Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDIO-TV
Lake Superior Ice Festival is back
The Northland’s favorite Lake Superior Ice Festival is back on Barkers Island this Friday and Saturday. Linda Cadotte from the City of Superior came by to explain what traditions are coming back and what’s new. “We could’ve used colder weather a few weeks ago when ice or snow and every was building. A couple events did have to get cancelled. But we’ve still got plenty to do,” Linda tell us.
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Landon
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
WDIO-TV
Duluth Northern Stars girl’s hockey wins 10th game of season
Monday marked the second to last week of the Minnesota prep girl’s hockey regular season, with a final shot for teams to make a push towards the postseason. Two teams in the running faced off tonight between the the Duluth Northern Stars and visiting Moose Lake Area. The Northern...
WDIO-TV
Citizen passerby reports and helps extinguish Duluth fire
Just before 8:00am on Monday, the Duluth Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 2406 W Fourth Street. A passerby viewed the fire on the exterior of the building and called 911. The passerby then proceeded to knock doors to notify residents of the fire and attempted to extinguish the fire by shoveling snow onto it, successfully extinguishing around 90 percent of the fire.
WDIO-TV
South Shore girl’s basketball tops Duluth Denfeld
Northland girl’s basketball is a little over the midseason mark with South Shore looking to rebound after last Monday Suffering their first loss of the season against Hurley. The Cardinals made the trip to Duluth Denfeld where they improved to 13-1 on the season with a 88-33 win. Lily...
WDIO-TV
UMD men’s hockey splits weekend with North Dakota
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team was wrapping up their two game weekend on the road in North Dakota. The Bulldogs fell on Friday 4-2 and were looking for a hot start, they found it with a goal from Isaac Howard in the second period. The...
WDIO-TV
Two Duluth robotics teams qualify for the FTC state competition
The Devildogs #11206 and the Rogue Cats #21305, two FTC robotics teams from Duluth are now headed to the state championships after finishing their qualifying competitions. The Rogue Cats captained the alliance with both the Devildogs and Excalibots #4509, from Prior Lake, which won their semi-final round to move on to the finals and finished second place.
WDIO-TV
GMN Birthdays: 1/23/23
The GMN Birthday Club is a great way to wish a Happy Birthday to a family member or friend! Each morning, Monday through Friday, The Good Morning Northland team will give a very special birthday greeting at roughly 6:25 a.m. Wish someone you care about a Happy Birthday, LIVE during...
WDIO-TV
UWS men’s hockey fall to UW-Eau Claire in shoot-out, women fall to No.2 UW-River Falls
The University of Wisconsin Superior (UWS) men’s hockey team was on the road Saturday visiting UW-Eau Claire. The Yellowjackets were coming off an overtime loss to Hamline and a loss to the Blugolds on Friday. Conor MacLean opened the scoring for the Yellowjackets, as they won fell in a...
WDIO-TV
MN House votes to extend unemployment insurance for NorthShore miners
A bill to help laid off miners from Northshore Mining had another moment in the Minnesota Legislature Monday. The House voted in favor of an extension for unemployment insurance benefits, which expired in November 2022. Last May, Cleveland Cliffs announced operations at Northshore Mining would temporarily shut down. Northshore operates...
WDIO-TV
UMD women’s hockey extend unbeaten streak to nine games
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team extended their unbeaten record to nine games (8-0-1) on Sunday with a weekend sweep and 5-1 win against St. Thomas. That ties the longest unbeaten streak in head coach Maura Crowell’s tenure, the last of which was January 13th through...
WDIO-TV
UMD women’s hockey alumni highlight PHF All-Star Showcase
Two former University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey players on the Minnesota Whitecaps were selected to the PHF All-Star weekend. The All-Star showcase is set to take place from Jan. 28th-29th in Toronto. Captain Sydney Brodt and alternate captain Sidney Morin were selected to represent team USA. Both...
WDIO-TV
Denfeld boy’s hockey falls to Warroad, Hermantown shutout by St. Thomas Academy
The Duluth Denfeld Hunters boy’s hockey team hosted Warroad on Saturday, a team that has gone a perfect 15-0 this season. The Hunters came into the game winners in six of their last eight games, although last year Warroad skated away with a 9-1 victory. On Saturday it was...
WDIO-TV
Hughes hits 200 points in UMD women’s hockey win
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team extended their unbeaten streak to eight games Saturday with a 3-0 win over St. Thomas. Gabbie Hughes collected an assist in the game marking her 200th carrier point, she now joins just six other players in program history to hit that plateau.
Comments / 0