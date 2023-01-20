OBITUARY: Timothy Shawn McGill Jr.

Timothy Shawn McGill, Jr., age 33, resident of Columbia, passed away on Wednesday, January 11. 2023 at Maury Regional Medical Center.

Timothy is survived by his mother, Barbara Louise Holt of Columbia; daughter, Onica McGill; sister, LaQuisha McGill; grandmother, Ada Mae Jones; aunts, Lisa Smith, Deberth (Ezra) Martin, Lisa (Howard) Frierson, Shetuka Jones, Em`Maja and Jenesia Hancock; uncles, Almarez (Sheresa) Holt, Douglas McGill, Lamont McGill, Da`Sean Hancock, and Gregory Hancock; great aunts, Mary Ann Warfield, Patty Holt, Jyuanna (Herandez) Havard, and Rita Faye (Claude) Cooper; great uncles, Jerry (Catherine) Holt, Alvin (Annie) Warfield, Seth McGill, John (Valorie) McGill, Rightous Jones, David (Donna) Jones; a very devoted uncle, Oscar Lee Warfield; two devoted cousins, Latoya Warfield and Quinton Humphrey; and a host of other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, Timothy Shawn McGill, Sr.; brother, Tadarius McGill; grandmother, Margaret Louise Holt; grandfathers, Bobby Ray Holt and Jessie Tate Jones; great-grandmothers, Mandie Gertrude Warfield, Ada Mae Jones, and Nona Jones; great grandfathers, Authur Warfield; and great uncle, Rockie Edward Jones.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, January 21st at 11:00 AM at Macedonia Church of Christ with Bro. Deltrie McCullough as the eulogist and Bro. Anthony Booker as the master of ceremonies. A lie in state will be held on Friday, January 20th from 1:00 – 5:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Douglas McGill, Lamont McGill, Sr., Quinton Humphrey, Jadyn McKissack, Braxton Harwell, Da`Sean Hancock, Lamont McGill, Jr., and Gregory Hancock. Flower bearers will be cousins and friends.

Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

For more obituaries visit https://maurycountysource.com/obituaries/