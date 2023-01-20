Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Officials say rumor of tigers near Upstate school is a hoax
WOODRUFF, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The superintendent for Spartanburg School District Four said rumors circulating about a large cat spotted near a school are a hoax. Multiple viewers reached out to FOX Carolina about social media posts claiming two tigers were loose in Spartanburg County and that schools had been placed on lockdown.
WYFF4.com
Madewell store coming soon to downtown Greenville, South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A popular national clothing brand is opening a store in downtown Greenville. A sign is already up for the new Madewell, which is opening a location at the corner of Main and East North Streets. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News4 ) City spokeswoman Beth...
1 person, 2 pets exposed to rabid cat in Anderson Co.
One person along with two dogs were exposed to a rabid feral cat in Anderson County.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. deputies looking for woman not heard from since early Dec.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a missing woman who has not been heard from since Dec. 3, 2022. Deputies said 23-year-old Gisselle Emily Alvarenga’s family is concerned after not hearing from her for almost two months. Alvarenga...
wspa.com
Lake Greenwood residents demand action on aging dam
Lake Greenwood residents demand action on aging dam
WYFF4.com
Continued vandalism forces Greenville YMCA to close pool indefinitely
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville YMCA is facing more than half a million dollars in damages after it was vandalized. Staff at the Caine Halter Family YMCA say they found the outdoor pool bubble covering destroyed Sunday morning. The facility believes the vandalism happened sometime late Saturday or early...
wspa.com
Spartanburg city council meeting tonight: Prohibiting gunshots inside city limits
The ordinance being presented tonight is asking city council to consider prohibiting the discharge of firearms in the city limits and if they decide to pass it tonight, it'll be up for a second reading in 2 weeks.
wspa.com
Pickens County Library-How to volunteer with Upstate nonprofits
Pickens County Library-How to volunteer with Upstate nonprofits
Missing man last seen leaving work found safe in Charleston
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said that Shawn Ray was located safely in the Charleston area.
FOX Carolina
Part of Swamp Rabbit Trail to close until late January
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville announced that people spending time on the Swamp Rabbit Trail will need to take a detour until the end of January. Officials said the section between Cleveland Park, near the Rudolph Anderson Memorial airplane, and Falls Park is closed as crews work on the area. They added that they expect this portion of the trail to open back up on January 30.
FOX Carolina
No Bond For Greenville County Kidnapping Suspect
The murder trial against Alex Murdaugh is now underway. The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says two people were attacked by a pack of dogs. Vandals caused significant damage after breaking into an Upstate YMCA pool. The YMCA is asking the community for help with the repairs. Murdaugh Trial Begins. Updated:...
Man charged in road rage shooting along U.S. 29 in Spartanburg Co.
A man is facing attempted murder charges after deputies said he fired shots into another vehicle during a fit of road rage Sunday afternoon in Spartanburg.
2 injured in dog attack in Oconee Co.
Six dogs attacked two people in Oconee County Monday morning, sending one to the hospital.
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville ranks highest for human trafficking, according to latest AG’s report
Reports of suspected human trafficking continue to increase across South Carolina, with Greenville County leading the state in the number of calls, according to the latest annual report from the S.C. Attorney General’s Office. Data included in the report shows the highest concentration of suspected human trafficking incidents in...
WYFF4.com
Actor Chris Pratt also stops by Greenville church while in town
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Actor Chris Pratt visited a Greenville church and had brunch at a Greenville restaurant on Sunday. We first told you Sunday night about Pratt having brunch and taking pictures with the staff at Southern Culture. Pratt told folks at the restaurant that he was in town...
FOX Carolina
Greenville couple to appear on Tamron Hall to offer dating, marriage tips
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville couple is going to appear on the Tamron Hall show on Monday to share their tips on dating and marriage. Social media influencers Nick and Chelsea Hurst will appear on the show to discuss their new book Marriage Minded: 10 Ways to Know If You’ve Found the One.
wspa.com
Alex Murdaugh on trail for alleged murders of wife, son
Alex Murdaugh on trail for alleged murders of wife, son
FOX Carolina
Teenager charged following shootout along highway in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a 19-year-old was recently charged following a road rage incident Sunday along Warren H. Abernathy Highway. Deputies said they responded to a reported road rage incident near Warren H. Abernathy Highway and Shoresbrook Drive at around 12:30...
wspa.com
Aliyah Boston & Sheila Foster talk about Boston setting USC double-double record
Aliyah Boston & Sheila Foster talk about Boston setting USC double-double record
FOX Carolina
Crews respond to early morning house fire in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said crews responded to a house fire along Vernell Avenue Sunday morning. Officials said no civilians were injured during the fire. However, the Red Cross is helping three residents and a cat who were displaced by the fire.
