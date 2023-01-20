Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing HerMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Traffic stop leads to arrest of arson suspect wanted in connection with insurance fraudhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in TexasEast Coast TravelerHouston, TX
Houston Housing Authority Opens Up Applications For First Time Since 2018Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
PITCH PERFECT; Klein Forest Boys have special class, Girls to create chaos
The Klein Forest Golden Eagles Boys’ Team has high expectations for 2022-23, after reaching the playoffs, last season, with a 4th-place finish in the district (7-6). The Eagles’ season came to an end with a 3-2 loss to Cypress Ranch in the first round of the postseason. “We...
ALL GRIT: Klein Oak’s Nugier a tough Panther to deal with
To be a great Centerback on the soccer field, someone needs to be tough and gritty. They have to embrace contact and sacrifice their body while doing anything and everything to thwart an opponent’s scoring chance. They have to be like Alaina Nugier. The Klein Oak senior loves the...
Wonder in the Water; Oak’s Johnson a natural in the pool
Cameryn Johnson knew, at a very young age, that swimming was her thing. The Klein Oak senior played almost every sport, as a kid, but was at her best when she was in the water. “I liked how it was a summer sport,” Johnson said. “I did summer league swim...
The XFL Season Opener is Feb 18 Why You Need to Be at the Game
HOUSTON – The Houston Roughnecks play an awesome game of football and you can help the team bring it to their 2023 season opener on February 18 by helping to pack the stands. To get an idea of how much fun the first game of the season is going...
THE TOTAL PACKAGE: Ogbevire is Face of Fulshear Basketball
THE FULSHEAR GIRLS’ BASKETBALL PROGRAM HAS REACHED THE POSTSEASON THE PAST THREE SEASONS AND MADE SCHOOL HISTORY IN 2021-22, GOING 24-10 OVERALL AND REACHING THE REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS. There has been one constant as this program was being built – Point Guard Ese Ogbevire. Ogbevire is a three-time first-team, all-district...
Houston Monster Jam at NRG!
Happy FRIYAY, y’all! Today on Houston Life, Lauren Kelly is at NRG getting pumped for MONSTER JAM, and she’s getting inside of a truck!. Get ready to see all the action-packed fun for you and the entire family. Tune-in Friday at 1pm on KPRC 2. Watch LIVE in...
Y’all ready to rodeo for FREE?🤠 Houston Rodeo announces Community Day; See the perks you need to know about
HOUSTON – The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced its plans Monday for a first-ever Community Day with free admission for all until noon on Wednesday, March 8. “Community Day will ensure the entire community gets the opportunity to come out to the NRG grounds and truly experience what the rodeo has to offer,” Chris Boleman, rodeo president and CEO said via a news release. “... We can’t wait to celebrate on March 8.”
Nickelback bringing tour to The Woodlands; Tickets go on sale Friday
HOUSTON – The Canadian rock band Nickelback will embark on a set of stadium shows across North America this year to promote Get Rollin’, its first album in five years. The band’s 38-date trek begins June 12 at Videotron Centre in Quebec and ends on Aug. 20 in Belmont Park, New York.
PHOTOS: 26 emaciated animals found living in filthy south Houston home filled with feces, urine, roaches
HOUSTON – More than two dozen innocent animals are receiving the care they so desperately need after being rescued from a filthy, insect-ridden home in south Houston. Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigations team and Harris County Constable Precinct 1 conducted an emergency rescue on Jan. 5 for 11 emaciated dogs, seven cats and eight puppies, all living in horrific conditions in various parts of a property near Alameda Genoa and Fuqua.
Houston community reacts to California mass shooting at Lunar New Year Celebration
HOUSTON – The tragedy in California did not stop Lunar New Year Celebrations across the country, that includes events held in Houston Sunday afternoon and evening. Many people had second thoughts about coming out to the event at Discovery Green but said they will not let fear stop them from a celebration that means so much to them.
3 suspects arrested, charged in connection with burglary at check cashing business in Bellaire, police say
HOUSTON – Three suspects who were caught burglarizing a check cashing business in west Houston were arrested and charged early Monday, officials said. Michael Pickney, Rodian Pickney, and Christopher Watson were charged with evading officers. Rodian Pickney is also facing a burglary charge, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.
NASA to honor fallen astronauts on Day of Remembrance ahead of Columbia 20th Anniversary
HOUSTON – NASA will honor its astronauts who died during mission, including the crews of Apollo 1 and space shuttles Challenger and Columbia leading up to and during the agency’s annual Day of Remembrance on Jan. 26, according to a news release. The NASA Day of Remembrance lands...
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Fruit Loop, a pup who loves to follow her nose
Two-year-old Fruit Loop is as sweet as the cereal itself. Fruit Loop, a Husky and Australian Shepard Mix, came to Houston Humane Society as a cruelty case back in August 2022, according to volunteers. She is well-trained with tricks up her sleeve, and can do well in a home with...
Dozens of cars broken into at apartment complex on Houston’s south side, residents say
HOUSTON – Residents at an apartment complex on Houston’s south side are asking for more security after dozens of cars were broken into this weekend. The Metro 5514 Apartments, located near Griggs Road and Beekman, was reportedly targeted Saturday morning. On Sunday, many of the damaged cars and...
All lanes reopen on SH-146 at Fred Hartman Bridge after fiery crash scene clears
HOUSTON – All northbound lanes of SH-146 at Fred Hartman Bridge have reopened after being temporarily shut down due to a fiery crash Monday morning. Drivers were urged to find an alternate route due to traffic delays, as shown on Houston TranStar. No details on injuries were immediately provided,...
‘We were terrified’: Houston area Lunar New Year celebrations to continue with added security after mass shooting in California
HOUSTON – The Chinese Community Center’s Lunar New Year Festival takes months of planning. “It was a day full of activities and cultural performances,” Chi-Mei Lin, CEO of the Chinese Community Center said. “That was just such a happy day for us, and then when we went home, we got the news.”
Large fire destroys tattoo shop in east Harris County, officials say
HARRIS COUNTY – An east Harris County tattoo shop is a total loss after a large fire engulfed the building early Saturday, officials said. The fire broke out at Southern Boys Tattoo Shop in the 13700 block of East Freeway near Uvalde Road. Harris County ESD 12 and Channelview...
Actor, writer and stand-up comedian Atsuko Okatsuka on Houston Life
Atsuko Okatsuka is gifted with many creative talents. She’s premiered on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, and her debut stand-up special ‘The Intruder’ premiered on HBO in December 2022. She comes to Houston Life to share more about her journey in the comedy, writing, and...
Pop-up art show and fundraiser held for artists who were affected by the fire at Winter Street Studios
HOUSTON – It’s been a month since a fire destroyed several studios and damaged countless artwork, equipment, and personal belongings at the Winter Street Studios. Investigators say an arsonist set the building on fire before taking his own life days later. More than 70 studios were severely damaged...
Former HPD Chief Art Acevedo says he chased down DUI suspect who crashed into his vehicle in Colorado
HOUSTON – Former Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says he chased down a suspected DUI driver who crashed into his vehicle and fled the scene in Colorado, according to his Facebook post. Acevedo posted several photos to social media, showing the aftermath of the crash. He was sideswiped by...
