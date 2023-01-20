Read full article on original website
NebraskaTV
Whatever Your Flavor: Find it at the 2023 Nebraska State Fair
KEARNEY, NEB. — "Whatever Your Flavor" you'll find it at the 2023 Nebraska State Fair. The Nebraska State Fair board met Friday in Kearney to discuss money, events and all things State Fair. Most importantly they announced the theme for the 2023 event. The theme revealed by the State...
NebraskaTV
Police continue to follow leads about missing Aurora couple
AURORA, Neb. — Aurora police say they are still attempting to find Robert and Loveda Proctor, who went missing nearly two weeks ago. Chief Paul Graham said the last confirmed sighting of the Proctors was that they were eastbound from Giltner on Highway 6 the night of January 11.
NebraskaTV
11-year-old Hastings girl with a big voice is shocking people across the country
HASTINGS, Neb. — A little girl with a big voice and a mic is moving people across the world. A video of 11-year-old Ava Bonifas singing at an Adams Central basketball game has been shared on Facebook over 49, 000 times, reaching close to 13 million people and counting!
NebraskaTV
Avoiding pitfalls with home projects
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Central Nebraska Home Show took place at Fonner Park over the weekend. The event showcases anything and everything that has to do with homes. Panel experts talked about the pitfalls that can come with building a home and how to avoid getting deeper into them. Experts say planning the process is the biggest thing that people don’t account for and can lead to a deeper slip into a pitfall.
NebraskaTV
Mental Health Awareness: Finding resources for self-improvement
KEARNEY, Neb. — Finding resources is a great start for self-improvement, although there are times when it has not been as easy to do so. Licensed Clinical Psychologist and UNK Psychology Professor Krista Fritson joined NTV News to talk more about how to find mental health resources and talked more specifically about the MyLink app.
NebraskaTV
Pet Doc: How to read a dog food label
KEARNEY, Neb. — As our pets get older when should we be concerned that our furry loved one is becoming overweight?. Dr. Beebout of the Hilltop Pet Clinic said it's a lot easier to put the weight on than it is to get weight off. He said one of the things they see is after pets are spayed or neutered, pet owners say, "I don't want my dog to get fat".
NebraskaTV
UNK falls to Washburn
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Junior guard Tyler Nelson scored a career-high 25 points and last second three didn't fall for Nebraska Kearney as the Washburn Ichabods posted a 65-62 win Saturday evening in Topeka. This was the only meeting this year between WU (8-9,...
NebraskaTV
No. 16 Lopers win another thriller 55-51
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The 16th-ranked Nebraska Kearney women's basketball team got 14 points and 10 rebounds from both Klaire Kirsch and Shiloh McCool to get past Washburn, 55-51, Saturday afternoon in Topeka. Thanks to the snowstorm and a rare Wednesday night game, the...
