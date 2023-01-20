ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wordle today: Answer, clues for Friday January 20 2023 word of the day

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48sGq4_0kLK2zUU00

WARNING: THERE ARE WORDLE SPOILERS AHEAD! DO NOT READ FURTHER IF YOU DON’T WANT THE JANUARY 20, 2023 WORDLE ANSWER SPOILED FOR YOU.

OK.

As far as hardest Wordle words go, Friday’s answer was somewhat challenging. If you’re here, you’re probably struggling with it and looking for some help. So let’s run down a few clues with today’s Wordle that could help you solve it:

1. There are two vowels.

2. It starts with one.

3. It’s associated with change.

And the answer to Friday’s Wordle is below this photo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a5x82_0kLK2zUU00
(Photo Illustration by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

It’s …

ALTER.

While you’re here, some more Wordle advice:

How to play Wordle

Go to this link from the New York Times and start guessing words.

Best Wordle starting word

That’s a topic we’ve covered a bunch here. According to the Times’ WordleBot, the best starting word is: CRANE. Others that I’ve seen include ADIEU, STARE and ROAST.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

207K+
Followers
259K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy