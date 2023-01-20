Bitcoin miners are increasingly turning to landfills not only to find bitcoin but to power their operations. New players in the crypto game such as Vespene and XcelPlus are leveraging landfill methane for the mass amounts of energy needed to find bitcoin. Using emissions is advantageous as it vastly reduces the environmental impact crypto mining uses. In addition, landfills exist globally - which means miners can go anywhere they need to in their quest.

