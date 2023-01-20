Read full article on original website
N.Y mom, 33, is arrested after letting her 10-year-old son get a tattoo of his name 'in full-size block letters'Westland DailyLloyd, NY
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this New York LakeTravel MavenNeversink, NY
This Abandoned New York Town is One of the Eeriest Places in the CountryTravel MavenPottersville, NY
"Family Over Everything. Her Family Was Her Life". New York Mother Desperately Searching For Missing DaughterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRock Hill, NY
Last Sears Store in New York Permanently ClosesTy D.Newburgh, NY
Car Hits Bobcat on Major New York Interstate. Then, It Gets Much Weirder
New York State Police are investigating a bizarre incident that happened on the roads Monday night. Police say a vehicle struck a bobcat on a main interstate, damaging the windshield and roof of the SUV. But while the individuals in the vehicle were fortunate enough to escape injury that night, police want to know how and why the animal was there in the first place.
New York City woman, 21, disappeared after getting off the subway on New Year's Eve
Adamaruis 'Yuri' Garcia, 21, of Queens, was last seen on a Queens-bound N train. She got off at Queensboro Plaza around 11.15pm and has not been heard from since.
Famous Actor Spotted at Popular Hudson Valley Diner
The Hudson Valley is known for its frequent celebrity sightings, find out where the most recent A-Lister was spotted. The Hudson Valley has been becoming the Hollywood East in recent years, with an uptick in local film production and celebrities choosing to make the Hudson Valley their home, celebrity sightings have only increased over the years. One particular area that sees its fair share of celebrity sightings is Millbrook, NY which is home to many A-listers.
New York City Mayor Wants To Send Migrants To Upstate New York
If New York City's Mayor gets his way the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York will soon see an influx of migrants. New York City Mayor Eric Adams wants to send migrants arriving in New York City to Upstate New York. New York City Mayor Wants To Send Migrants To...
Major Snowstorm Heading for New York State
It's been a relatively quiet and mild start to January for everyone in New York State. Some regions have even seen temperatures in the 60's or at least the 50's at some point, with 40's a common high in the first week of 2023. That trend will start to change...
NJ Democrat joins NY Republicans in congressional effort to sink NYC's congestion pricing
Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) won't be smiling if New York launches its planned congestion pricing program. New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer has repeatedly criticized the program, which would toll drivers who enter Manhattan south of 60th Street. [ more › ]
Millions of Hawks, But Few Like the One Spotted in Upstate NY!
Natalie Aldrich was outside birdwatching and enjoying the outdoors in Upstate New York over the weekend when she spotted something in a tree that seemed a little bit unusual. Unable to make it out, she went in for a closer look. What was it?. "At first," she said, "I thought...
Fox News meteorologist Adam Klotz badly beaten on Manhattan subway; 3 teens arrested
Adam Klotz says he was repeatedly punched in the face by a group of teens around 1 a.m. while coming home from a bar on a 1 train in Chelsea.
George Santos' ex-roommate called him 'the Anna Delvey of Queens' for lying his way into Congress
George Santos fabricated large parts of his identity, like socialite Anna Sorokin, aka Anna Delvey, who was jailed for fraud in 2019.
Are Cougars on Their Way to New York?
As if bears weren't frightening enough, cougars have been moving east across the United States and there's a chance they'll become more prevalent in New York. If you've been reading WNBF.com over the past six months, you already know that I'm not a fan of predatory wildlife. Objectively, animals like bears and cougars are really interesting and I'll watch a nature documentary on them any day of the week. But as far as sharing a backyard with them goes, I'll take a hard pass 100 times out of 100.
Howard Stern calls George Santos ‘compassionate’
Embattled Rep. George Santos has gotten a rare compliment — from Howard Stern of all people. The shock jock called Santos “compassionate” after hearing “a lovely story” about the disgraced Republican while interviewing Long Island lawyer Michael Weinstock Jan. 4 on his SiriusXM radio show. Stern was commenting on Weinstock telling him that Santos had phoned to express concern about his painful, incurable illness, saying, “Are you feeling suicidal? And if you ever did, would you tell me?” On the 9/11 anniversary, Santos also posted a photo of Weinstock, a Democrat, on his Instagram page to honor the lawyer’s service as a former...
