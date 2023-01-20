Read full article on original website
Hanford Sentinel
California again gets shorted in primary season | Thomas Elias
Always before, when California was short-changed in the presidential primary election season, there was no one to blame but anonymous committees in both the Democratic and Republican parties. No more. The 2024 California Primary is currently scheduled for March 23 – most likely long after most of the important decisions...
Hanford Sentinel
Race to zero: Can California’s power grid handle a 15-fold increase in electric cars?
As California rapidly boosts sales of electric cars and trucks over the next decade, the answer to a critical question remains uncertain: Will there be enough electricity to power them?. State officials claim that the 12.5 million electric vehicles expected on California’s roads in 2035 will not strain the grid....
