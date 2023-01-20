The desert is a sacred place of great energy and transformation. No, that’s not just some woo-woo idea. For millennia, people around the world have made pilgrimages to arid, cacti-dotted expanses to learn from the wisdom of the land. Even if you don’t subscribe to the spiritual side of things, it’s impossible not to be moved by the mystical beauty of red rocks or sand stretching in all directions as far as the eye can see. The desert also has a stillness and serenity. At night, it’s silent save the faint howls of coyotes and the hissing of snakes. Amidst the vastness of deserts in the United States (so, mainly Arizona, Utah, New Mexico and California), overnight oases that tap into the divine life force of the land — not to mention are just really stunning spots to chill out for a few days — have sprung up. Whether you’re looking for a holistic wellness-centric retreat or a five-star spa hotel, the relaxing desert escapes ahead promise peace, quiet and plenty of ways to unwind.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO