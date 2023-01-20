ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

FOX Carolina

Officials say rumor of tigers near Upstate school is a hoax

WOODRUFF, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The superintendent for Spartanburg School District Four said rumors circulating about a large cat spotted near a school are a hoax. Multiple viewers reached out to FOX Carolina about social media posts claiming two tigers were loose in Spartanburg County and that schools had been placed on lockdown.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Madewell store coming soon to downtown Greenville, South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A popular national clothing brand is opening a store in downtown Greenville. A sign is already up for the new Madewell, which is opening a location at the corner of Main and East North Streets. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News4 ) City spokeswoman Beth...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Co. deputies looking for woman not heard from since early Dec.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a missing woman who has not been heard from since Dec. 3, 2022. Deputies said 23-year-old Gisselle Emily Alvarenga’s family is concerned after not hearing from her for almost two months. Alvarenga...
wspa.com

Lake Greenwood residents demand action on aging dam

Lake Greenwood residents demand action on aging dam
GREENWOOD, SC
WYFF4.com

Continued vandalism forces Greenville YMCA to close pool indefinitely

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville YMCA is facing more than half a million dollars in damages after it was vandalized. Staff at the Caine Halter Family YMCA say they found the outdoor pool bubble covering destroyed Sunday morning. The facility believes the vandalism happened sometime late Saturday or early...
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Pickens County Library-How to volunteer with Upstate nonprofits

Pickens County Library-How to volunteer with Upstate nonprofits
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Part of Swamp Rabbit Trail to close until late January

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville announced that people spending time on the Swamp Rabbit Trail will need to take a detour until the end of January. Officials said the section between Cleveland Park, near the Rudolph Anderson Memorial airplane, and Falls Park is closed as crews work on the area. They added that they expect this portion of the trail to open back up on January 30.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

No Bond For Greenville County Kidnapping Suspect

The murder trial against Alex Murdaugh is now underway. The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says two people were attacked by a pack of dogs. Vandals caused significant damage after breaking into an Upstate YMCA pool. The YMCA is asking the community for help with the repairs.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Actor Chris Pratt also stops by Greenville church while in town

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Actor Chris Pratt visited a Greenville church and had brunch at a Greenville restaurant on Sunday. We first told you Sunday night about Pratt having brunch and taking pictures with the staff at Southern Culture. Pratt told folks at the restaurant that he was in town...
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Alex Murdaugh on trail for alleged murders of wife, son

Alex Murdaugh on trail for alleged murders of wife, son
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Teenager charged following shootout along highway in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a 19-year-old was recently charged following a road rage incident Sunday along Warren H. Abernathy Highway. Deputies said they responded to a reported road rage incident near Warren H. Abernathy Highway and Shoresbrook Drive at around 12:30...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews respond to early morning house fire in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said crews responded to a house fire along Vernell Avenue Sunday morning. Officials said no civilians were injured during the fire. However, the Red Cross is helping three residents and a cat who were displaced by the fire.
ASHEVILLE, NC

