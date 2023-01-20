Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Assets: Huobi Announces Cooperation with Fireblocks
On 20 January 2023, Huobi announced that it is currently cooperating with Fireblocks on institutional crypto custody and payments, and Off-Exchange services “to better serve clients who want greater security, control and capital efficiency on their assets.”. Fireblocks is the digital asset infrastructure “for thousands of leading trading desks,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Etrading Software Expand Regulatory Data Services
Etrading Software, the global provider of technology-led solutions, announced its expansion into Regulatory Data Services, and as part of this expansion hired Liz Callaghan as Chief Strategy Officer for Regulatory Data Services and Catherine Sutcliffe as Regulatory Affairs Director, two newly created roles reporting to CEO Sassan Danesh. Etrading Software...
crowdfundinsider.com
UK’s Fractional Property Investment Platform Property Partner Rebrands as London House Exchange
Property Partner, which claims to be he UK’s leading fractional property investment platform, is rebranding as London House Exchange. The rebrand reportedly :follows an additional £2.4m of investment from US digital homeownership company, Better.”. With the rebrand, London House Exchange (LHX) “reprises its original legal name since its...
crowdfundinsider.com
Latvia’s Eleving Group Repays All Outstanding Belarus Investments
Eleving Group has shared its operational and financial updates. Eleving Group continues “to reduce its portfolio exposure in Belarus.”. The portfolio “has substantially decreased during last year and continues to further amortize.”. The impact of the portfolio reduction “has been minimal on the Group’s financials. In 2022 the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Paysend Business to Help Clients Accept Payments Anywhere at Any Time
Product innovation, growth and increasing profit – these are all things small business owners and entrepreneurs need to focus on, “particularly at the early stages of their company,” according to an update from Paysend. Paysend asks why is their attention being diverted by “trying to solve the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Sentinels Transaction Monitoring Platform Creates Effective Response to Financial Crime Across Europe
Sentinels, a Fenergo company and Europe’s intelligent transaction monitoring and client risk management specialist, announces the launch of its new platform solution for transaction monitoring. The SaaS platform is designed “to help financial institutions detect and eliminate financial criminality with greater speed and accuracy than ever before.”. In...
crowdfundinsider.com
Dollar General Extends Financial Services with Ibotta Partnership
Dollar General (NYSE: DG) announced a partnership with Ibotta, which will extend Dollar General’s financial services and “offer cash back options to all consumers.”. Emily Taylor, Dollar General’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, said:. “We are excited to provide an additional innovative option for our...
crowdfundinsider.com
London’s Channel Capital Appoints Bhoomika Kesaria as Head of Investor Relations
Channel Capital has appointed Bhoomika Kesaria as Head of Investor Relations. Channel is an FCA-regulated alternative investment fund manager (AIFM) “specializing in fintech, working capital and trade finance investments.”. Since 2014, the London-headquartered company has “deployed more than $9 billion of assets across fintech lending and working capital financing,...
crowdfundinsider.com
UK’s Emma, Bondsmith to Allow Clients to Generate Interest on Cash Deposits
Emma, the financial super app, announces the release of Easy Access Pots that allow customers “to earn up to 2.43% AER to more than 1.3m+ customers in the UK.”. This product is launched in partnership with Bondsmith, which claims to be “the UK’s leading provider of cash management and savings solutions to the wealth management industry.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Orrick, Buckley Combine to Establish Financial Services, Fintech Law Firm
Orrick and Buckley jointly announced the strategic combination, which “responds to growing demand from the most innovative companies and financial institutions for forward-looking regulatory and enforcement advice.”. It also responds “to demand from Fintech innovators, tech companies and their financial sponsors for holistic solutions to opportunities and risks created...
