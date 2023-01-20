ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph, MA

97.5 WOKQ

Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA

Working in Boston most of my career, I got to know the great local food places, most tourists wish they knew about. There was always one place to get pizza everyone talked about. I thought, there's no way this place has the best pizza. It's a pain to get to and there's no place to park. How do people even park to pick up a "to-go" order?
BOSTON, MA
lbmjournal.com

New Koopman Lumber location under construction on Cape Cod

WHITINSVILLE, Mass. — Koopman Lumber, a family-owned and -operated business with 11 locations in Massachusetts, is building its first store on Cape Cod. The 2023 LBM Journal Dealer of the Year has announced that renovation is underway at the former Antique Center of Cape Cod in Dennis, with an anticipated opening in April.
DENNIS, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

BJ’s Wholesale Club Completes Headquarters Relocation

CANTON, MA – BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) has moved into its new 190,000 SF corporate headquarters located on Campus Drive in Marlborough, MA. The move maximizes BJ’s corporate space to house team members and meet with vendors and partners while implementing new technology and modern amenities to enhance productivity. Timberline Construction is pleased to announce the project completion, as the BJ’s headquarters team opens a new chapter in a state-of-the-art facility.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
WSBS

The Three Hot Spots To Visit When Driving On Route 20 In MA

I have to admit that road trips are a constant in my life. When heading to upstate, central and western New York, I avoid The Thruway at ALL costs as a "TOLL-FREE" stretch of road brings some substance to the ride and in turn, a slice of Americana awaits me as the journey takes me through farmland and quaint villages that truly embody the simple life.
BOSTON, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Boston Among Top Targets for Commercial Real Estate Investment in 2023

Boston – A recent survey of commercial real estate investors ranked Boston as one of the top 10 target among U.S. metros. CBRE’s 2023 U.S. Investor Intentions Survey ranks the Boston real estate market number nine. The survey found that more investors are prioritizing high-performing secondary markets in...
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Massachusetts loses out on federal grant for turnpike redevelopment

For the third time Massachusetts has struck out trying to obtain funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. The Cape Cod Bridge replacement project has been turned down twice, and now the massive I-90 Allston Turnpike realignment project has also been rejected. The commonwealth was seeking $1.2 billion toward the $2...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
hot969boston.com

10 Massachusetts Companies Made Glassdoor’s 2023 Best Workplaces

Glassdoor released their list of the 100 best places to work in 2023. 10 Massachusetts-based companies earned a spot. Last year 9 Mass-based companies were on the list. Boston-based Bain & Company ranked highest for our state, coming in 3rd place out of 100! Natick’s Mathworks and Boston Consulting Group also earned top-10 rankings. Cambridge-based HubSpot, which earned the top spot in 2020 and 2nd place last year fell this year, but still made the list.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Popular Fast Food Franchise to Open Locations in Massachusetts

Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones this year, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Three of the Most Affordable Places to Live in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is second to none when it comes to vacation destinations along with everyday living. Whether it's Boston, Cape Code, the Berkshires, and everywhere in between; Massachusetts has plenty to offer. From mountainous scenic beauty to theater, culture, an excellent educational system, a wide variety of museum options, and affordable living, Massachusetts may be your next move for family life.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

High-tech lobster traps made in Massachusetts help protect endangered whales

WAREHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts marine manufacturing company may have found a way to help New England lobstermen and environmental groups working to protect the critically-endangered North Atlantic right whale find common ground. For 35 years, EdgeTech in West Wareham has established itself as a worldwide leader when it...
WAREHAM, MA

