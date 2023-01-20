ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, TN

OBITUARY: Timothy Shawn McGill Jr.

By Jennifer Haley
Maury County Source
Maury County Source
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VXUYL_0kLJxlsr00

Timothy Shawn McGill, Jr., age 33, resident of Columbia, passed away on Wednesday, January 11. 2023 at Maury Regional Medical Center.

Timothy is survived by his mother, Barbara Louise Holt of Columbia; daughter, Onica McGill; sister, LaQuisha McGill; grandmother, Ada Mae Jones; aunts, Lisa Smith, Deberth (Ezra) Martin, Lisa (Howard) Frierson, Shetuka Jones, Em`Maja and Jenesia Hancock; uncles, Almarez (Sheresa) Holt, Douglas McGill, Lamont McGill, Da`Sean Hancock, and Gregory Hancock; great aunts, Mary Ann Warfield, Patty Holt, Jyuanna (Herandez) Havard, and Rita Faye (Claude) Cooper; great uncles, Jerry (Catherine) Holt, Alvin (Annie) Warfield, Seth McGill, John (Valorie) McGill, Rightous Jones, David (Donna) Jones; a very devoted uncle, Oscar Lee Warfield; two devoted cousins, Latoya Warfield and Quinton Humphrey; and a host of other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, Timothy Shawn McGill, Sr.; brother, Tadarius McGill; grandmother, Margaret Louise Holt; grandfathers, Bobby Ray Holt and Jessie Tate Jones; great-grandmothers, Mandie Gertrude Warfield, Ada Mae Jones, and Nona Jones; great grandfathers, Authur Warfield; and great uncle, Rockie Edward Jones.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, January 21st at 11:00 AM at Macedonia Church of Christ with Bro. Deltrie McCullough as the eulogist and Bro. Anthony Booker as the master of ceremonies. A lie in state will be held on Friday, January 20th from 1:00 – 5:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Douglas McGill, Lamont McGill, Sr., Quinton Humphrey, Jadyn McKissack, Braxton Harwell, Da`Sean Hancock, Lamont McGill, Jr., and Gregory Hancock. Flower bearers will be cousins and friends.

Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

For more obituaries visit https://maurycountysource.com/obituaries/

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Barbara ‘Jan’ Reason

Barbara “Jan” Reason, age 90, of Columbia, Tennessee, went to be with her Lord and Savior peacefully on January 20, 2023, surrounded by family. Janell, as she was known, was born in Kirbyton, Kentucky on May 27, 1932, to Thomas and Ellena Piper… The family soon made their way to Michigan.
COLUMBIA, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Norma Jean Billington

Norma Jean Billington, 94, life-long resident of the Pottsville and Rally Hill Communities, died Friday, January 20, 2023 at NHC Columbia. Born February 6, 1928 in Maury County, she was the daughter of the late Robert Lee Billington and the late Maggie Chunn Billington. She retired after working 40 years...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Betty Dena Kelley Mash

Betty Dena Kelley Mash, 86, retired waitress, died Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Williamson Medical Center. Born July 4, 1936 in Maury County, she was the daughter of the late Dean Kelley and the late Dixie Pearl Anderson Kelley. In 1955, she married Billy Mash who preceded her in death...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Barbara Jean (Hartley) Dodd

Barbara Jean (Hartley) Dodd, age 77 of Columbia, TN passed away on January 20, 2023 with her husband, son, and family by her side. She attended College Grove Church of Christ. Jean was born in Franklin, TN to the late Marvin Hartley and Irene (Childress) Hartley. In addition to her...
COLUMBIA, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Shirley Hay Kelley

Shirley Hay Kelley, age 77, wife of Eddie Dean Kelley, and a resident of Columbia, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Maury Regional Medical Center. Born on September 7, 1945, in Maury County, Shirley was the daughter of the late Hensley Petway Hay and the late Gertie Beard Hay.
COLUMBIA, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Norma Sue ‘Luther’ Barnett

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Norma Sue “Luther” Barnett on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, in Columbia, Tennessee. Luther was born on August 8th, 1957, in Columbia and was the beloved daughter of the late Harold Grooms and Jessie Dugger Grooms. Throughout her...
COLUMBIA, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Billy Gene Harper

Billy Gene Harper, 85, owner of Harper’s Auto Upholstery and resident of Culleoka, died Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Maury Regional Medical Center. Born December 13, 1937 in Davidson County, he was the son of the late Meachum Hugh Harper and the late Maggie Virginia Covington Harper. He served...
CULLEOKA, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Kenneth D. Mullinax

