Popular retail chain closes another store in MissouriKristen WaltersMissouri State
Retail Giant American Eagle Outfitters Shutting Down Dozens Of Stores NationwideTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
Multiple American Eagle Outfitters Locations Permanently Closing Beginning January 15thJoel EisenbergSaint Joseph, MO
Popular Clothing & Lifestyle Retailer is Closing a Location in MissouriBryan DijkhuizenSaint Joseph, MO
Architect Edmund Jacques Eckel's firm designed the Gentry County Courthouse in 1884CJ CoombsAlbany, MO
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Teens Left With Minor Injuries In Sunday Two Car Accident
A pair of area teens were left with minor injuries after a two-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon in Buchanan County. According to the accident report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old male from Agency, Missouri was driving a 2003 Toyota Matrix northbound on INterstAte 29 at mile-marker 46 in Buchanan COunty at 1:40 P.M. Sunday when he slowed to avoid a crash that had taken place in front of them.
KCTV 5
I-435 crash seriously injures St. Joseph woman
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 29-year-old woman was seriously injured in a crash on I-435 Sunday night. A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the woman, who was from St. Joseph, Missouri, was driving her 2021 Nissan when she struck the rear of a 2010 Chevrolet.
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joe Woman Seriously Hurt In Sunday Night Accident
A Two-vehicle accident Sunday night in Platte County has left a St. Joseph woman with serious injuries. According to Troop A of the Highway Patrol, at 10:51 Sunday night a 2010 Chevrolet being driven by 37-year-old Kansas City resident Papy Kennedy was improperly stopped in the right lane of Interstate 435 at mile-marker 26.4.
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joseph Teen Injured in Platte County Crash Sunday Night
A Saint Joseph teen suffered injuries in a Platte County crash Sunday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 8:45 Sunday night on I-29, at mile marker 4.4, as 28-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, resident Craig M. Guyton drove northbound. Troopers say Guyton changed lanes to avoid...
2 injured after Buchanan Co. rear-end crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 1:30p.m. Saturday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Tremayne E. Jackson, 47, St. Joseph, was northbound on Interstate 29 just south of the I-229 interchange. The Jeep rear-ended a...
WIBW
3 hospitalized after 2 semi-truck tires hit 5 cars on KC interstate
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were hospitalized after two semi-truck tires hit five vehicles on a Kansas City interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:25 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, emergency crews were called to the area of northbound I-35 and 7th St. with reports of a 6-vehicle incident.
kmmo.com
TINA MAN KILLED IN CARROLL COUNTY CRASH
A Tina man has been killed in a one-vehicle accident in Carroll County on Friday, January 20, 2023. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when 76-year-old Merl O’Neal experienced a medical issue as the vehicle he was driving exited onto County Road 166. O’Neal’s vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, became airborne, and crossed County Road 217 where it came to a rest.
kttn.com
Chillicothe police arrest man attacking a motorcycle with a knife, causing it to catch fire
Chillicothe Police took a man into custody after he was allegedly observed using a knife to attack a motorcycle eventually leading to the vehicle catching on fire. Chillicothe Police had responded to the 700 block of Cowgill Street late Friday morning where officers were advised the 58-year-old male lived next door to the victim. Police surrounded the home and began advising the suspect to exit the residence.
kchi.com
Hotel Fire In Carrollton Sunday Night
Carrollton Fire Fighters were on the scene of a structure fire at the Carrollton Inn on South Main Sunday night. The fire was reported at 11:44 pm and mutual aid was received from North Central Carroll Fire Protection District and the Norborne Fire Department. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Fire crews were on the scene for six hours.
kttn.com
Grundy County authorities report three arrests on Monday
A suspect has been arrested in the theft of a car nearly one year ago. Forty-four-year-old Ricky Naylor of Independence has been charged in Grundy County with stealing a motor vehicle on February 22, 2023 Court documents list the 1991 Nissan Sentra as belonging to Harry Barnack. Naylor was picked up Monday at the Western Regional Diagnostic Center in St. Joseph and he’s to appear Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.
KCTV 5
Home invasion suspect yelled for officers to shoot him before being tased: police
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 27-year-old man considered armed and dangerous led law enforcement on a chase Friday afternoon before being arrested in Clay County. The county sheriff’s department stated a public alert had been issued for Phillip Martin of Greenwood, Missouri, wanted for a home invasion that took place Jan. 19 in Buckner.
mycouriertribune.com
Sheriff’s Office investigating apparent jail suicide
LIBERTY — Detectives are investigating an apparent death by suicide of an inmate in Clay County Detention Center in Liberty that occurred just after midnight Monday, Jan. 23. The inmate, a white male from Independence, was booked into the jail Jan. 12 to await trial on charges of nonsupport...
kttn.com
Missouri man connected to three fentanyl deaths charged with fentanyl trafficking and illegal firearms
A Missouri man with connections to at least three fentanyl overdose deaths in Belton, Mo., has been charged in federal court with possessing fentanyl to distribute and illegally possessing firearms after law enforcement officers found 17 firearms along with a large amount of cash and illegal drugs in his apartment.
northwestmoinfo.com
Inmate Suicide At Clay County Detention Center
Clay County authorities say they are investigating an apparent suicide at the Clay County Detention Center early this morning (Monday). Authorities say detectives are investigating the apparent suicide of 42-year-old Independence resident Ryan Everson just after Midnight this morning. Everson was booked into the Clay County Detention Center January 12 to await trial on charges of non-support of a child.
2 critically injured in shooting in 6600 block of Paseo
Two people were critically injured in a shooting Sunday in the 6600 block of Paseo, according to Kansas City, Missouri, police.
kttn.com
Trenton Police Chief reports charges pending after three local businesses sell alcohol to underage individual
Trenton Police Chief, Rex Ross, reports charges are pending after three local businesses allegedly sold an alcoholic beverage to an underage individual. Alcohol compliance checks at retail establishments were done on Friday, January 20, 2023, by the Trenton Police Department and the Midland Empire Alcohol Task Force. Compliance checks on alcohol sales have been conducted in Trenton for the past several years. Chief Ross said the checks are designed to eliminate mistakes by business employees and to identify anyone selling alcoholic beverages to minors.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Debbie Easton
Debbie Easton, 66, Gladstone, MO (formerly of Bethany, MO) passed away Wednesday, January 18 2023 at a Kansas City, MO health care facility. She was born March 2, 1956, in Bethany, MO the daughter of Frank T. and Madge (Hall) Arney. On December 28, 1985, she married Michael Lynn “Mike”...
northwestmoinfo.com
Smithville Woman Facing Seven Charges in Grundy County After Alleged Wednesday Incident
A Smithville woman will appear in Grundy County Court next week on seven charges. Court documents say Tiffany Ann Chandler faces two charges of felony third-degree assault of a special victim, felony third-degree attempted assault of a special victim, driving while intoxicated, resisting or interfering with an arrest, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, and leaving the scene of an accident.
kttn.com
St. Joseph woman arrested on warrant from Grundy County
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Saint Joseph woman on a capias warrant on an alleged probation violation. Fifty-one-year-old Kellie Holtman was arrested in Harrison County on January 19th. Her original charges were felony stealing a motor vehicle and misdemeanor stealing. Bond was set at $2,500, 10% cash approved. Her probation was suspended. She is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on February 9th.
KCTV 5
Overnight shooting in KCMO leaves one in critical condition
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An overnight shooting in the area of E. 57th Street and Prospect Avenue left one person in critical condition. Kansas City Missouri Police said a call came in regarding a shooting at 4:20 a.m. Sunday morning. At the scene, one victim was located and transported...
