The U.S. Department of Treasury has filed a complaint seeking more than $500,000 in unpaid taxes from Motown legend Abdul “Duke” Fakir and his wife, Piper. Duke Fakir is the last surviving member of the Four Tops, who scored a string of hits for Motown Records in the 1960s, including “Baby I Need Your Loving,” “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)” and “Reach Out I’ll Be There.” The group stayed in Detroit when Motown moved to Los Angeles in 1972, recording instead for ABC/Dunhill before returning to Motown in the 1980s.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO