toofab.com

Kelly Ripa Shares Mark Consuelos' Unforgettable Comments While She Was in Labor

"I'm going to the batting cages since you're gonna be here a while." Kelly Ripa is roasting Mark Consuelos for the apparent comments he made while she was in labor. The 52-year-old "Live with Kelly and Ryan" host responded to an Instagram post that asked parents to share "one thing your partner did, said or brought to the hospital that really helped you through your birth experience."
Man Defends Relationship with TLC Star 'Trapped in Body of 8-Year-Old' Girl

The titular star of "I Am Shauna Rae," 23, met the Welshman online and claims the two kissed -- but they have yet to put "label" on their connection. Throughout the second season of "I Am Shauna Rae" -- the TLC reality show following the life of a 23-year-old woman whose growth was stunted after a childhood battle with brain cancer -- viewers saw Rae's "flirtationship" develop with a man she met over the internet.
Doja Cat Spent Nearly Five Hours Getting Covered in 30K Crystals For Paris Couture Week

Makeup artist Pat McGrath praised the music artist's patience as her team painstakingly applied thousands of crystals to her body. There's no question of Doja Cat's dedication to makeup and fashion!. The 27-year-old Grammy winner kicked off Paris' Couture week with a daring red look at the Schiaparelli show on...
The Situation Teases Angelina Drama on Jersey Shore Season 6: 'A Lot of Beef on the Barbecue' (Exclusive)

"It's not manufactured either, at least by me." It was not a smooth "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" for the cast last season, as fights broke out between Angelina Pivarnick, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and the rest of the gang ... and while they patched everything up by the time the reunion wrapped, fans can expect things go once again go off the rails when the show returns.

