ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

‘That ’90s Show’ Is Worse Than ‘That ’70s Show’ in Every Way

This is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by editor Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, sign up for it here.There are so many reboots, remakes, and reimaginations of old, once-popular TV shows that the news of yet another should hardly be news at all. Instead, it should seem somewhat inevitable. Then there was the announcement that Netflix was reviving That ’70s Show, this time as That ’90s Show.But the way Netflix worded this news…it was less a punch to the gut than a wrecking ball to the...
WISCONSIN STATE
TheDailyBeast

New on Paramount+ February 2023: ‘At Midnight,’ ‘Star Trek: Picard,’ and More

After a wolf-filled January, Paramount+ is continuing with more fantastical series and films in the month of February. Sure, there’ll be new episodes of Taylor Sheridan’s more realistic takes on American culture and history, too—but why watch those characters when you could watch Spock? Better yet, why not watch both?Paramount+ will continue rolling out new episodes of Mayor of Kingstown over the course of February, as star Jeremy Renner heals after a serious snow plow incident. New episodes will debut every Sunday, leading up to the finale this March.Then, to celebrate Valentine’s Day, Paramount+ will release At Midnight on Feb....
CALIFORNIA STATE
thedigitalfix.com

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes release date, cast, plot, and more

What is the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes release date, and what else do we know about the new Planet of the Apes movie? The Planet of the Apes is one of the longest running movie series in cinema, and the famous original movie debuted to audiences back in 1968.
ComicBook

Original Friday the 13th Director Developing New Franchise Reboot

The tangled legal web that is the Friday the 13th franchise has now resulted in another new announcement with franchise producer Sean S. Cunningham working on a reboot of the series of his own. As readers may recall, a court case previously made it seem unlikely that a new movie could get made after the rights to the original script reverted to the screenwriter, putting nearly every element of the franchise in limbo. That changed after Bryan Fuller and A24 teamed up for a Crystal Lake prequel TV show, and now Cunningham is preparing a movie of his own as well.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Horror News: One of the creepiest movies of 2023 has already emerged as an MCU staple shines under the horror spotlight

Happy Monday, murder mavens! After a relaxing, relatively quiet weekend, gorehounds are patiently gearing themselves up for an entire year of spooktacular projects — many of which will be carefully examined and explored in each daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered. As far as today’s roundup is concerned, however, there is truly an overabundance of chilling goodies that we are proudly ready to present to you. From a worthy 2023 horror contender already rearing its head to an MCU superstar entering the spooky world, it’s a roundup that certainly won’t disappoint.
TheDailyBeast

Panic! at the Disco Calls It Quits

Panic! at the Disco will be no more after the end of the next tour, Brendon Urie announced Tuesday. “Sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin,” Urie wrote in a statement. “We’ve been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard...[wife] Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon! The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure.” Originally a Nevada-based pop rock band that blew the aughts apart with crossover hits like “I Write Sins Not Tragedies,” the band eventually became a solo project for Urie.Read it at Variety
TVGuide.com

Shotgun Wedding Review: The Jennifers (Lopez and Coolidge) Just Barely Save This Rote Action Comedy

Shotgun Wedding is more subversive than expected. A Jennifer Lopez romantic comedy is usually built around her character's unwavering attraction to traditional love — the storybook meet-cute, the decadent nuptials, the desire to have a baby, things like that. Not this one. Yes, there are decadent nuptials, but Darcy, the lawyer Lopez portrays, wants none of them. She'd rather elope. It's her fiancé (Josh Duhamel) who insisted on a destination event in the Philippines surrounded by everyone they know, which for reasons later revealed includes Darcy's chic ex (Lenny Kravitz).
HollywoodLife

Christopher Meloni Calls Mariska Hargitay By His Nickname For Her In Cute 59th Birthday Tribute: Watch

There’s nothing better than Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay‘s friendship. When Mariska turned 59 on Monday, January 23, her Law & Order: SVU co-star and close friend posted the most hilarious birthday tribute dedicated to her. Christopher, 61, recorded a video where he got so close to the camera that only his nose, eyes, and forehead were visible. The actor, while whispering, sweetly referred to Mariska as “Marsha” when he mentioned that it was her birthday.
TVGuide.com

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, January 23

For the first time since its release in September, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Amazon Prime Video's pricey adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's fantasy novels, has fallen out of the Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list. And to make things worse for Middle-earth, it was knocked out by one of its chief rivals: Game of Thrones' Daenerys Targaryen. Emilia Clarke's 2021 thriller Above Suspicion snuck into the No. 10 spot, heating up the battle between the fantasy franchise titans. This is almost like that time when the Harry & Meghan documentary knocked The Crown out of Netflix's Top 10! Drama! Everything else stayed put, including Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan at No. 1.
thedigitalfix.com

The Last of Us TV series – Clickers explained

What are Clickers? In The Last of Us TV series, the world has been overrun by zombie-like creatures known as the infected. These poor unfortunate souls are the victims of a mutated fungus known as cordyceps that takes control of those infected, reducing them to a feral, cannibalistic state. Thankfully...
TVGuide.com

Owen Is Gearing Up for Yet Another Mid-Life Crisis This Season on 9-1-1: Lone Star

Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) can't seem to leave well enough alone. After finally coming to terms with the trauma he suffered as a first-responder in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, Owen, the current firefighting captain of the 118 in Austin, TX, seems to be in a good place at the start of the fourth season of 9-1-1: Lone Star. His firehouse, which was on the brink of demolition at the start of last season, is still standing, and its members are more connected than ever. His son, paramedic T.K. Strand (Ronen Rubinstein), is in the early stages of planning his wedding to officer Carlos Reyes (Rafael L. Silva).
AUSTIN, TX
Collider

'Mayfair Witches' Producer Says Three More Anne Rice Series Are in the Works

Over the last few months, the Anne Rice Immortal Universe has come alive at AMC. First with the vibrant first season of Interview with the Vampire, and now with Mayfair Witches. Both series have been serving as an exciting introduction to a connected supernatural world—but there’s more to come, as executive producer Mark Johnson told Collider.

Comments / 0

Community Policy