Rockford police: Stolen funeral home van, body found separately in Chicago
A van stolen from a funeral home in Rockford and the body that was inside it were both found in Chicago, but separately and hours apart.
Director of Rockford funeral home where body was stolen is on probation
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The director of a funeral home, from where a body was stolen on Saturday, is currently on probation for unprofessional conduct and “failure to account for personal property.” Brandy Collins, director of Collins & Stone Funeral Home, was put on probation in March 2021 and fined $10,000. She was also accused […]
Police: Drunken Janesville woman charged with multiple shootings on Saturday
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police have arrested Lenora Blakely, 31, a convicted felon, for allegedly firing multiple rounds at two locations Saturday morning while heavily intoxicated. According to police, officers were called to “a chaotic scene” at apartments in the 400 block of N. Pearl Street where shots were fired. While officers were at […]
Man wanted in van theft from Rockford funeral home
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A suspect is wanted Monday in connection with a van theft from a Rockford funeral home. Rockford police released pictures of the man and encourage anyone with information on the incident to call 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.
Beloit woman, shot in Rockford, later arrested on outstanding warrants
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Beloit woman, wanted on domestic battery and theft charges, was arrested in Rockford after she was shot in the head on Saturday. According to Rockford Police, Brianna Hernandez Carruthers, 32, survived a minor gunshot wound to her head when the Oakwood Avenue home she was in was fired upon by […]
Man survives shooting at 15th Avenue apartment
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 31-year-old man survived a shooting after assailants fired shots through the door of his apartment on 15th Avenue on Sunday. According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 800 block of 15th Avenue at some point on Sunday. Police found the victim with a gunshot wound to his hand, […]
Police: Man with gun resists arrest at Rockford bar
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say Bradley Myhre, 32, was arrested after he brought a gun into a local bar Friday night. Officers were called to BJ’s Place, 2842 11th Street, on Friday, after the bar reported Myhre had a gun. Myhre struggled with officers during his...
Van stolen from funeral home in Illinois with body inside
ROCKFORD, Ill. — A van was reported stolen from a funeral home in Rockford, Illinois, Saturday. Officials say there was an adult’s body inside the van. Rockford Police Department in a tweet said that a van from a funeral home in Rockford was stolen yesterday and fled the area immediately with a deceased person inside.
Janesville woman arrested following pair of shots fired reports
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police arrested a woman early Friday following two reports of shots fired. Officers were called to the 400 block of North Pearl Street just before 2:42 a.m. for a shots fired call shell casings were found in the area. While on the scene, officers heard a gunshot in the 2300 block of Harvard Drive. Police said...
Texarkana Police Arrest Woman in Car Theft, Still Looking For Man Involved
Texarkana Texas Police have arrested a woman for breaking into cars and are still looking for the man that was with her. The Texarkana Texas Police stated on their Facebook page that early Thursday morning January 19 at around 2:30 AM they received a 911 call about a man and woman that were at an apartment complex located on Summerhill. The caller said the couple was breaking into cars in the parking lot of the complex.
Titus County Deputies Seeking Information On Stolen Cargo Trailer
Sometime between January 14th and January 20th, 2023, someone entered onto property located on the 300 block of Titus County Road 2910, near the Blodgett Community. The trailer was taken from inside a locked fenced in area. The trailer is a Rock Solid Brand Cargo Trailer that is black in...
Arson investigators look into Sunday fire leaving Rockford restaurant with $100k in damages
Rockford investigators are looking into whether arson is at play for a fire that damaged burger joint 15th & Chris on Sunday evening. Arson investigators look into Sunday fire leaving …. Rockford investigators are looking into whether arson is at play for a fire that damaged burger joint 15th &...
5 teens injured in roll over crash in McHenry County
GRAFTON TOWNSHIP, Ill. - A 17-year-old Algonquin girl is in serious condition, and four other teenagers were hospitalized, following a single-vehicle crash in unincorporated Grafton Township Saturday night. Police say a 2013 Infiniti G37 was traveling west on Conley Road just before 9 p.m. when it passed another vehicle traveling...
Female inmate found unresponsive at Winnebago Co. Jail
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A female inmate at the Winnebago County Jail was taken to the hospital after she was found unresponsive. Winnebago County Correctional Officers found the inmate around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the sheriff’s department. Officers and medical staff reportedly started life-saving procedures immediately upon finding her. The female was transported to […]
5 teens hurt, 1 seriously in McHenry County rollover crash
MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – Five teens are hurt following a rollover crash in unincorporated Grafton Township Saturday night. Police and fire officials responded to the crash around 8:56 p.m., in the 11100 block of Conley Road. Initial reports say a 2013 Infiniti G37 was traveling west on Conley Road when it passed another vehicle traveling west in a no-passing zone. The Infiniti then left the roadway to the north where it rolled over and crashed through a fence and into a field.All five teens, ranging from ages 16 to 18, were taken by ambulance to Northwestern Hospitals in Huntly and Woodstock, officials said. A 17-year-old girl from Algonquin was listed in serious condition and later transported to Advocate Lutheran General in Libertyville.The investigation is ongoing by the McHenry County Sheriff's Office Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit.
Oregon police arrest man for threatening to kill another man, officers and K9
OREGON, Wis. — Oregon police arrested a man who they said threatened to kill another man and his family, as well as officers. Police were called to the 200 block of Walnut Street at around 8:17 p.m. Friday night after the man made threats. When officers arrived he allegedly ran into his apartment. Once inside, police said the man...
Police: 2 arrested after drug bust in East Texas
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested after a drug bust in East Texas. According to Mount Pleasant Police Department, a narcotics search warrant was executed in the city on Friday in the 1500 block of South O’Tyson Avenue, leading to the arrest of two people. During the search, police seized over five […]
Armed Robbery in Wonder Lake
On January 18, 2023, at approximately 6:35 p.m., McHenry County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched for an armed robbery in the parking lot of Napoli’s Pizza, 7613 Howe Road, Wonder Lake. Initial investigation showed that two victims pulled into Napoli’s Pizza and parked next to a gray Chevrolet car....
Rockford Police officer charged again with battery of suspect
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County State’s Attorney has announced Battery charges against a Rockford Police officer during the arrest of Alize Jones. According to State’s Attorney J. Hanley, Officer Frank Fabiani was assisting with Jones’ arrest on May 14th, 2022. After Jones was handcuffed, Fabiani allegedly slammed Jones’ head into a glass window, […]
Accident stalls traffic on I-39 north in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Traffic is backed up Monday after an accident on I-39 north between Mulford Road and Harrison Avenue in Cherry Valley. Motorists should avoid the area while cleanup is underway. The Illinois Department of Transportation District 2 tweeted about the accident just after 10 a.m. Monday.
