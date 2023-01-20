Read full article on original website
Related
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Accused’ On Fox, An Anthology Drama Where Ordinary People Stand Accused Of Dramatic Crimes
Accused, created by Howard Gordon and Alex Ganza of 24, along with David Shore of House, is an anthology drama where each episode shows ordinary people standing accused of crimes. The trick in this series is that we see them in the courtroom at the start of an episode, then we go back and see the extreme circumstances that got them there.
‘That ’90s Show’ Is Worse Than ‘That ’70s Show’ in Every Way
This is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by editor Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, sign up for it here.There are so many reboots, remakes, and reimaginations of old, once-popular TV shows that the news of yet another should hardly be news at all. Instead, it should seem somewhat inevitable. Then there was the announcement that Netflix was reviving That ’70s Show, this time as That ’90s Show.But the way Netflix worded this news…it was less a punch to the gut than a wrecking ball to the...
TVGuide.com
The Last of Us' Anna Torv Explains Tess' Heartbreaking Decision in Explosive Episode 2
Torv also shares about one scene that ended up different from what she imagined. [Warning: This story contains spoilers from Episode 2 of The Last of Us. Read at your own risk!]. The Last of Us Episode 2 was horrific in every way, in no small part thanks to the...
Kevin Smith Reacts To Getting Name-Checked With Clerks In Netflix's That '90s Show
Kevin Smith acknowledges his That '90s Show name-drop and the reference to Clerks on the new Netflix series.
New on Paramount+ February 2023: ‘At Midnight,’ ‘Star Trek: Picard,’ and More
After a wolf-filled January, Paramount+ is continuing with more fantastical series and films in the month of February. Sure, there’ll be new episodes of Taylor Sheridan’s more realistic takes on American culture and history, too—but why watch those characters when you could watch Spock? Better yet, why not watch both?Paramount+ will continue rolling out new episodes of Mayor of Kingstown over the course of February, as star Jeremy Renner heals after a serious snow plow incident. New episodes will debut every Sunday, leading up to the finale this March.Then, to celebrate Valentine’s Day, Paramount+ will release At Midnight on Feb....
thedigitalfix.com
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes release date, cast, plot, and more
What is the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes release date, and what else do we know about the new Planet of the Apes movie? The Planet of the Apes is one of the longest running movie series in cinema, and the famous original movie debuted to audiences back in 1968.
ComicBook
Original Friday the 13th Director Developing New Franchise Reboot
The tangled legal web that is the Friday the 13th franchise has now resulted in another new announcement with franchise producer Sean S. Cunningham working on a reboot of the series of his own. As readers may recall, a court case previously made it seem unlikely that a new movie could get made after the rights to the original script reverted to the screenwriter, putting nearly every element of the franchise in limbo. That changed after Bryan Fuller and A24 teamed up for a Crystal Lake prequel TV show, and now Cunningham is preparing a movie of his own as well.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Horror News: One of the creepiest movies of 2023 has already emerged as an MCU staple shines under the horror spotlight
Happy Monday, murder mavens! After a relaxing, relatively quiet weekend, gorehounds are patiently gearing themselves up for an entire year of spooktacular projects — many of which will be carefully examined and explored in each daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered. As far as today’s roundup is concerned, however, there is truly an overabundance of chilling goodies that we are proudly ready to present to you. From a worthy 2023 horror contender already rearing its head to an MCU superstar entering the spooky world, it’s a roundup that certainly won’t disappoint.
Panic! at the Disco Calls It Quits
Panic! at the Disco will be no more after the end of the next tour, Brendon Urie announced Tuesday. “Sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin,” Urie wrote in a statement. “We’ve been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard...[wife] Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon! The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure.” Originally a Nevada-based pop rock band that blew the aughts apart with crossover hits like “I Write Sins Not Tragedies,” the band eventually became a solo project for Urie.Read it at Variety
TVGuide.com
Shotgun Wedding Review: The Jennifers (Lopez and Coolidge) Just Barely Save This Rote Action Comedy
Shotgun Wedding is more subversive than expected. A Jennifer Lopez romantic comedy is usually built around her character's unwavering attraction to traditional love — the storybook meet-cute, the decadent nuptials, the desire to have a baby, things like that. Not this one. Yes, there are decadent nuptials, but Darcy, the lawyer Lopez portrays, wants none of them. She'd rather elope. It's her fiancé (Josh Duhamel) who insisted on a destination event in the Philippines surrounded by everyone they know, which for reasons later revealed includes Darcy's chic ex (Lenny Kravitz).
