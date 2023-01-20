ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNEM

TV5 news update: Monday afternoon, Jan. 23

The city of Flint is ready to spend more of its share of American Rescue Plant Act (ARPA) money. Flint was awarded a total of $94.7 million in ARPA funds. Jeffery Bean, M.F.A., won the National Chapbook competition!. Dolly Parton's Imagination Library to Expand in Genesee Co. Updated: 1 hour...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Monday Morning, Jan. 23rd

Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Pallet buying is becoming a popular activity across mid-Michigan. Castle Museum opens new exhibit profiling Roethke family greenhouse. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. A new exhibit in town shows how an old Saginaw greenhouse inspired Pulitzer prize-winning poet Theodore...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Genesee Co. retirees to lose healthcare on June 1

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - In a coverage cut-off, Genesee County retirees could lose their healthcare in a matter of months if a new healthcare provider is not found. This came after Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) of Michigan notified Genesee County in December that their service would end. TV5′s...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Intoxicated man drove into Saginaw Bay early Saturday morning

Investigators say a person in the area heard the man calling for help. Emergency responders got the man out of the vehicle and he is okay, the Bay County Sheriff's office investigation continues. Investigators say a person in the area heard the man calling for help after his vehicle went...
BAY COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Flint police looking for infant allegedly kidnapped by mother

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for a 40-year-old woman who allegedly kidnapped her infant son from Bethany Christian Services in Flint on Monday afternoon. Michigan State Police have issued an endangered missing person's alert or the 18-month old. The Flint Police Department says Janiel Marie Bunstead was taking...
FLINT, MI
US 103.1

Could Flint, Michigan Benefit from a New Casino? [OPINION]

What is missing from the Flint area? Correct, a casino. The possibility of a casino in Flint, Michigan was highly debated back in the early 1990s in relation to the old AutoWorld location. In 2005, Mayor Don Williamson also proposed a casino just off of I-75 in Mt. Morris. Obviously, those never came to fruition. However, Genesee County and surrounding areas could definitely benefit from a casino being built here.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Police: Genesee Twp. woman killed in crash

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) – The Burton Police Department is investigating a deadly crash. On Monday, Jan. 23 about 5:30 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop of a blue Chevrolet Trail Blazer on Center Road near Bristol Road. The vehicle was freshly damaged, police said. After an investigation, police determined that the driver of the car was involved in a deadly crash.
BURTON, MI
abc12.com

Fenton Police alerting area businesses about possible bogus food drive

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Fenton Police Department is asking area businesses to be on the look out for an individual asking for donations connected to a food drive. The department taking to social media to get get the word out, and posted pictures of the individual, his vehicle and a flyer for a food drive.
FENTON, MI
WNEM

First Alert- Sunday evening, January 22

A new exhibit in town shows how an old Saginaw greenhouse inspired Pulitzer prize-winning poet Theodore Roethke. Here's a look at the top stories we are following tonight. Here's a look at the top stories we are following this morning. First Alert- Sunday morning, January 22. Updated: 11 hours ago.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Officials: 18-month-old child missing, endangered

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Michigan State Police have issued an endangered missing advisory for an 18-month-old from Flint. Wyatt Edward Thompson is an 18-month-old ward of the State of Michigan who was taken without permission during a supervised visit with his biological mother, officials said. Officials said Wyatt was...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Burton man in critical condition after garage explosion

DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A 38-year-old man from Burton was hospitalized in critical condition Monday after a garage exploded and caught fire behind a residence in Davison Township. The explosion was reported in the 2100 block of Henderson Road near Davison Road around 1:10 p.m. Davison Township police say...
BURTON, MI
US 103.1

Parts of Michigan Could Get Hammered With Snow This Week

There's a winter storm brewing that could sweep through Michigan this week. The question is, where and how brutal will it get?. When it comes to snow, you have to admit, we've had it pretty good this winter season. The only snowstorm that Genesee County residents faced was back in late December.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

1 dead following hit-and-run crash in Burton

BURTON, MI – One person is dead and another is lodged at the Genesee County Jail after what police have called a fatal hit-and-run crash. Police said Monday, Jan, 23, that Burton police pulled over a blue Chevrolet Trail Blazer on Center Road, near Bristol Road, around 5:30 a.m. Monday. The vehicle had fresh damage on it, which investigators concluded came from a recent fatal crash.
BURTON, MI
Hyperallergic

As Flint’s Water Crisis Endures, the Water Remembers

Amber Hasan has been part of the Sister Tour, a troupe that performs in accompaniment to LaToya Ruby Frazier’s three-act photo series on the Flint, Michigan, water crisis, since Frazier came to document the human-made public health disaster in 2016. “We’re still doing the same work, and the pipes...
FLINT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy