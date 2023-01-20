When Richard the Lionheart, king of England, was returning home from the crusades in November 1192, he encountered a huge storm. Fearing certain shipwreck and death, he took his Venetian fleet to shelter on the island of Lokrum, just off the coast of Dubrovnik, in Croatia. As a way of showing his thanks to God for saving his life, he vowed to build two churches – one in England and the other on Lokrum. But the citizens of Dubrovnik persuaded him to build a church inside the city instead, and the basilica stood there until the great earthquake of 1667.