Christopher Meloni Calls Mariska Hargitay By His Nickname For Her In Cute 59th Birthday Tribute: Watch
There’s nothing better than Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay‘s friendship. When Mariska turned 59 on Monday, January 23, her Law & Order: SVU co-star and close friend posted the most hilarious birthday tribute dedicated to her. Christopher, 61, recorded a video where he got so close to the camera that only his nose, eyes, and forehead were visible. The actor, while whispering, sweetly referred to Mariska as “Marsha” when he mentioned that it was her birthday.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, January 23
For the first time since its release in September, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Amazon Prime Video's pricey adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's fantasy novels, has fallen out of the Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list. And to make things worse for Middle-earth, it was knocked out by one of its chief rivals: Game of Thrones' Daenerys Targaryen. Emilia Clarke's 2021 thriller Above Suspicion snuck into the No. 10 spot, heating up the battle between the fantasy franchise titans. This is almost like that time when the Harry & Meghan documentary knocked The Crown out of Netflix's Top 10! Drama! Everything else stayed put, including Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan at No. 1.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fantasy fans heartbroken by cancellation news, but at least Netflix wasn’t responsible this time
Often when news breaks about a beloved but niche fantasy show being cancelled, Netflix is to blame. Weirdly that’s not the case this time, as a different streaming giant is breaking hearts by cancelling the nascent show Vampire Academy. People are understandably very upset. Also this miffed fan:. For...
thedigitalfix.com
The Last of Us TV series – Clickers explained
What are Clickers? In The Last of Us TV series, the world has been overrun by zombie-like creatures known as the infected. These poor unfortunate souls are the victims of a mutated fungus known as cordyceps that takes control of those infected, reducing them to a feral, cannibalistic state. Thankfully...
TVGuide.com
Owen Is Gearing Up for Yet Another Mid-Life Crisis This Season on 9-1-1: Lone Star
Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) can't seem to leave well enough alone. After finally coming to terms with the trauma he suffered as a first-responder in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, Owen, the current firefighting captain of the 118 in Austin, TX, seems to be in a good place at the start of the fourth season of 9-1-1: Lone Star. His firehouse, which was on the brink of demolition at the start of last season, is still standing, and its members are more connected than ever. His son, paramedic T.K. Strand (Ronen Rubinstein), is in the early stages of planning his wedding to officer Carlos Reyes (Rafael L. Silva).
wegotthiscovered.com
An underappreciated dystopian gem blighted by a diabolical sequel hijacks the collective consciousness
Tales of dystopian terror can be told through the lens of action, drama, science fiction, or even romance when the occasion calls for it. Not many have been elevated into genuine classic territory, though, but supporters of 1992’s Fortress are nonetheless stating the case for the underappreciated gem that’s largely been lost to the sands of time.
While We Wait For Salem's Lot, Another Exciting 2023 Stephen King Movie Is Moving From Streaming To Theaters
Salem's Lot doesn't have a release date yet, but now another 2023 Stephen King movie has one, and there's extra reason to be excited.
Netflix Just Renewed ‘Cobra Kai’ for Season Six—But There’s Some Bad News for Fans
Netlfix announced the action series 'Cobra Kai' has been renewed for a sixth and final season. The streaming platform released an announcement video, where it highlights all the memorable moments throughout the show.
British actor Julian Sands' vehicle was discovered in a California search
Near the location where he was reported missing, a vehicle that belonged to British actor Julian Sands was discovered. Last Friday, Mr. Sands vanished while hiking in the San Gabriel Mountains' Baldy Bowl region, north of Los Angeles.
Collider
'Mayfair Witches' Producer Says Three More Anne Rice Series Are in the Works
Over the last few months, the Anne Rice Immortal Universe has come alive at AMC. First with the vibrant first season of Interview with the Vampire, and now with Mayfair Witches. Both series have been serving as an exciting introduction to a connected supernatural world—but there’s more to come, as executive producer Mark Johnson told Collider.
Comments / 0