Another Winter Storm Heading for New York State
January is routinely cold and snowy here in New York state, which makes it the least favorite month of the year for many. However, this January has started out on the mild side. Temperatures have been in the 30's and 40's, while we haven't really seen much in the way of significant snowfall. The temperatures lately have been in the 40's, which will continue into Thursday.
Martha Stewart Visits ‘Legendary’ Hotdog Spot Near NY State
It's nothing fancy, but their hotdogs and hamburgers hit the spot. I'll give you a little backstory on the location, when I was younger I was raised in a small town called Cheshire, Connecticut and at least 3 times a month we'd go to a VERY delicious and extremely popular hotdog restaurant on Reidville Drive Waterbury, CT. I was never a hotdog fan, but to this day I still think they have the best grilled cheese and curly fries I have ever tasted. I can still close my eyes and see all the decorations inside their location and how right when you opened the door it smelt like heaven. Frankies Family Restaurant quickly became famous in Connecticut and it became a right of passage to go and visit.
Where Do New Yorkers Wish To Relocate To The Most?
This is the time of the year when some of us Northern U.S. residents wish we lived somewhere else. Winter is not our favorite time of year. We could do without the snow, ice, cold, etc. But there are many reasons why we stay, including our job, this is where...
Dog Found in Upstate New York Reunited With Family in Florida
This story sounds like the plot of a Disney movie. Maybe this can be the 2022 version of Homeward Bound?. Meet Cubby, an 8-year-old pup from Florida, who was put up for adoption about 4 years ago. The Elmore SPCA in Peru, New York, explains Cubby's situation and how in...
NYPD Officer Blasted By Mayor For Punching Black Staten Island Girl
NYPD is suspending an officer for getting into an altercation with a young Black Staten Island girl, prompting the mayor to respond as well. The post NYPD Officer Blasted By Mayor For Punching Black Staten Island Girl appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Singer Suzanne Vega sells NYC co-op for $1.8M
Suzanne Vega has parted ways with her longtime Manhattan home — but she hasn’t gone far away. The “Luka” songwriter quietly sold her apartment of 17 years last month, making a small profit. Vega is known for her prolific musical career and, more locally, for being a celebrity “synonymous with the Upper West Side,” as one local publication remarked. The 63-year-old grew up in the neighborhood, went to college in the neighborhood, was inspired to write her hit track “Tom’s Diner” by the famous neighborhood restaurant and, until last month, called 37 W. 93rd St. her home. (Between childhood and the present,...
Fox News weatherman says group of ‘kids’ beat him on NYC subway
Fox News weatherman Adam Klotz on Sunday detailed an encounter on the New York City subway that left him with two black eyes, among other injuries. In a video posted to Instagram, Klotz claimed he was attacked by a group of teenagers on the New York City subway after watching a New York Giants game at a […]
‘Bling Empire’ State of Mind: Dorothy Wang Reflects on Her New Life in NYC
The last time viewers saw Dorothy Wang on screen, the socialite and “Bling Empire” star was packing up her life in Los Angeles for a fresh start in New York City. TheWrap recently caught up with Wang ahead of the Jan. 20 premiere of “Bling Empire: New York,” a spin-off series that includes Wang and a new group of affluent Asian Americans in Manhattan.
Netflix Unveils Full Lineup of 2023 Movies
David Fincher. Zack Snyder. Kenya Barris. Wes Anderson. Robert Smigel. F. Gary Gray. What does this extremely eclectic group of filmmakers have in common? They are all filmmakers with big Netflix movies coming in 2023. The streaming service unveiled their slate of titles coming in the next year. The highlights include a new film from Fincher and Andrew Kevin Walker (the team behind Se7en!) starring Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton, a new Luther movie starring Idris Elba, and a sequel to the Netflix comedy hit Murder Mystery starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston.