Kenneth D. Mullinax, 89, retired employee of Fleming Company and resident of Columbia, died Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Maury Regional Medical Center. Born April 11, 1933 in Jackson County, he was the son of the late Wylie Wilson Mullinax and the late Georgia Cook Mullinax. A devoted husband for...
COLUMBIA, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Monica Dawn Morgan

Monica Dawn Morgan, age 53, a resident of Columbia, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2023, at NHC Columbia. Monica was born on May 29, 1969, in Maury County, Tennessee and was the daughter of Linda Renfro Carroll and the late Jerry Morgan. She was a homemaker, and she enjoyed crafting....
COLUMBIA, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Richard Frank ‘Richie’ Benefield

Richard Frank “Richie” Benefield, 63, retired employee of Nissan and resident of Culleoka, died Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Centennial Medical Center. Born September 29, 1959 in Lawrence County, he was the son of the late Fermon Benefield and the late Eva Laws. On February 4, 1983, he...
CULLEOKA, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Eileen M. DiCataldo

Eileen M. DiCataldo, age 80, a resident of Columbia, Tennessee, formerly of Rochester, New York, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 at NHC Oakwood in Lewisburg, Tennessee. Born on May 23, 1942, in Rochester, New York, Eileen was the daughter of the late Peter Catalano and the late Florence Guilyard Catalano.
COLUMBIA, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Sandra Gail ‘Sister’ Harbison

Sandra Gail “Sister” Harbison, age 67 of the Theta Community, TN gained her angel wings on January 15, 2023. She passed away peacefully at Williamson Medical Center. Sister was of the Baptist faith. Preceded in death by parents, Robert Carl, Sr. & Roburda Burns Harbison; sister, Cheryl Bailey...
COLUMBIA, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Gerald C. ‘Jerry’ Hardison

Gerald C. “Jerry” Hardison, 87, owner and operator of Jerry’s Market, died Friday, January 13, 2023 at Maury Regional Medical Center. Born October 16, 1935 in Maury County, he was the son of the late Reece Hardison and the late Lela Naomi Brown Hardison. He was a...
COLUMBIA, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: James Walker Woody

James Walker Woody, 92, retired employee of Union Carbide and long-time resident of Santa Fe, died Friday, January 13, 2023 at Waynesboro Health and Rehab. Born August 17, 1930 in Maury County, he was the son of the late James Clarence Woody and the late Virgie McKee Woody. On June...
SANTA FE, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Dovie ‘Christine’ Webb

Dovie “Christine” Webb, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 12, 2023, in Columbia, Tennessee. Christine was born on November 29, 1931, in Maury County, Tennessee to the late William Ander Baker and Fannie Mae Kelley Baker. Christine...
COLUMBIA, TN
Maury County Source

2023 Events at FirstBank Amphitheater

FirstBank Amphitheater is an outdoor venue in Franklin, TN located at Graystone Quarry. It opened in 2021 with performances that are held from May until October. Here are the upcoming events for 2023. Last updated January 23, 2023. Dermot Kennedy. Tuesday, June 6, 8 pm. Singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy officially announces...
FRANKLIN, TN
Maury County Source

Maury Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Maury County!. Winterfest Beer Blast is a beer tasting benefiting Columbia CARES. The organization is more than excited to bring Winterfest Beer Blast back to The Factory at Columbia. Breweries, distributors, and home brewers from across the state will bring tastings of their best brews. Their 2023 event will offer even more tasting stations than before. There will also be a bourbon and spirits tasting bar, and do not forget their infamous rummy gummies.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
Maury County Source

Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Launches Night Train to Nashville Online Exhibit

Exhibit Highlights Nashville’s Pioneering and Influential R&B History. The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum has unveiled its newest online exhibition, Night Train to Nashville: Music City Rhythm & Blues, 1945-1970, which is available to access for free on the museum’s website. The multimedia exhibit explores the significant story of Nashville’s vibrant and pioneering R&B scene and its important role in helping the city to become a world-renowned music center.
NASHVILLE, TN
Maury County Source

6 Live Shows this Week – January 23, 2023

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: January 23 -January 29, 2023. 1Sam Hunt, War and Treaty, and More. Thursday,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Maury County Source

Beloved Broadway Production of ‘Into the Woods’ to Stop in Nashville

Exclusive, Limited Engagement May 23-28 at TPAC. Tickets on Sale Friday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m. The hugely acclaimed and much beloved Broadway production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Tony Award®-winning triumph, Into the Woods, will play a series of exclusive engagements across the U.S. in 2023, including eight performances at Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Jackson Hall on May 23-28.
NASHVILLE, TN
Maury County Source

Maury County Source

Maury County, TN
892
Followers
3K+
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

The Maury County Source is a local portal for news, weather, events and all things Columbia, Spring Hill, Mt. Pleasant, and other localities

 https://maurycountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy