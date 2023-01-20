Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
The Doors sell exhaustive slate of rights in 'monumental' deal
The Doors have sold an exhaustive slate of branding and publishing rights in a "monumental" deal. Indie publisher Primary Wave Music has acquired rights previously owned by guitarist Robby Krieger and the estate of late keyboarding Ray Manzarek in relation to the band's publishing catalogue, master recordings, trademarks, merchandising options and income.
msn.com
'Carnival' Cruise Passengers Cheer with Delight After Hearing 'Disney' Cruise Ship's Horn
Don't get us wrong, all cruise lines definitely have their perks... but when it comes to actual magic, it's hard to beat Disney Cruise Line. After all, it is Disney we're talking about, and the ships themselves include all those little details that the company is known for. A big one just so happens to be the ship's horn, because of course it's not like any old regular horn.
Comments / 0