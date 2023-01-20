ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunkirk, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnypapers.com

Niagara Falls police investigating fatal shooting

Submitted by the City of Niagara Falls Public Information Office. Shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday night, the Niagara Falls Police Department responded to the corner of South Avenue and Lockport Street for a report of a man shot. Upon arrival, an officer located a 24-year-old Niagara Falls resident suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body. The victim was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
YourErie

North East police respond to reported bank robbery

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The North East Police Department is seeking potential tips about a reported bank robbery on Jan. 23. According to the North East Police Department, the suspect entered Key Bank (27 E. Main St. in North East) and passed a note demanding money. The suspect then fled on foot. The suspect reportedly was wearing […]
NORTH EAST, PA
wrfalp.com

Body Found In Lake Erie Identified As Missing Ohio Man

The body found near Canadaway Creek on the shore of Lake Erie has been identified as an Ohio man. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports that 30-year old Evan Zeller of Sheffield Lake, Ohio has been identified as the victim. He was reported missing in November 2022 after he had gone kayaking on Lake Erie near the town where he lived.
SHEFFIELD LAKE, OH
News 4 Buffalo

Hamburg man indicted after explosive devices allegedly found in his home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg man was arraigned on multiple charges Monday after probation officers allegedly found explosive devices inside his home, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Michael M. Meyers, 60, was indicted on eight counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of second-degree reckless endangerment. Officials say […]
HAMBURG, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man killed in overnight shooting on East Ferry

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning, according to authorities. Police say they responded to the 200 block of East Ferry Street just after 4:30 a.m., where a 39-year-old male had been shot multiple times while inside of a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Wyoming County man found guilty of making meth

WARSAW, N..Y. (WIVB) — A Wyoming County man who was on parole for a drug charge was found guilty of making methamphetamine, the Wyoming County District Attorney said. 39-year-old Dain Kilian was found to have been making meth by a parole officer during a visit in March 2022. He was on parole on third-degree unlawful […]
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Woman shot in Buffalo overnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a woman was shot overnight. The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. near the 100 block of Orlando Street. Police said a 29-year-old Cheektowaga woman was shot during some type of argument at a party. She was taken to ECMC where...
BUFFALO, NY
YourErie

Overnight car accident leaves hole in Erie church

Police responded to an accident at a local church just before 2 a.m. Friday. When crews arrived, they found a car that had crashed into the basement of the Antioch Baptist Church in Erie, leaving a significant hole in the building. No injuries reported. However, the driver was taken to the hospital to get blood […]
ERIE, PA
wesb.com

Homeless Woman Arrested for Failure to Appear

A homeless woman was arrested in Bradford on a failure to appear warrant. Late Monday afternoon City of Bradford Police located 34-year-old Suzette Musolino near Bushnell Street. Musolino had a warrant out for her arrest after failing to appear on two charges of delivering methamphetamine. Musolino was taken into custody...
BRADFORD, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy