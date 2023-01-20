ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardiner, NY

Famous Actor Spotted at Popular Hudson Valley Diner

The Hudson Valley is known for its frequent celebrity sightings, find out where the most recent A-Lister was spotted. The Hudson Valley has been becoming the Hollywood East in recent years, with an uptick in local film production and celebrities choosing to make the Hudson Valley their home, celebrity sightings have only increased over the years. One particular area that sees its fair share of celebrity sightings is Millbrook, NY which is home to many A-listers.
MILLBROOK, NY
Are Cougars on Their Way to New York?

As if bears weren't frightening enough, cougars have been moving east across the United States and there's a chance they'll become more prevalent in New York. If you've been reading WNBF.com over the past six months, you already know that I'm not a fan of predatory wildlife. Objectively, animals like bears and cougars are really interesting and I'll watch a nature documentary on them any day of the week. But as far as sharing a backyard with them goes, I'll take a hard pass 100 times out of 100.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Howard Stern calls George Santos ‘compassionate’

Embattled Rep. George Santos has gotten a rare compliment — from Howard Stern of all people. The shock jock called Santos “compassionate” after hearing “a lovely story” about the disgraced Republican while interviewing Long Island lawyer Michael Weinstock Jan. 4 on his SiriusXM radio show. Stern was commenting on Weinstock telling him that Santos had phoned to express concern about his painful, incurable illness, saying,  “Are you feeling suicidal? And if you ever did, would you tell me?”  On the 9/11 anniversary, Santos also posted a photo of Weinstock, a Democrat, on his Instagram page to honor the lawyer’s service as a former...
Another Winter Storm Heading for New York State

January is routinely cold and snowy here in New York state, which makes it the least favorite month of the year for many. However, this January has started out on the mild side. Temperatures have been in the 30's and 40's, while we haven't really seen much in the way of significant snowfall. The temperatures lately have been in the 40's, which will continue into Thursday.
Martha Stewart Visits ‘Legendary’ Hotdog Spot Near NY State

It's nothing fancy, but their hotdogs and hamburgers hit the spot. I'll give you a little backstory on the location, when I was younger I was raised in a small town called Cheshire, Connecticut and at least 3 times a month we'd go to a VERY delicious and extremely popular hotdog restaurant on Reidville Drive Waterbury, CT. I was never a hotdog fan, but to this day I still think they have the best grilled cheese and curly fries I have ever tasted. I can still close my eyes and see all the decorations inside their location and how right when you opened the door it smelt like heaven. Frankies Family Restaurant quickly became famous in Connecticut and it became a right of passage to go and visit.
WATERBURY, CT
Singer Suzanne Vega sells NYC co-op for $1.8M

Suzanne Vega has parted ways with her longtime Manhattan home — but she hasn’t gone far away.  The “Luka” songwriter quietly sold her apartment of 17 years last month, making a small profit.  Vega is known for her prolific musical career and, more locally, for being a celebrity “synonymous with the Upper West Side,” as one local publication remarked. The 63-year-old grew up in the neighborhood, went to college in the neighborhood, was inspired to write her hit track “Tom’s Diner” by the famous neighborhood restaurant and, until last month, called 37 W. 93rd St. her home. (Between childhood and the present,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Netflix Unveils Full Lineup of 2023 Movies

David Fincher. Zack Snyder. Kenya Barris. Wes Anderson. Robert Smigel. F. Gary Gray. What does this extremely eclectic group of filmmakers have in common? They are all filmmakers with big Netflix movies coming in 2023. The streaming service unveiled their slate of titles coming in the next year. The highlights include a new film from Fincher and Andrew Kevin Walker (the team behind Se7en!) starring Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton, a new Luther movie starring Idris Elba, and a sequel to the Netflix comedy hit Murder Mystery starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston.
FLORIDA STATE
