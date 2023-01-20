ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culleoka, TN

OBITUARY: Billy Gene Harper

By Jennifer Haley
Maury County Source
4 days ago
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cSmzX_0kLJwd8w00

Billy Gene Harper, 85, owner of Harper’s Auto Upholstery and resident of Culleoka, died Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Maury Regional Medical Center.

Born December 13, 1937 in Davidson County, he was the son of the late Meachum Hugh Harper and the late Maggie Virginia Covington Harper.

He served in the United States Navy from 1955 to 1963. An avid outdoorsman, Mr. Harper, enjoyed gardening, playing horseshoes, and watching westerns. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, whom he married June 22, 1996, JoAnn Goble Harper of Culleoka; sons, Kerry Gene Harper of Nashville; Billy Keith Harper of Antioch; Johnny Dwayne Allen of Springfield; Jeffrey Donell (Debbie) Allen of Smyrna; daughters, Karen Michelle (Brian) Ingham of Nashville; Kimberly Diane Collins of Mt. Juliet; Jacqueline Diane (Robert) Wolfenbarger of Goodlettsville; nine grandchildren; and Sixteen great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Ann King.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday at 2:00 P.M. at Friendship Baptist Church with Brother Kenneth Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Navy. The family will visit with friends Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until service time at the church. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors are assisting the family with arrangements.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

The family suggests memorials to Wounded Warriors, P.O. Box 96860, Washington, DC 20077-7677, or Friendship Baptist Church, 2479 Culleoka Hwy., Culleoka, TN 38451. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.

