Cadillac, MI

Looking For Safe Ice To Ice Fish? I Found Some On Lake Cadillac

Ice fishermen in West Michigan have not had a normal season for getting out on the hard water to ice fish. I had to drive all the way to Cadillac to find some safe ice. Normally this far into January, there is usually ice on inland lakes and even some on Lake Michigan. That has not been the case for West Michigan for 2023.
CADILLAC, MI
