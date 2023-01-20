Read full article on original website
10 Desert Escapes That Will Restore Your Soul
The desert is a sacred place of great energy and transformation. No, that’s not just some woo-woo idea. For millennia, people around the world have made pilgrimages to arid, cacti-dotted expanses to learn from the wisdom of the land. Even if you don’t subscribe to the spiritual side of things, it’s impossible not to be moved by the mystical beauty of red rocks or sand stretching in all directions as far as the eye can see. The desert also has a stillness and serenity. At night, it’s silent save the faint howls of coyotes and the hissing of snakes. Amidst the vastness of deserts in the United States (so, mainly Arizona, Utah, New Mexico and California), overnight oases that tap into the divine life force of the land — not to mention are just really stunning spots to chill out for a few days — have sprung up. Whether you’re looking for a holistic wellness-centric retreat or a five-star spa hotel, the relaxing desert escapes ahead promise peace, quiet and plenty of ways to unwind.
DAILY DIGEST, 1/23: La Niña shows signs of ending. Is El Niño next?; Conservation groups criticize Water Board’s side deals for Delta water; Oil wells guzzle CA water while nearby residents can’t use tap; Folsom Lake expected to fill this summer; and more …
WEBINAR: California-Nevada Drought & Climate Outlook Webinar from 11am to 12pm. The California-Nevada Drought Early Warning System January 2023 Drought & Climate Outlook Webinar is part of a series of regular drought and climate outlook webinars designed to provide stakeholders and other interested parties in the region with timely information on current drought status and impacts, as well as a preview of current and developing climatic events (i.e., El Niño and La Niña). Click here to register.
Bay Area rainfall totals are in after atmospheric rivers flooded California
Just how much precipitation did we get? Tons, according to the National Weather Service.
Family thanks California authorities for ‘heroic’ search
The family of missing British actor Julian Sands has thanked the Californian authorities for their efforts in trying to locate him. They also said they were “deeply touched” by the “outpouring of love and support” they had received. Mr Sands, 65, disappeared on 13 January while...
The Great Soaking Is Over. What Now?
The sun is back, and it’s a huge relief. And while the state largely avoided widespread, catastrophic disaster, communities all over California were hit hard. Cities are estimating tens of millions of dollars in damage, and at least 21 people have died since Dec. 26. Meanwhile, one silver lining:...
California Drought: Folsom Lake expected to fill this summer, Bureau of Reclamation says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Drought conditions continue to fade statewide thanks to one of the wettest starts to the winter season in California history. A massive snowpack sits in the Sierra thanks to the onslaught of storms. Statewide the snowpack is at 240% of average, higher at this date than the record snowiest winter of 1982-83.
California campers woken by multiple lights hovering at tree line
A California camper at Hiouchi reported being woken up by wind and debris striking the tent followed by multiple lights hovering at the tree line at 3:30 a.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
How the California storms were for researchers on the Farallon Islands
A handful of biologists had a front-row seat to this winter's extreme weather.
California: Atmospheric river and misguided climate fear
For more than three weeks, California has been pummeled by a series of storms arriving one after another from the Pacific Ocean. Torrential rains, mudslides, power outages, and floods plague state residents from north of San Francisco down to Los Angeles, 400 miles to the south. Scientists attribute this event to an “atmospheric river” condition in the Pacific Ocean. Many also claim that this phenomenon is due to human-caused climate change.
Escape to the Woods With These Cozy Cabins
Life would be better if you weren’t in a city. OK, we don’t actually believe that, but if you’re anything like us, you may find yourself lying to yourself, imagining a calmer, slower life in the woods. So to help you feed this unrealistic desire, here are 10 cabins currently for sale in Michigan and Wisconsin. You’re probably not going to move, but it doesn’t hurt to look.
California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?
In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into "a perfect sea," as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
From mattresses to golf balls, California beaches are littered with debris following recent storms
City crews have been busy compiling mounds of trash left along the shoreline following the recent storms in Long Beach, California, on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. (Brittany Murray/MediaNews Group/Long Beach Press-Telegram via Getty Images) After weeks of winter storms that brought flooding rains to California, water hasn't been the only...
22-day storm totals: 35.38 inches of rain in Boulder Creek, 15 feet of snow at Donner Summit
SAN FRANCISCO -- The numbers continue to roll in on the 22-day historic deluge that left behind damaged homes, shattered businesses, unstable hillsides and rain-swallowed rivers.The latest batch has come from the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center.When all was said and done, nearly 3 feet of rain -- 35.38 inches -- fell in the Santa Cruz Mountain community of Boulder Creek. Oakland set a 22-day record with around 1.5 feet of rain or 18.33 inches while it was also a record-setter at San Francisco International with 1.27 feet of 15.28 inches."The AVERAGE over the ENTIRE STATE in that time...
California Drought: Folsom's water and the improving drought
The drought in California has seen significant improvement with all of the recent rainfall! Plus, ABC10 meteorologist Brenden Mincheff went to Folsom to talk water.
The West's snow boom could ease the water crisis. But experts worry more hot, dry weather is coming
A parade of storms has given the West some relief from its historic drought, replenishing the soil, filling reservoirs and increasing much-needed snowpack. But whether it will be enough to help lift the West out of its multi-year water crisis, experts say, depends on temperatures in the coming months.Andrew Schwartz, lead scientist at the University of California, Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab, has been shoveling huge piles of snow at the lab site. The amount of snow the lab has received has been so excessive that it reached the second floor of their building, which they've since boarded up with plywood, he said.The snow's been "very...
The great California egg crisis
With commercial egg prices reaching all-time highs in California and across the country, it’s getting harder to believe they are cheaper by the dozen. The Jan. 13 United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Egg Market Overview found that the benchmark cost for a dozen large shell eggs in California was $6.72, a $0.65 decrease from the week prior, but still “historically high.” The same report stated that the average price per dozen in December 2022 nationally was 238% higher than that in December 2021. ...
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in California
The state of California is one of the most popular tourist destinations and for good reason. The state boasts of beautiful Pacific coastlines and some of the most amazing hiking trails and national forests. If you’re looking for a great place to explore the great outdoors, then California should definitely be on your bucket list. Since California is home to such amazing forests, that also means that it has some spectacular wildlife. Some of this wildlife is adorable and skittish like deer, while others, like black bears, are more scary than cute. With that in mind, have you ever wondered what the largest bear ever caught in California was?
It’s no myth: businesses are leaving California at an alarming rate
A local research institute has concluded what a lot of business people have been saying for years: that California is an expensive place to conduct business, and that a lot of businesses have left the state as a result. Sixty four percent the businesses that have left California in the...
NASA: California flood waters seen racing to the ocean from space
In recent weeks, California has been pounded by a number of storms, and NASA has released satellite photographs depicting flood water pouring toward the coast. Since December 26, more than 32 trillion gallons of precipitation have fallen, and numerous sections of the state have exceeded their annual precipitation total since October.
