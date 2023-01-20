ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Jan. 17-23

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Curry Bowl – 834141 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

19 vehicles vandalized at Memphis Sports and Events Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nineteen vehicles were vandalized at the Memphis Sports and Events Center over the weekend. According to the police report, the suspect vandalized 19 vehicles on January 21 from 1:30 p.m. until 6:48 p.m. Two black 9mm Smith and Wesson handguns, and a 9mm Cal-Tech handgun were...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis pharmacist Dr. Champion dies at 92

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A long-time beloved Memphis pharmacist, Dr. Charles A. Champion, has died, according to his family. Champion is best known for Champion’s Pharmacy and Herb Store and is celebrated for his use of natural remedies in addition to pharmaceutical treatments. Dr. Champion made history when he became the first African-American pharmacist working at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Four shot outside Tunica casino

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were injured outside a casino after a shooting early Sunday morning, the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said. Tunica deputies received a 911 call from one of the victims saying that she and several people she was with had been shot. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found four people […]
TUNICA, MS
WREG

Six new restaurants in the Memphis area

Chef Jimmy Gentry is back with another restaurant. The Lobbyist opens Jan. 20 in The Chisca on Main Street in Downtown Memphis. In 2019, Gentry closed his Collierville restaurant, P.O. Press. Now, he’s ready to get back in the kitchen and create signature dishes using seasonal produce and local meats. Tap beer, select wine and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting in South Memphis on Saturday. MPD responded to a call on the 100 block of Simpson Ave. and found a man who was pronounced dead on the scene. There is no suspect information at this time and MPD is now investigation. If you know anything […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead in Raleigh shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting in Raleigh on Sunday. Memphis Police responded to a shooting shortly after 3 p.m. on the 3200 block of Austin Peay Highway and found a man dead on the scene. Police said they do not have a suspect at this time and are investigating.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

'It's on all of us' | Young Man University founder says mentoring youth — even behind bars — a necessity

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Two teens have now been charged with the murder of beloved Memphis Pastor Autura Eason-Williams, and one of them will be tried as an adult. Miguel Andrade will be transferred on a $200,000 bond, according to the Shelby County Juvenile Court. The other teenager will stay in the custody of DCS until he turns 19, according to the Shelby County Juvenile Court.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman, security guard assaulted at East Memphis Kroger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 64-year-old woman is recovering after she was assaulted in the parking lot of Kroger at Poplar and Kirby on Thursday night. She while walking to her car with uniformed store security when a thief tried to steal her purse. During the process, the suspect reportedly kicked her in head and body repeatedly […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Rising crime causes business owner to leave Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crime in Memphis has people fed up, but one man is so tired of it all, he is moving. WREG talked with the business owner who said for him, it’s the only solution. Stephen Conn remembers the things that brought him to Memphis back in 2001. “Growing up, my family visited down here. I […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

How thieves are cleaning out bank accounts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As many people place bills containing checks in their mailboxes or go to the post office to mail them, they may not be aware thieves could be targeting them, putting their money and identity in jeopardy. Thieves are cleaning up by using check washing. Daniel Irwin with the Better Business Bureau of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Baby found alive in Jackson, TN dumpster

This story has been updated with a statement from the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Jackson, Tennessee Police Department is investigating after a newborn baby was found in an apartment complex dumpster. According to JPD, the newborn was found at 33 Carver Street around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday morning. Medical personnel […]
JACKSON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy