‘Percy Jackson’ Creator Hints At “Great Scenes” With Adam Copeland & Teases Disney+ Series
Percy Jackson and the Olympians is getting a TV series adaptation coming to Disney+ in 2024. As the show continues to film its first season, creator Rick Riordan is teasing details of what fans can expect. One of the Greek gods from the book series is Ares that will be portrayed by WWE wrestler Adam “Edge” Copeland. Riordan was thinking of “coraí” which means “wrestler” and “one who practices the sport of coraíocht.” “I’m thinking about this because of some great scenes Adam Copeland has filmed for us recently as Ares, the god of war,” Riordan wrote on Mastodon. “As they used...
Riley Keough Reveals She Secretly Welcomed Child During Late Mother Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial
Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Peterson are officially parents-of-one, a representative of the actress confirmed to a news publication.News of the secretly welcomed child came after Smith-Peterson read a deeply emotional letter on behalf of his wife at Lisa Marie Presley's memorial service on Sunday, January 22, and seemingly admitted that the couple expanded their brood."Thank you for showing me love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters," the letter written by Keough stated of her child, brother...
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
William Levy Plays ‘Montecristo’ in First Look at ViX+’s Modern Retelling of Alexandre Dumas Classic (EXCLUSIVE)
ViX+, the fledgling Spanish-language SVOD from TelevisaUnivision, is dipping into literary classics once more with the modern retelling of Alexandre Dumas’ popular revenge tale, “The Count of Monte Cristo.” The news follows the Jan. 20 bow of ViX+’s Anna Karenina adaptation, “Volver a Caer” with Kate del Castillo. Last year, ViX+ unveiled an adaptation of Nobel Prize laureate Mario Vargas Llosa’s “Travesuras de la Niña Mala” (“Bad Girl”). In an exclusive first look, ViX+ unveils the trailer for the six-part series, simply titled “Montecristo,” with William Levy (“Resident Evil: The Final Chapter”) playing the enigmatic lead. Produced by Spain’s Secouya Studios, “Montecristo” follows...
Get a leg up on that Oscar party, be the resident expert
In 1929, Hollywood took the world by award storm when the very first Oscars ceremony took place.
