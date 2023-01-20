Read full article on original website
Suspect in KC Amber Alert charged with domestic violence
KANSAS CITY—A Kansas City man faces six felony charges related to a domestic violence incident that prompted an Amber Alert in Kansas City on Friday.. Markelv A. Avery, 21, faces Domestic Assault 3rd Degree, Assault 3rd Degree, two counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon and two counts of Armed Criminal Action, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Any charges related to the child abduction remain under investigation.
Video surveillance helps police catch Kansas purse thief
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged theft and have made an arrest. On January 3, police were dispatched to the Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st Street in Topeka, in reference to a theft, according to a media release. A woman reportedly had her purse stolen at the business.
Kansas burglary suspect threw knives, rocks at police
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a standoff at a home. Just after 1:30pm Jan. 18, police responded to 705 NE Kellam Avenue in Topeka after report of someone possibly trying to break into a garage, according to Lt. Michael Hren. Officers made...
Kan. man jailed after wrong-way, high-speed chase and crash
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after an early morning chase in Douglas County. Just after 12:15a.m. Saturday, a sheriff's deputy initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle reported stolen by Lawrence Police, according to a media release. The driver in the suspect vehicle initially stopped...
Kansas man allegedly assaulted officer during arrest
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating. Just after 11:30p.m. January, 18, aSheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop at 5th and Pine in Quenemo for a traffic violation, according Sheriff Chris Wells. During the stop, the vehicle fled. A pursuit was initiated, ending at a residence in Pomona,...
Kan. traffic stop: Front seat passenger caught with meth
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug allegations. Just before 2a.m. Wednesday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 1999 Lincoln Town Car on 150th Road west of U.S. 75 Highway for a traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. During the...
Murder arrest after two girls, woman die in Kansas house fire
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a Kansas house fire that killed two girls and a woman have made an arrest. Just 5:00 a.m. Friday, crews responded to the report of house fire at 916 SW Warren Avenue in Topeka, according to fire department spokesperson Rosie Nichols. First responding...
Police: 4 injured in shooting after funeral in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting Friday near a Kansas City funeral home that left four people injured, one of them critically. Just after 11:30a.m., police were dispatched to report of a shooting at a Elite Funeral Chapel, 11525 Blue Ridge Blvd., according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman.
Kan. woman dies in crash after officers end high-speed chase
SHAWNEE COUNTY —One person died in an accident late Thursday in Shawnee County. Just after 11:30 p.m., police dispatch in Topeka began receiving reports of erratic driving by a driver later identified as 21-year-old Cheyenne Day of Topeka in a silver vehicle, according to city spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. Police...
Sports Headlines for Monday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes sustained a right high ankle sprain in the Kansas City Chiefs’ divisional playoff win over the Jaguars, a person familiar with the nature of the injury told The Associated Press on Sunday. But the All-Pro quarterback is expected to play in next weekend’s AFC championship game. Mahomes was hurt late in the first quarter Saturday when a Jacksonville defender landed on him. X-rays taken during the game came back negative, and Mahomes returned after halftime to lead Kansas City to the 27-20 victory. He had an MRI on Sunday that showed no structural damage.
🏈 Chiefs' Henne delivers with Mahomes hobbled in playoff win
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The experience is evident in the salt that peppers the beard of Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne. The 37-year-old journeyman has hung around the league for nearly 15 years, his days as a starter in Miami and Jacksonville long distant memories. For the past five years, Henne has been little more than a backup quarterback for Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City, his job to hold clipboards and provide encouragement more so than to throw any passes.
🏀 MBB: No. 14 TCU hands No. 2 Kansas worst home loss in 2 years
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Shahada Wells scored 17 points as No. 14 TCU beat No. 2 Kansas 83-60 on Saturday in one of the worst losses in Bill Self’s 20-year coaching career with the Jayhawks. It was Kansas’ second-largest loss at home under Self. The Jayhawks fell 84-59...
🏈 NFL playoffs: Bengals win streak hits 10, 49ers also advance
The Kansas City Chiefs learned they'll get to host the AFC championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals instead of playing at a neutral site. They have to play the Bengals and Cincinnati is now on a 10-game winning streak after an impressive 27-10 road victory over the Buffalo Bills on a snow-covered field in Sunday's NFL divisional round. Joe Burrow threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns while Joe Mixon ran for 105 yards and a TD. The 49ers beat the Cowboys 19-12 in the NFC. The 49ers will travel to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC title game.
