The Northland’s favorite Lake Superior Ice Festival is back on Barkers Island this Friday and Saturday. Linda Cadotte from the City of Superior came by to explain what traditions are coming back and what’s new. “We could’ve used colder weather a few weeks ago when ice or snow and every was building. A couple events did have to get cancelled. But we’ve still got plenty to do,” Linda tell us.

SUPERIOR, WI ・ 14 HOURS AGO