13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (January 16-22)

MACON, Ga. — 1. Griffin leaders see outpouring of help from volunteers after tornado. Recovery efforts continue in parts of Georgia after a deadly tornado ripped through the area last week. Over 1,000 people are still without power and hundreds are homeless, according to city officials. Church members from The Factory in Woodstock grilled out food on Monday for volunteers and residents, as dozens of people went door to door with water, food and their chainsaws. “We got a team together about 50 people… we’re in three different locations right now – just to help out," explained James Robinson, a member of The Factory.
11Alive

Car crashes into Decatur convenience store, then drives off

DECATUR, Ga. — A car crashed into a Decatur convenience store leaving behind extensive damage to the building early Tuesday morning. An employee at the Neighbors Market Chevron off Flat Shoals Road said a man driving a gold Toyota smashed into the store, backed up and drove away. The...
wrbl.com

Weather Aware Wednesday: A stormy morning commute

Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-We will squeeze out another day of sunshine and pleasant conditions across the region, with temperatures remaining on the cool side. Chilly upper 50s but added sunshine always makes it feel much better. Weather Aware: Wednesday morning 4 am CT through 8 am CT across our western portions...
atlantanewsfirst.com

Teen girl reported missing in East Point, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in East Point are looking for a missing teen girl. Police said 14-year-old Ronique Shuler was last seen on Washington Road and is known to visit Clayton County. Shuler is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has brown eyes and black...
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police search for missing woman with dementia in Fulton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help locating Rosa Tate who left her care facility at 3411 Benjamin E. Mays Drive on Jan.23. Tate is diagnosed with dementia, police said. Tate was described wearing a black jacket, green shirt, camouflage leggings, and...
41nbc.com

Men wanted for Armed Robbery in Jones County

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Saturday morning, 5 men committed an Armed Robbery at the 49er Mart on Shurling Drive in Jones county– the Jones County Sheriff’s Office is searching for those suspects now. According to JCSO, 4 of the 5 men were wearing masks, but the man...
11Alive

2 activists given bond after violent weekend protests, others denied

ATLANTA — Four of the six individuals arrested during violent protests in Downtown Atlanta over the weekend were denied bond Monday morning. Twenty-three-year-old Ivan Ferguson and 20-year-old Graham Evatt, the only one arrested from Georgia, were given bond at $355,000. On Saturday, protests over the future Atlanta Public Safety...
11Alive

Police: 3-year-old boy in hospital after being shot at extended stay hotel in Douglasville, 2 charged

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A 3-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was allegedly shot at an extended stay hotel in Douglasville Saturday morning, according to police. At around 9:30 a.m., EMS responded to a call for an injured child at the InTown Suites in Lithia Springs. When they arrived, they asked for Douglasville Police Department to respond to the scene.
