Cincinnati, OH

NFL picks against the spread, divisional round: Can the Bengals upset the Bills?

By Prince J. Grimes
 4 days ago
The Dallas Cowboys had been a better team than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers all season, and yet the entire FTW crew picked them to lose Monday. That’s the tale of our Wild Card Weekend picks against the spread.

We hit a couple but got more wrong than right, because we wanted to stay consistent with the regular season, of course (and also because the Chargers decided a 27-point cushion wasn’t large enough). So, Charles Curtis (109-138-9 regular season), Caroline Darney (102-117-6 regular season) and I (112-135-9 regular season) each went 2-4.

Now we turn our sights towards the divisional round, and I smell a couple more upsets on the horizon.

Jaguars at Chiefs (-9)

Prince: Jaguars

The Chiefs simply haven’t been a great team ATS this season. I believe they’ll win, but the Jags are feisty and should be able to make KC sweat a little.

Charles: Jaguars

Yeah, fine. I really think the Chiefs win this with relative ease, but given how good Jacksonville has been, taking the points in a playoff game with the Chiefs’ just-OK defense seems like the right move.

Caroline: Chiefs

I think last week was super fun for the Jags, but the Chiefs will have them smothered and covered like Trevor Lawrences’ Waffle House hash browns.

Giants at Eagles (-7.5)

Prince: Giants

NY covered this spread with backups playing the Eagles’ starters in their season finale. Third time is a charm. They might win this outright.

Charles: Giants

Mark it down: Giants 24, Eagles 21, at the buzzer. Did I jinx it? Dang it.

Caroline: Eagles

Once again, because I am an excellent friend and coworker, I will avoid the pick jinx and go with Philly here. I have serious doubts about how crisp Jalen Hurts will look, but the extra rest surely helped.

Bengals at Bills (-5.5)

Prince: Bengals

I’ll just say it. The Bengals are a more complete team than the Bills on both sides of the ball. Injuries hit Buffalo hard this year, and they were lucky to escape Miami. Josh Allen may will them to a win, but it won’t be by much.

Charles: Bengals

I’ve stared at this spread all week and wondered why we aren’t talking about how much you should hammer the points. Like Prince said, the Bengals are the better team. Plus, Allen is turning the ball over at bad times. This should be Bills -3.5. Thanks for the free 1.5!

Caroline: Bills

I’m either going to look like a genius or idiot. This is the game I’m most excited for this week, but the Bills will have to play much, much better if they want to beat Burrow and the boys.

Cowboys at 49ers (-4)

Prince: 49ers

I’m hesitant to pick against Dallas again, but the Niners are the best team I’ve seen this year. Unless Brock Purdy suddenly starts to look like the rookie he is, I think they find a way to win by a touchdown.

Charles: 49ers

The hardest spread to peg this week. I worry about Dak Prescott against that Niners D.

Caroline: 49ers

BROCK PURDY HIVE, ASSEMBLE!

