ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
iBerkshires.com

Storm Bringing Upwards of Foot of Snow Over the Region

Another storm moving through the region could mean up to a foot of snow over North Berkshire and the hilltowns through Monday. The National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., is forecasting anywhere from 2 to 8 inches across Berkshire County, eastern New York and Southern Vermont. Heavy bands of snow beginning around 4 p.m. are expected to drop 6 to 12 inches over Northern Berkshire.
PITTSFIELD, MA
The Staten Island Advance

National Weather Service: No snow in the forecast for NYC, but wet weekend predicted

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – While parts of New York will see snowfall this coming week, Staten Island will see more rain than anything. Staten Islanders should expect a partly cloudy Saturday night with lows around 32. Temperatures will increase to mid-40s for Sunday, with an 80% chance of rain precipitation mainly after 4 p.m., the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Central New York Starting The Week Off With A Winter Weather Advisory

For the last full week of January 2023 in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley, we are starting off with a Winter Weather Advisory. The National Weather Service out of Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory starting Sunday January 22nd at 5PM through Monday January 23rd 10AM. This is for the following counties: Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland and Chenango.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Keep An Eye Out for 2 Winter Storms That Could Hit CNY Soon

The National Weather Service is warning that Upstate New York could be facing not one, but two winter storms next week. It's still too early to tell, but meteorologists say the conditions are right for snow. Currently, the NWS says they're watching a storm front that could affect the greater...
UTICA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

1/22/2023: More wintry weather tonight & Monday

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie: The next winter storm rolls in tonight, with things getting underway between 6 and 8 pm for most. The valleys may start off as rain or wintry mix, but the mountains will see snow from start to finish. Most everyone flips over to all snow by […]
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
96.9 WOUR

Homemade De-Icer Perfect To Use In New York

The winter weather is back across New York and with the cold comes snow and ice. So what happens if you run out of salt or snow melt for your sidewalks and driveway?. Well, here is an easy solution. You can make your own. This easy-to-make de-icer only used four...
NEW YORK STATE
wesb.com

NYSEG: No Relief for Shutoffs Before May 22, 2022

New York customers who get their heat from NYSEG shouldn’t expect to benefit from Governor Kathy Hochul’s utility relief program if their service has already been shut off. A representative from NYSEG told WESB News’ Andy Paulsen on Monday that NYSEG will only accept applications for the new...
NEW YORK STATE
96.9 WOUR

Warning People By Flashing Your Headlights, Is It Legal In New York?

When I was a kid, before getting my drivers license, I noticed oncoming cars occasionally flashing their headlights at my mom as they passed by. My mother told me that those drivers were warning her that there was a cop ahead. This tradition has carried on for decades BUT is it legal?
NEWS10 ABC

1/20/2023: Messy storm moves out… another on the way

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Rob Lindenmuth and Matt Mackie:. The messy storm that’s impacted roads since yesterday is in the process of moving out. We didn’t wind up with a ton of snow – highest totals were up north and in the higher terrain of Vermont. Albany and surrounding towns & cities generally got under an inch of wet snow and slush.
ALBANY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Hochul Confirms She’s Coming After Gas Stoves in New York

I think when it comes to issues in New York State we have bigger fish to fry and I don't care what kind of stove the fish is cooked on. Earlier this week, we reported that the country may be declaring war on gas stoves. According to Bloomberg, The US Consumer Product Safety Commission plans to address the many health, safety and environmental concerns that come from gas appliances.
96.9 WOUR

96.9 WOUR

Marcy, NY
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wour.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy