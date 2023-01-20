Read full article on original website
toofab.com
Pregnant Sophia Grace Shares Details About Baby Shower, Reveals Cousin Rosie Was in Attendance
"It was so much fun," recalled the 19-year-old, who revealed her pregnancy back in October. Pregnant Sophia Grace is opening up about her baby shower. In a recent interview with E! News, "The Ellen Degeneres Show" alum -- who is expecting her first child -- recalled the celebration, sharing details from the fun event.
toofab.com
Kelly Ripa Shares Mark Consuelos' Unforgettable Comments While She Was in Labor
"I'm going to the batting cages since you're gonna be here a while." Kelly Ripa is roasting Mark Consuelos for the apparent comments he made while she was in labor. The 52-year-old "Live with Kelly and Ryan" host responded to an Instagram post that asked parents to share "one thing your partner did, said or brought to the hospital that really helped you through your birth experience."
ETOnline.com
Lisa Marie Presley Is Laid to Rest at Graceland Next to Her Son Benjamin Keough
Lisa Marie Presley has been laid to rest next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020, in the Meditation Garden at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, ET can confirm. In addition to Lisa Marie and Ben, Lisa Marie's father, Elvis Presley, and his parents, Vernon and Gladys, are also buried in the garden.
NME
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reveal Lisa Marie had just become a grandmother during emotional memorial tribute
Lisa Marie Presley had recently become a grandmother before she passed away earlier this month, as revealed in an emotional tribute shared at her Graceland public memorial service yesterday (January 22). The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis died on January 13, aged 54, hours after she had been rushed...
A young woman is pregnant by her sister's husband when her sister just had a new baby and she was in her home to help
**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. Sometimes tradition hurts instead of heal. In my part of the world, it is the cultural norm to provide care for a new mother and her baby. Once the baby arrives, another belief is that you can never take the baby out in public until after the first nine days.
toofab.com
Anne Hathaway Says Reporter Asked Her at 16 Years Old If She Was 'A Good Girl or a Bad Girl'
The actress says it was one of the first questions she ever faced after she first got into acting. Anne Hathaway is fully in control of her career and has been a showstopping performer for decades now. But there was a time when one question could stop her in her tracks.
toofab.com
Man Defends Relationship with TLC Star 'Trapped in Body of 8-Year-Old' Girl
The titular star of "I Am Shauna Rae," 23, met the Welshman online and claims the two kissed -- but they have yet to put "label" on their connection. Throughout the second season of "I Am Shauna Rae" -- the TLC reality show following the life of a 23-year-old woman whose growth was stunted after a childhood battle with brain cancer -- viewers saw Rae's "flirtationship" develop with a man she met over the internet.
toofab.com
Doja Cat Spent Nearly Five Hours Getting Covered in 30K Crystals For Paris Couture Week
Makeup artist Pat McGrath praised the music artist's patience as her team painstakingly applied thousands of crystals to her body. There's no question of Doja Cat's dedication to makeup and fashion!. The 27-year-old Grammy winner kicked off Paris' Couture week with a daring red look at the Schiaparelli show on...
toofab.com
The Situation Teases Angelina Drama on Jersey Shore Season 6: 'A Lot of Beef on the Barbecue' (Exclusive)
"It's not manufactured either, at least by me." It was not a smooth "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" for the cast last season, as fights broke out between Angelina Pivarnick, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and the rest of the gang ... and while they patched everything up by the time the reunion wrapped, fans can expect things go once again go off the rails when the show returns.
