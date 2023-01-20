Read full article on original website
Hutch Rec announces baseball tournament schedule
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Recreation Commission (Hutch Rec) announced on Jan. 23, Hutchinson will host 11 tournaments for youth baseball and fastpitch in 2023. The first weekend of tournaments starts March 11 through 12, with a majority of tournaments taking place in May, June, and July. This year’s...
🏀 WBB: Williams hits 1K mark in win
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Mya Williams became just the sixth Blue Dragon in program history to score 1,000 points as Hutchinson avenged its first loss of the season. The Dragons started the season 7-0 before the Thunderbirds beat them in Concordia 75-65 in November. Williams' free throw with 3:28 left...
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Richard Dean Schlegel
Richard Dean Schlegel passed away peacefully on Jan. 17 in Wichita, Kansas, with his daughte…
🏀 MBB: Shockers win another wild one at SMU
DALLAS, Texas – There were twists and turns but Wichita State found yet another creative way to win at SMU's Moody Coliseum. Playing in Dallas for the first time since its historic 24-point comeback three seasons ago, the Shockers staged a fitting encore, trading twin 15-0 runs with SMU in the closing minutes before regrouping for a 71-69 victory.
🏀 Saturday's Blue Dragon-Thunderbird games postponed until Sunday
Because of Saturday's snowstorm that affected most of the state of Kansas, the Hutchinson Community College women's and men's basketball games agaisnt Cloud County at the Hutchisnon Sports Arena are postponed. The Blue Dragons and Thunderbirds will now play on Sunday at the Sports Arena. The Women's game will tip...
Registration open for Bluestem PACE Race
MCPHERSON, Kan. — Bluestem PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly), a nonprofit dedicated to helping seniors live well at home, will host its annual 5K run/walk on Saturday, April 1 in McPherson. Those interested in registering for the PACE Race can do so at bluestemks.org/events. Registration is...
Kansas Classic Cattle Show returns in February
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas Classic Cattle Show returns to Hutchinson in 2023 Feb. 3 through Feb. 5. “I think this is our seventh year to have it in Hutchinson, and my wife and I started it after another jackpot showing stopped,” Dylan Evans, show organizer, said. “It's a huge jackpot show for kids.”
westernkansasnews.com
Garden City breaks 72-year-old school record in win over Wichita Northwest, Secures Spot in January Jam Finals
Valley Center, KS (WesternKansasNews.com) – When the Buffaloes arrived at Valley Center on Friday night something was different. The usual casual looks and pregame looseness was gone, and the team and their coach Jeff Williamson came into the gym on a mission. The goal of that mission? Win 12 straight games to open up a season for the first time in the history of the program.
KWCH.com
Another winter storm is coming to Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet start to the work week, but another winter storm is headed our way, though it will not arrive until tomorrow. Snowpack will keep most of Kansas colder than normal today, but snow-free fields in the Wichita area will allow us to climb into the near normal middle 40s this afternoon.
thesunflower.com
The Story Behind the Building: Corbin
Recognized as Wichita State’s most internationally recognized building, Corbin Education Center has a detailed history, both within Wichita and out. The hub for applied studies majors, located on the north side of the WSU campus, was designed by renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright. Wright has designed two locations in...
KWCH.com
Heavy snow across parts of Kansas today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A mixture of rain and light snow across southern Kansas today, meanwhile western Kansas is getting hammered with heavy snow and much needed moisture. Snow is expected to continue across western Kansas throughout the afternoon, winding down towards sunset, with a mixture of rain and wet snowflakes expected across south-central Kansas. Heaviest snowfall will stretch from west of Hays and Larned. Snowfall reports through 9am range from 4-7″ across western Kansas with lighter amounts over central and southwest parts of the state. I-70 has been closed from Goodland westward. Wichita and south-central Kansas can expect a trace or light dusting towards sunset through 9pm.
KAKE TV
Another mid-week snow event for KAKEland
Not all that much has changed regarding the forecast. This winter storm looks like a near miss overall with the heaviest snowfall South of our area across Texas & Oklahoma. There is now a Winter Weather Advisory across South Central KAKEland, some accumulating snowfall is possible mainly SE of Wichita.
USD 309 looking at four day school week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309 Superintendent Curtis Nightingale said his district is looking at what four-day school weeks might look like in future years. "We actually put a committee together in October and started just looking at the research out there, as it relates to student achievement,...
Oklahoman involved in dispute over monkeys in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. — On Jan. 16, the Wichita Police Department (WPD) responded to a dispute over several monkeys, according to WPD. WPD said the dispute was between a person from Oklahoma and a person from Missouri. According to WPD, there was a disagreement between the two and police were...
Tyler Brown promoted to Lab Director at Clara Barton Medical Center
Clara Barton Medical Center is pleased to announce that Tyler Brown, MLT has been promoted to the position of Laboratory Director. Brown has been an employee at Clara Barton since 2017, and a practicing Medical Lab Technician since 2018. Brown was born and raised in Great Bend, KS. After high...
KWCH.com
Another snow chance headed for the Plains
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Another winter system is headed for Kansas, and it looks like the next go around will be a statewide snow event that leaves behind some accumulations by Saturday afternoon. Based on the track of the storm, the heavier amounts will likely fall in parts of central and western Kansas with as much as 3-6 inches possible.
KWCH.com
Chilly Monday, rain and snow late Tuesday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be chilly again Monday before our next storm system brings another chance of rain and snow to parts of Kansas late Tuesday. It will be a cold start to the day Monday with morning temperatures in the teens to...
KWCH.com
2 injured, 1 critical in crash on S Broadway
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people injured, one critically, in a crash near 61st and South Broadway Monday morning. The other person involved in the crash sustained serious injuries. There were two cars involved in the crash that happened at around 9:30 a.m. 12 News has a crew at the...
Roy's Hickory Pit BBQ is a family tribute
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Roy's Hickory Pit BBQ in Hutchinson is more than a local hotspot with a name that people can just smell when they hear it. It is a service with community in the hearts of the family that run it, and a tribute rooted in love. The...
One dead after Sunday shooting in Salina
According to the Salina Police Department a 35-year-old man died after he was shot on Sunday.
