route 20 is in Central New York
Believe it or not... there's more history to Route 20 in New York State than you might have known!. What some people argue is the best scenic route through the state and country, others just call it their commute to and from work. Regardless, Route 20 stretches on for a LONG time and has a ton of history to it's name.
Rocks Falling From Sky Damage At Least 16 Cars In New York State
New York State Police from the Hudson Valley investigated 16 complaints of vehicles being hit by rocks on a well-traveled highway. Over the weekend, New York State Police from Troop K announced three people were arrested following reports of rocks being thrown at cars in the Lower Hudson Valley. Juveniles...
Central New York Starting The Week Off With A Winter Weather Advisory
For the last full week of January 2023 in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley, we are starting off with a Winter Weather Advisory. The National Weather Service out of Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory starting Sunday January 22nd at 5PM through Monday January 23rd 10AM. This is for the following counties: Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland and Chenango.
Keep An Eye Out for 2 Winter Storms That Could Hit CNY Soon
The National Weather Service is warning that Upstate New York could be facing not one, but two winter storms next week. It's still too early to tell, but meteorologists say the conditions are right for snow. Currently, the NWS says they're watching a storm front that could affect the greater...
1/22/2023: More wintry weather tonight & Monday
The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie: The next winter storm rolls in tonight, with things getting underway between 6 and 8 pm for most. The valleys may start off as rain or wintry mix, but the mountains will see snow from start to finish. Most everyone flips over to all snow by […]
Homemade De-Icer Perfect To Use In New York
The winter weather is back across New York and with the cold comes snow and ice. So what happens if you run out of salt or snow melt for your sidewalks and driveway?. Well, here is an easy solution. You can make your own. This easy-to-make de-icer only used four...
wesb.com
NYSEG: No Relief for Shutoffs Before May 22, 2022
New York customers who get their heat from NYSEG shouldn’t expect to benefit from Governor Kathy Hochul’s utility relief program if their service has already been shut off. A representative from NYSEG told WESB News’ Andy Paulsen on Monday that NYSEG will only accept applications for the new...
Warning People By Flashing Your Headlights, Is It Legal In New York?
When I was a kid, before getting my drivers license, I noticed oncoming cars occasionally flashing their headlights at my mom as they passed by. My mother told me that those drivers were warning her that there was a cop ahead. This tradition has carried on for decades BUT is it legal?
NEWS10 ABC
1/20/2023: Messy storm moves out… another on the way
The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Rob Lindenmuth and Matt Mackie:. The messy storm that’s impacted roads since yesterday is in the process of moving out. We didn’t wind up with a ton of snow – highest totals were up north and in the higher terrain of Vermont. Albany and surrounding towns & cities generally got under an inch of wet snow and slush.
Hochul Confirms She’s Coming After Gas Stoves in New York
I think when it comes to issues in New York State we have bigger fish to fry and I don't care what kind of stove the fish is cooked on. Earlier this week, we reported that the country may be declaring war on gas stoves. According to Bloomberg, The US Consumer Product Safety Commission plans to address the many health, safety and environmental concerns that come from gas appliances.
Iconic Baker Who Created Best Donuts in Central New York Loses Cancer Battle
An iconic baker who's created the best donuts in Central New York has passed away after a short cancer battle. Tom Dunn kept the 80-year tradition of offering the best pastries at Dunn's Bakery alive in Canastota. The bakery closed in April 2020 due to COVID. The doors remained shut after Tom was diagnosed with stage 4 small cell lung cancer.
