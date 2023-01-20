Read full article on original website
Niagara Falls police investigating fatal shooting
Submitted by the City of Niagara Falls Public Information Office. Shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday night, the Niagara Falls Police Department responded to the corner of South Avenue and Lockport Street for a report of a man shot. Upon arrival, an officer located a 24-year-old Niagara Falls resident suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body. The victim was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Salamanca police investigating after vandalism at Salamanca Rail Museum
The City of Salamanca Police Department announced it is investigating after all the railcars at the Salamanca Rail Museum were vandalized.
North East police respond to reported bank robbery
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The North East Police Department is seeking potential tips about a reported bank robbery on Jan. 23. According to the North East Police Department, the suspect entered Key Bank (27 E. Main St. in North East) and passed a note demanding money. The suspect then fled on foot. The suspect reportedly was wearing […]
Body Found In Lake Erie Identified As Missing Ohio Man
The body found near Canadaway Creek on the shore of Lake Erie has been identified as an Ohio man. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports that 30-year old Evan Zeller of Sheffield Lake, Ohio has been identified as the victim. He was reported missing in November 2022 after he had gone kayaking on Lake Erie near the town where he lived.
Buffalo police investigating shooting incident on Orlando Street
According to police, a 29-year-old Cheektowaga woman was shot on Orlando Street just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
Hamburg man indicted after explosive devices allegedly found in his home
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg man was arraigned on multiple charges Monday after probation officers allegedly found explosive devices inside his home, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Michael M. Meyers, 60, was indicted on eight counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of second-degree reckless endangerment. Officials say […]
Pedestrian killed after being hit by truck in Wyoming Co.
ARCADE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a tractor trailer on Monday afternoon in Wyoming County. Arcade Police say the crash happened on North Street just before 2 p.m. The crash is still under investigation and police have not released the name of the person who was killed.
Erie County Drug Bust, Sheriff Deputies Seize 14 Kilos Of Cocaine
The Erie County Sheriff's Office seized 14 kilos of cocaine.
Buffalo man killed in overnight shooting on East Ferry
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning, according to authorities. Police say they responded to the 200 block of East Ferry Street just after 4:30 a.m., where a 39-year-old male had been shot multiple times while inside of a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene […]
Push to add stop arms to Route 33 after woman dies in car during the blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Monday afternoon, Edie Syta looked through photos of her mom, Stasia Syta. "My mom was just a beautiful person inside and out," Syta said. She said it's hard to believe it's been nearly one month without her. "I really wish my mom was here...
Wyoming County man found guilty of making meth
WARSAW, N..Y. (WIVB) — A Wyoming County man who was on parole for a drug charge was found guilty of making methamphetamine, the Wyoming County District Attorney said. 39-year-old Dain Kilian was found to have been making meth by a parole officer during a visit in March 2022. He was on parole on third-degree unlawful […]
Teen involved in shots fired incident arraigned for two separate crimes
NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An 18-year-old man was arraigned on multiple charges, including attempted murder, for two separate crimes, the Niagara County District Attorney announced Thursday. Kalique Miller was apprehended on Jan. 18, 2023, after a shots fired and burglary incident at the Royal Park Apartment complex in the Town of Niagara. After Miller’s apprehension, […]
Body of missing Ohio kayaker found near Lake Erie shoreline in Dunkirk, NY
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The body of an Ohio man, who had been missing since November 2022, has been found in Dunkirk, New York. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reported on Friday that the body of a missing Ohio man was found on Thursday near the Lake Erie shoreline, close to the Canadaway Creek in the Town […]
Buffalo Police Department asks for public's help in locating missing man
The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 64- year-old man.
Woman shot in Buffalo overnight
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a woman was shot overnight. The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. near the 100 block of Orlando Street. Police said a 29-year-old Cheektowaga woman was shot during some type of argument at a party. She was taken to ECMC where...
Overnight car accident leaves hole in Erie church
Police responded to an accident at a local church just before 2 a.m. Friday. When crews arrived, they found a car that had crashed into the basement of the Antioch Baptist Church in Erie, leaving a significant hole in the building. No injuries reported. However, the driver was taken to the hospital to get blood […]
Buffalo woman sentenced on gun charges; grandmother’s death remains under investigation
The homicide of 90-year-old Catherine Jones remains under investigation, though her granddaughter pleaded guilty to gun charges
Homeless Woman Arrested for Failure to Appear
A homeless woman was arrested in Bradford on a failure to appear warrant. Late Monday afternoon City of Bradford Police located 34-year-old Suzette Musolino near Bushnell Street. Musolino had a warrant out for her arrest after failing to appear on two charges of delivering methamphetamine. Musolino was taken into custody...
