WNEM
TV5 news update: Monday afternoon, Jan. 23
The city of Flint is ready to spend more of its share of American Rescue Plant Act (ARPA) money. Flint was awarded a total of $94.7 million in ARPA funds. Jeffery Bean, M.F.A., won the National Chapbook competition!. Dolly Parton's Imagination Library to Expand in Genesee Co. Updated: 1 hour...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Monday Morning, Jan. 23rd
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Pallet buying is becoming a popular activity across mid-Michigan. Castle Museum opens new exhibit profiling Roethke family greenhouse. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. A new exhibit in town shows how an old Saginaw greenhouse inspired Pulitzer prize-winning poet Theodore...
WNEM
Genesee Co. retirees to lose healthcare on June 1
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - In a coverage cut-off, Genesee County retirees could lose their healthcare in a matter of months if a new healthcare provider is not found. This came after Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) of Michigan notified Genesee County in December that their service would end. TV5′s...
abc12.com
Intoxicated man drove into Saginaw Bay early Saturday morning
Investigators say a person in the area heard the man calling for help. Emergency responders got the man out of the vehicle and he is okay, the Bay County Sheriff's office investigation continues. Investigators say a person in the area heard the man calling for help after his vehicle went...
abc12.com
Flint police looking for infant allegedly kidnapped by mother
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for a 40-year-old woman who allegedly kidnapped her infant son from Bethany Christian Services in Flint on Monday afternoon. Michigan State Police have issued an endangered missing person's alert or the 18-month old. The Flint Police Department says Janiel Marie Bunstead was taking...
Could Flint, Michigan Benefit from a New Casino? [OPINION]
What is missing from the Flint area? Correct, a casino. The possibility of a casino in Flint, Michigan was highly debated back in the early 1990s in relation to the old AutoWorld location. In 2005, Mayor Don Williamson also proposed a casino just off of I-75 in Mt. Morris. Obviously, those never came to fruition. However, Genesee County and surrounding areas could definitely benefit from a casino being built here.
Popular Genesee County Bike Shop Changes Owners After 45+ Years
A popular Genesee County bike shop has announced a change in ownership. The cycling community in Genesee County is very familiar with the name Assenmacher Bicycle Company. The locally-owned bike shop has been in business in the area since 1977. However, this morning the family announced a change in ownership.
WNEM
Police: Genesee Twp. woman killed in crash
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) – The Burton Police Department is investigating a deadly crash. On Monday, Jan. 23 about 5:30 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop of a blue Chevrolet Trail Blazer on Center Road near Bristol Road. The vehicle was freshly damaged, police said. After an investigation, police determined that the driver of the car was involved in a deadly crash.
abc12.com
Fenton Police alerting area businesses about possible bogus food drive
FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Fenton Police Department is asking area businesses to be on the look out for an individual asking for donations connected to a food drive. The department taking to social media to get get the word out, and posted pictures of the individual, his vehicle and a flyer for a food drive.
WNEM
First Alert- Sunday evening, January 22
A new exhibit in town shows how an old Saginaw greenhouse inspired Pulitzer prize-winning poet Theodore Roethke. Here's a look at the top stories we are following tonight. Here's a look at the top stories we are following this morning. First Alert- Sunday morning, January 22. Updated: 11 hours ago.
WNEM
Freeland business brings pallet liquidation trend to mid-Michigan
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Pallet buying is becoming a popular activity across mid-Michigan. It’s where you pay a set price for a pallet of random objects ranging from candy to air fryers, and more. Sometimes the contents are worth more than the set price, but you have to buy...
Lansing police release names of 6 people arrested for Bank of America vandalism
Just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, officers were sent to the area for multiple 'suspicious subjects in the Frandor area.'
Mid-week snowstorm probably taking aim at Detroit, Ann Arbor, parts of southeast Michigan
A significant weather system is going to move from near the Gulf of Mexico into the southern Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. Far southeast Lower Michigan should be on the northern edge of what we Michiganders would call a heavy snow. At the moment, the storm center looks like it...
Alleged robber of Saginaw Family Dollar tracked by K-9 through snow to nearby house
SAGINAW, MI — An Idlewild man is in the Saginaw County Jail after allegedly robbing a dollar store of speakers, then leading a path through the snow for a police K-9 to track him to a nearby house. Just after 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, Saginaw police responded...
WNEM
Officials: 18-month-old child missing, endangered
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Michigan State Police have issued an endangered missing advisory for an 18-month-old from Flint. Wyatt Edward Thompson is an 18-month-old ward of the State of Michigan who was taken without permission during a supervised visit with his biological mother, officials said. Officials said Wyatt was...
abc12.com
Burton man in critical condition after garage explosion
DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A 38-year-old man from Burton was hospitalized in critical condition Monday after a garage exploded and caught fire behind a residence in Davison Township. The explosion was reported in the 2100 block of Henderson Road near Davison Road around 1:10 p.m. Davison Township police say...
Parts of Michigan Could Get Hammered With Snow This Week
There's a winter storm brewing that could sweep through Michigan this week. The question is, where and how brutal will it get?. When it comes to snow, you have to admit, we've had it pretty good this winter season. The only snowstorm that Genesee County residents faced was back in late December.
WNEM
Quiet Tuesday, accumulating snow expected on Wednesday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After many who were hoping for a fresh coating of snow picked up a bit more over the weekend on Sunday, much of it has already melted as we started a brand new workweek. While it was a bummer to lose it so fast for some,...
1 dead following hit-and-run crash in Burton
BURTON, MI – One person is dead and another is lodged at the Genesee County Jail after what police have called a fatal hit-and-run crash. Police said Monday, Jan, 23, that Burton police pulled over a blue Chevrolet Trail Blazer on Center Road, near Bristol Road, around 5:30 a.m. Monday. The vehicle had fresh damage on it, which investigators concluded came from a recent fatal crash.
Hyperallergic
As Flint’s Water Crisis Endures, the Water Remembers
Amber Hasan has been part of the Sister Tour, a troupe that performs in accompaniment to LaToya Ruby Frazier’s three-act photo series on the Flint, Michigan, water crisis, since Frazier came to document the human-made public health disaster in 2016. “We’re still doing the same work, and the pipes...
