GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville announced that people spending time on the Swamp Rabbit Trail will need to take a detour until the end of January. Officials said the section between Cleveland Park, near the Rudolph Anderson Memorial airplane, and Falls Park is closed as crews work on the area. They added that they expect this portion of the trail to open back up on January 30.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO