Video: 'Flying Saucer' Photographed Over Erupting Volcano in Mexico

An intriguing image of an erupting volcano in Mexico features what appears to be a flying saucer hovering over the scene. The odd photo was reportedly captured this past Sunday morning by Luis Guerra from the backyard of his home in the city of Atlixco. While getting ready for the day, he caught sight of the nearby Popocatépetl volcano as it had begun to erupt and, having recently taken an interest in photography, the awestruck observer quickly began taking pictures of the wondrous event. Shortly thereafter, he sent some of photos to his girlfriend, Karla Garcia, who shared them on social media, which led to several of her friends contacting her about a strange anomaly in one of the images.
Scientists Discover Enormous Sharks in Mammoth Cave… Yes, Sharks!

Scientists Discover Enormous Sharks in Mammoth Cave... Yes, Sharks!. Not the sort of news story that you would usually associate with Mammoth Cave National Park, Kentucky bearing in mind that it is miles from the sea! However, as is the case with many inland areas, this area was once an ocean and in those ancient waters there lived sharks. Shark fossils have been discovered miles underground and are allowing scientists to learn more about these incredible species.
A Total Amateur May Have Just Rewritten Human History With Bombshell Discovery

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In what may be a major archaeological breakthrough, an independent researcher has suggested that the earliest writing in human history has been hiding in plain sight in prehistoric cave paintings in Europe, a discovery that would push the timeline of written language back by tens of thousands of years, reports a new study.
The Giant Sized Denisovans: In a remote cave in Siberia, a new kind of human being was found.

Some years back, paleogeneticists announced the discovery of a new human species in a remote cave in Siberia in 2008. The new species, which they named Denisovans after the cave where they were found, was identified by its unique DNA. Denisovans were significantly larger than modern humans and had a different type of DNA than any other human species that had been discovered up to that point.
Experience: I am the tallest woman in the world

Since I was a little girl growing up in Safranbolu, Turkey, I’ve dreamed of exploring the world – from the sandy beaches of California to the northern lights in Iceland. Until a couple of years ago, I couldn’t have even imagined this happening, but a few months ago my dreams finally became a reality.
Micropigs rescued after being tied to lamp-post by roadside

Two micropigs have been rescued after a motorist found them tied by their necks to a lamp-post by the side of the road. The animals had been tied up using baling twine and one of them had almost choked to death. A passing motorist who spotted them took them to...
Air Tractor celebrates 1,000th model AT-802 airplane

Air Tractor celebrates 1,000th model AT-802 airplane News Staff Tue, 01/24/2023 - 11:47 am   (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO | AIR TRACTOR) Air Tractor employee-owners celebrate the serial number 802A-1000 aircraft at the production facility in Olney. The airplane was sold to a family-owned farming business is located in Sorriso, Mato Grosso Brazil.   (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO | AIR TRACTOR) An 802 series airplane cleaning up an oil spill. The airplane is also used for...
Clothing from 1600s shipwreck shows how the 1 percent lived

Years of research have raised more questions than answers regarding the spectacular contents of a 17th-century shipwreck in the Netherlands, which includes some of the most important clothing discoveries ever made in Europe. The shipwreck was discovered in 2014 by a local diving club in Texel, an island in the...
Uh, Earth’s Inner Core Just Stopped Spinning

Earth’s inner core’s spin has slowed and “paused.”. Scientists believe this happens roughly every seven decades as the core will then start spinning a different direction. A new study says there’s a direct connection between the inner core’s spin and life on Earth’s surface.
Astronaut’s stunning image of Key West looks like a painting

Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata has been showing off his photography skills, sharing some impressive shots taken from the International Space Station (ISS) as it orbited Earth on Sunday. The most impressive among his latest set is this stunner (below) of Key West at the western tip of the Florida Keys...