crowdfundinsider.com
Insurtech wefox Appoints Rene Besenbäck to Accelerate Business Growth in Austria
Wefox, which claims to be one of the world’s leading Insurtechs, has appointed Rene Besenbäck as Head of Sales in Austria, with immediate effect. Rene Besenbäck will be “responsible for delivering sales for wefox Austria and working closely with the Head of Country, Rainer Vogelmann, in building the business to become the number one insurtech in Austria.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Web3 Platform Tenderly Adds Cronos to Supported Networks, Expanding Support for Smart Contract Devs to Build dApps
Tenderly, creators of a Web3 development platform, and Cronos, a decentralized, open-source, energy-efficient public blockchain with high speed and low transaction fees, announced the integration between Tenderly and Cronos as well as its testnet. Cronos is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible Layer-1 blockchain network built on the Cosmos SDK –...
crowdfundinsider.com
Okcoin, Paradigm Partner on Grant for Bitcoin Core Maintainer Marco Falke
Okcoin and Paradigm have awarded a joint grant to Open Source Bitcoin Core maintainer Marco Falke. With this grant, Okcoin and Paradigm will “provide Falke with a livable income as he works on this open-source, decentralized project.” This is the third consecutive year that Okcoin and Paradigm have “awarded Falke this grant, demonstrating a long-term commitment to Falke, Bitcoin, and crypto development.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Marqeta Announces Web Push Provisioning Product, Expanding Payment Card Tokenization Capabilities
Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), the global modern card issuing platform, announced its new web push provisioning product. With web push provisioning, Marqeta customers can “reduce friction at the point-of-sale and enable their users to pay directly from their mobile wallets without requiring them to download a mobile application.”. This capability...
crowdfundinsider.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Larger Crypto Market on Track to Grow Despite FTX Collapse, Global Recession Fears
Bitcoin (BTC), the flagship cryptocurrency, has fallen from a high of nearly $70,000, which it reached in late 2022, to just over $20,000 at the time of writing. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest crypto-asset by market cap and the largest smart contract platform, has fallen from a high of around $4,000 to about $1,300. Overall, the digital asset market has shed trillions of dollars in market cap due to socio-economic uncertainty resulting from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, unprecedented levels of inflation, and the post-COVID social and economic issues.
crowdfundinsider.com
CfPA Adds New Board Members, Updates Strategic Plan
The Crowdfunding Professional Association (CfPA) has announced that Rebecca Kacaba, Etan Butler, and Andrew Savikas have agreed to join its board of directors. At the same time, the CfPA has revealed an updated strategic plan focused on the growth of the industry. Kacaba is the Chief Executive Officer of DealMaker...
crowdfundinsider.com
Onfido, Access Group, Amiqus to Provide Identity Verification for Screening Checks
Onfido, the global automated identity verification provider, announced it has achieved certification for high confidence profile H1A under the UK Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (the trust framework). The certification serves use cases “where a higher confidence level in digital identity verification is required.”. The trust framework is...
crowdfundinsider.com
Nova Credit Receives Authorization to Become UK’s Cross-Border Credit Reference Provider
Nova Credit UK, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nova Credit, has received the requisite scope of permissions in order “to provide credit references in the UK from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).”. Through its Nova Passport technology, the firm intends “to make it easier, faster and more equitable for...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintechs on Sale: S&P Reports that Bigger Firms Looking to Scoop Up Fintechs on the Cheap
Both public and private markets have been hammered. If you are an optimist, everything is on sale. For larger Fintechs, typically publicly traded, this may create an opportunity to scoop up competitors or complementary technologies on the cheap. A report by S&P Analysis says that Fintech mergers and acquisitions slowed...
crowdfundinsider.com
Pine Labs Enters UAE to Enable Fintech Platform for Banks, Merchants
Merchant commerce omnichannel platform, Pine Labs announced that it has entered the United Arab Emirates (UAE) market. Pine Labs will partner local banks and financial institutions in the region “to help them serve their merchant partners better.”. Banks in the UAE will “benefit from a simple and easy-to-use technology...
Comments / 0