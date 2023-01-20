Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major TradeOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Potential NBA MVP Could Need SurgeryOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Wednesday afternoon will see significant snowfall, followed by Thursday's rain.Sherif SaadBoston, MA
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two SeasonsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
San Antonio Spurs Discussing Major Trade With Boston CelticsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA
Working in Boston most of my career, I got to know the great local food places, most tourists wish they knew about. There was always one place to get pizza everyone talked about. I thought, there's no way this place has the best pizza. It's a pain to get to and there's no place to park. How do people even park to pick up a "to-go" order?
lbmjournal.com
New Koopman Lumber location under construction on Cape Cod
WHITINSVILLE, Mass. — Koopman Lumber, a family-owned and -operated business with 11 locations in Massachusetts, is building its first store on Cape Cod. The 2023 LBM Journal Dealer of the Year has announced that renovation is underway at the former Antique Center of Cape Cod in Dennis, with an anticipated opening in April.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
BJ’s Wholesale Club Completes Headquarters Relocation
CANTON, MA – BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) has moved into its new 190,000 SF corporate headquarters located on Campus Drive in Marlborough, MA. The move maximizes BJ’s corporate space to house team members and meet with vendors and partners while implementing new technology and modern amenities to enhance productivity. Timberline Construction is pleased to announce the project completion, as the BJ’s headquarters team opens a new chapter in a state-of-the-art facility.
Retirement Sale Continues at Largest Christmas Experience in New England
(ABINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS) For the last 40 years, the South Shore had been home to thelargest Christmas experience in New England,Abington Christmas Place. As of 2023, the magical Christmas experience is now only opening its doors for those looking for a magical discounted deal.
The Three Hot Spots To Visit When Driving On Route 20 In MA
I have to admit that road trips are a constant in my life. When heading to upstate, central and western New York, I avoid The Thruway at ALL costs as a "TOLL-FREE" stretch of road brings some substance to the ride and in turn, a slice of Americana awaits me as the journey takes me through farmland and quaint villages that truly embody the simple life.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Boston Among Top Targets for Commercial Real Estate Investment in 2023
Boston – A recent survey of commercial real estate investors ranked Boston as one of the top 10 target among U.S. metros. CBRE’s 2023 U.S. Investor Intentions Survey ranks the Boston real estate market number nine. The survey found that more investors are prioritizing high-performing secondary markets in...
Caesars Sportsbook plans to open 30,000-square-foot location in Massachusetts
RAYNHAM, Mass. — With the start of in-person sports betting on track to begin in Massachusetts at the end of the month, Caesars Entertainment on Monday announced a plan to open a 30,000-square-foot retail location in the Bay State. Caesars says will offer in-person sports betting through a partnership...
wgbh.org
Massachusetts loses out on federal grant for turnpike redevelopment
For the third time Massachusetts has struck out trying to obtain funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. The Cape Cod Bridge replacement project has been turned down twice, and now the massive I-90 Allston Turnpike realignment project has also been rejected. The commonwealth was seeking $1.2 billion toward the $2...
hot969boston.com
10 Massachusetts Companies Made Glassdoor’s 2023 Best Workplaces
Glassdoor released their list of the 100 best places to work in 2023. 10 Massachusetts-based companies earned a spot. Last year 9 Mass-based companies were on the list. Boston-based Bain & Company ranked highest for our state, coming in 3rd place out of 100! Natick’s Mathworks and Boston Consulting Group also earned top-10 rankings. Cambridge-based HubSpot, which earned the top spot in 2020 and 2nd place last year fell this year, but still made the list.
Wilmington Apple
Flatbread Company To Hold Fundraiser For Wilmington Family On February 9
BEDFORD, MA — On Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 4pm to 9pm, the Flatbread Company in Bedford (213 Burlington Road) is holding a fundraiser for the Strangies, a Wilmington family of six. A little over one year ago, the family’s youngest son was born very prematurely (at 22 weeks...
Popular Fast Food Franchise to Open Locations in Massachusetts
Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones this year, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
Three of the Most Affordable Places to Live in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is second to none when it comes to vacation destinations along with everyday living. Whether it's Boston, Cape Code, the Berkshires, and everywhere in between; Massachusetts has plenty to offer. From mountainous scenic beauty to theater, culture, an excellent educational system, a wide variety of museum options, and affordable living, Massachusetts may be your next move for family life.
caughtindot.com
The Shopping Center on Morrissey Blvd. that includes Lambert’s Market and Puritan Plaza is on the market
According to the Dorchester Reporter, the Morrissey Blvd shopping center that includes Lambert’s Rainbow Market and the Puritan Plaza shopping center is on the market. According to a local listing, the property at 777 Morrissey Blvd. and the Lambert’s in Westwood are for sale. These properties are owned by the Lambert family trust.
3 dead from car crashes in Mass.; N.H. State Police respond to over 90 crashes
The crashes occurred as wintry weather hit the region Sunday and Monday. However, it's unclear if the weather played a role in some of the crashes. At least three Massachusetts residents died in car crashes Sunday and Monday as a winter storm hit the region. However, the weather’s role in the fatal crashes is unclear.
hot969boston.com
We Did It! Boston’s Home to One of the Top 10 Ugliest Buildings in the World!
We Did It! Boston’s Home to One of the Top 10 Ugliest Buildings in the World!. Well, congratulations! You did it, Boston! You have one of the top 10 Ugliest Buildings in all of the WORLD. That’s quite an accomplishment!. According to Buildworld.com, Boston came in right in...
Construction for nation’s largest commercial offshore wind farm underway, but challenges loom
Offshore wind industry experts say that wind could actually be the answer to minimize our carbon footprint, and here in the U.S., we’re seeing one of the country’s first offshore wind projects come to life off the coast of Massachusetts where the wind will be used as an emissions-free energy source.
WCVB
High-tech lobster traps made in Massachusetts help protect endangered whales
WAREHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts marine manufacturing company may have found a way to help New England lobstermen and environmental groups working to protect the critically-endangered North Atlantic right whale find common ground. For 35 years, EdgeTech in West Wareham has established itself as a worldwide leader when it...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman has big plans after hitting it big on $1 million state lottery scratch ticket
A Massachusetts woman already has some big plans after hitting some big money recently on a state lottery scratch ticket. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Edna Soares has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Emeralds 50X” instant ticket game. Soares, who is...
Rayham Park Set to Become One of the Country’s Largest Sportsbooks
A site that has long been known for gaming will soon take a step into the next generation of Massachusetts gambling, as Raynham Park is set to become the home of one of the country’s largest sportsbooks. The site of the former Raynham-Taunton Greyhound Park will soon become Caesars...
Massachusetts Man Who Never Came Home Found Dead In Cape Cod Waters: Police
A 40-year-old man from Cape Cod was found dead after his family reported that he never came home from work, authorities said. Family members of Eduardo Gomes, of West Yarmouth, told police around 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23 that was last seen around 1 a.m. the same day, Yarmouth Police said on F…
Comments / 0