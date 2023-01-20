ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

This app is selling train tickets to the Scottish Highlands for just £43

Fed up of being ripped off by ridiculously expensive train tickets? Look no further: a new section in the London North Eastern Railway (LNER) app can apparently find you the cheapest tickets available for wherever you may be travelling to and from. The app’s new ‘Deal Finder’ button on their...
South London could be getting new public spaces the size of 194 football pitches

South London is reclaiming its roadsides. In an exciting move, Lambeth Council has just launched a new ‘kerbside strategy’ to reclaim kerbsides as public spaces and ‘de-clutter’ its roadsides, Brixton Buzz has reported. Currently, 94 percent of the borough’s kerbsides (the bit of the road that...
Cash on a Cruise? Why I Still Bring It and How Much

Am I crazy for taking cash on a cruise ship? Do people even use the green stuff anymore?. Well, here are a few reasons why I still pack a few dollars before my voyage, and why you might want to consider it too for your cruises. A common question from...
Someone has renamed east London’s tube stations in cockney

East Londoners are cracking up at a graphic that has renamed East End tube stations in cockney, ‘as they should be’. Non-cockneys have been given schooling in the correct pronunciation of stops on the tube (‘Oxo cube’ in cockney rhyming slang): West Ham is ‘West Aam’, Mile End is ‘My Lend’, Plaistow should be ‘Plarstow’, Bethnal Green is ‘Befnal Green’ and Canning Town is ‘Cannin’ Taaan’.
10 awesome off-grid Airbnb properties across the U.S.

Get out in the wilderness by escaping to one of these incredible Airbnbs, where seclusion comes as standard. Looking for a bit of peace and quiet in 2023? We’ve got just the thing. The time is ripe to inject a bit of wellness into your life. But how? Well, by experiencing the Earth as Mother Nature intended. Read: put down the phone, sign out of Netflix, and restore some harmony into an otherwise hectic life.
Good news: Two iconic Glebe institutions have been saved from extinction

In good news for beloved institutions of yesteryear, two Sydney icons have been saved from extinction. First, the Different Drummer Bar – Sydney’s beloved 19-year-old bar known for its warm red lighting, wild cocktail line-up, candlelit nooks and all-round cosy vibes for many a first date – is back in business after announcing its permanent shutdown in November last year.
Croatia without the crowds

When Richard the Lionheart, king of England, was returning home from the crusades in November 1192, he encountered a huge storm. Fearing certain shipwreck and death, he took his Venetian fleet to shelter on the island of Lokrum, just off the coast of Dubrovnik, in Croatia. As a way of showing his thanks to God for saving his life, he vowed to build two churches – one in England and the other on Lokrum. But the citizens of Dubrovnik persuaded him to build a church inside the city instead, and the basilica stood there until the great earthquake of 1667.
Cheshire needs bus franchising deal, says MP

Cheshire needs similar powers to Greater Manchester and the Liverpool City Region when it comes to planning and running bus services, an MP said. Labour's Samantha Dixon, who represents the City of Chester, said the government was "pitting areas against areas" to secure funding and "it often seems that bigger urban areas win out".
Margaret Thatcher’s very, very glamorous former home is for sale

London’s full of places that, at one time or another, have been home to someone famous. And sometimes those places go up for sale – just like this one, which was once the home of none other than Margaret Thatcher. Okay, not as cool as the house where Elton John recorded ‘Candle in the Wind’, sure, but still kinda interesting.
How to amp up your winter style (on a budget) in Boston

Winter is in full swing here in Boston. The days are cold and the nights are still long. It is so easy to fall into a rut this time of year. But is there any better cure than a little retail therapy?. We spoke with Diego Abba, the CEO of...
This English city wants to bring in rent controls – could London be next?

The rental situation in the UK at the mo feels like the worst it’s been in years. Not only are rents high – with the nationwide average now a whopping £991 per month – but rooms and flats in certain cities are very, very hard to find indeed. And that’s all during a cost-of-living crisis that is seeing renters’ costs rise across the board. It’s all a bit much, tbh.
Aphex Twin will headline Field Day 2023

After a beautiful return to its home in Victoria Park last year, Time Out fave Field day is back in 2023. It’s just announced the first wave of acts for this year’s festival, and it’s looking to be a stonker. Aphex Twin will headline – his first London show in four years – but we’re also particularly excited about Sudan Archives, LSDXOXO and Arca. Check the full line-up below.
You can now stay in Prince’s private Caribbean villa

Whatever you think of the music of Prince (ask us? It’s great), the guy had style. Prince was lavish and glamourous to his core – and that’s certainly reflected in his holiday home in the Caribbean, which has just landed on the rental market. The Emara Estate...
Saying Goodbye to Their Ancestral Homes Is a Necessary, Yet ‘Terribly Sad’ Affair

Roderick Thomas has vivid childhood memories of days spent rampaging around Boulston Manor, his grandparents’ late-18th-century country home in Wales, playing chase with his sister and their cousins and exploring its grounds on horseback. Rochelle Westropp has similar recollections of idyllic summers spent at The Warren, the West London...
Fans Discuss Next Country to Join EPCOT’s World Showcase

Eleven different nations are currently represented in a permanent way in EPCOT’s World Showcase. Canada, The United Kingdom, France, Morocco, Japan, The American Adventure, Italy, Germany, China, Norway, and Mexico. But there is still room for more pavilions to be installed, and fans recently resumed the decades-long debate of which country should join the group.

