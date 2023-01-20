ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

NESN

Why Al Horford Ran Off Court After Celtics’ Win Over Raptors

Al Horford didn’t stick around on the court to bask in the moment after making the game-sealing play in the Celtics’ win Saturday night. Toronto had a chance to tie or win its matchup with Boston as it inbounded the ball with 3.8 seconds left trailing by two at Scotiabank Arena. After haphazardly crossing halfcourt, Raptors forward Pascal Siakam had his pocket picked by Horford, who stole the basketball right as the final buzzer sounded. But instead of celebrating with his Celtics teammates by the bench on the opposite end of the court, Horford ran down the tunnel and left the floor.
BOSTON, MA
sportszion.com

Shannon Sharpe’s footage from 2021 goes viral after heated altercation with Ja Morant’s father during Lakers-Grizzlies fiasco

It was the night of February 26, 2021, and all eyes in the Staples Center were on the Los Angeles Lakers as they squared off against the Memphis Grizzlies. What should have been a thrilling match–up between two of the league‘s best teams quickly descended into chaos when Hall of Fame tight end and Fox pundit Shannon Sharpe got into a verbal altercation with Grizzlies guards Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant, center Steven Adams, and Ja‘s dad Tee.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade

The Los Angeles Lakers have made a move to bolster their frontcourt ahead of the trade deadline. The Lakers have agreed to a deal with the Washington Wizards to acquire forward Rui Hachimura, according to multiple reports. Washington will get Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks in the trade. The Hachimura trade to the... The post Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Dennis Schroder Dedicates Win Over Grizzlies To Anton Walkes

During Friday night’s 122-121 thrilling win against the Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder helped seal the victory after stealing the ball from Desmond Bane and finishing a three-point play in transition. The 29-year-old had an all-around effort in the Lakers’ nail-biting victory, scoring 19 points with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant becomes fastest player in franchise history to score 5,000 points

Ja Morant can add another milestone to his brief career: the fastest player in Memphis Grizzlies history to reach 5,000 points. On Sunday against the Phoenix Suns, Morant became the eighth overall player in franchise history to reach the mark. The previous fastest Grizzlies player to reach 5,000 points is Shareef Abdur-Rahim, who reached that mark in his fourth season with the Vancouver Grizzlies.
MEMPHIS, TN

