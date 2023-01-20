ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago shooting: 19-year-old shot, killed in Greater Grand Crossing, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KO7WG_0kLJzdkd00

A young man was killed in an early Friday morning shooting on Chicago's South Side, police said.

The shooting happened in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood's 7300 block of South Wabash Avenue at about 4:42 a.m., police said. A 19-year-old man was in the area when he heard shots fired and felt pain.

SEE ALSO | Calumet Heights shooting: 12-year-old boy wounded after gun goes off in gas station | Video

The victim, shot in the abdomen, was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. He was later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC7 Chicago

2 critically wounded in robbery, Princeton Park shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- Two people were shot and critically wounded during an armed robbery Sunday night in Princeton Park on the South Side. The men, 22 and 23, were near a parking lot about 6:55 p.m. in the 8400-block of South Holland Road when a dark-colored vehicle approached and two occupants exited before demanding the pair's property at gunpoint, Chicago police said. The men complied and were shot, officials said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

13-year-old boy shot and wounded in Chicago's Pocket Town on South Side

CHICAGO - A 13-year-old boy was shot and wounded Sunday night in Pocket Town on Chicago's South Side. The teen was near a sidewalk about 8 p.m. in the 1100 block of East 67th Street when a dark-colored vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the hip, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found shot in the head on South Side sidewalk

CHICAGO - A 52-year-old man was found with a gunshot to the head on Chicago's South Side Sunday morning. Police say the victim was found on a sidewalk in the 800 block of East 62nd Street around 2:37 a.m. by responding officers. The victim was transported to University of Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

CPD: 25-year-old and 2-month-old girl missing from Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is looking for the public’s help in finding a 25-year-old woman who has gone missing and may have a 2-month-old girl with her. According to police, Alessandra Fernandez was last seen in the 3400 block of West 61st Street sometime around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. She is described as being […]
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Man Shot to Death While Walking in Belmont Cragin

A man was fatally shot early Saturday while walking in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side. The 28-year-old was walking on a sidewalk just after 3 a.m. in the 5300 block of West Altgeld Street when someone drove up in a black sedan and an occupant opened fire, striking him in the chest, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Cragin crime: Man fatally shot while walking on NW Side

CHICAGO - A 28-year-old man was fatally shot on a sidewalk in Chicago's Cragin neighborhood Saturday morning. Police say someone in a black sedan fired shots at the victim in the 5300 block of West Altgeld Street just after 3 a.m. The victim was transported by the CFD to Illinois...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Heavily-armed and very polite, carjackers call victim ‘sir’ and repeatedly thank him in Chicago

Chicago — A group of men armed with a rifle and two handguns carjacked a man as he carried pizzas in Bridgeport on Saturday evening. Surveillance video of the robbery shows that the offenders, while heavily armed, were remarkably courteous — calling the victim “sir,” saying “thank you,” and even returning his pizzas after he handed over his car keys.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago crime: 6 shot, 2 fatally, across Chicago overnight

CHICAGO - At least six people were wounded, two fatally, in shootings across Chicago overnight between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m., according to police. A 35-year-old man was shot to death following an argument at a gathering on the West Side around 10:30 p.m. Police say the victim was in a home in the 300 block of North Hamlin Avenue when the fight started and a known offender pulled a gun and shot him.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, shot in Fernwood alley

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot in an alley in Chicago's Fernwood area on the South Side Saturday morning. Police say the victim was in the 10300 block of South Union Avenue just after 2 a.m. when someone in a vehicle fired shots. The victim was dropped off at...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
122K+
Followers
17K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy