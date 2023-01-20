Read full article on original website
Australian Open lookahead: Djokovic and 2 US first-timers
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO WEDNESDAY. There couldn’t be more contrasting men’s quarterfinals at the Australian Open. Novak Djokovic is still on track for his 10th title at Melbourne Park and now faces No. 5 seed Andrey Rublev — who is 0-6 in Grand Slam quarterfinals. The other men’s match Wednesday features a pair of unseeded 20-something Americans: Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul. Neither has ever been this far at a major tournament and the matchup between the 89th-ranked Shelton, a 20-year-old from Florida, and the 35th-ranked Paul, a 25-year-old from New Jersey, will be the first Slam quarterfinal between two men from the U.S. since 2007, when Andy Roddick beat Mardy Fish in Melbourne. Roddick’s title at the U.S. Open 20 years ago remains the last major singles championship for an American man. There is also a fresh face among the women: Magda Linette is playing in her first quarterfinal in 30 Grand Slam appearances at age 31. She faces Karolina Pliskova, a two-time runner-up at majors. The other quarterfinalists are appearing for the first time in the last eight at Melbourne Park: No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka and unseeded Donna Vekic. Sabalenka is 8-0 in 2023.
Polish defense minister says his country has sent request to Germany to transfer Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish defense minister says his country has sent request to Germany to transfer Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Pakistan’s premier apologizes to nation for power outage
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s prime minister on Tuesday apologized to the nation for a major, daylong power outage that disrupted normal life across the country and drew criticism from millions who were left without electricity amid the harsh winter weather. Monday’s blackout engulfed schools, factories and shops, and...
Russia calls Sakharov Foundation ‘undesirable’
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities pressed ahead with their crackdown on alternative and dissenting voices on Monday by declaring a foundation named for Nobel Peace Prize winner Andrei Sakharov as “undesirable.”. The Russian prosecutor-general’s office said on its website that the Andrei Sakharov Foundation’s activities pose a “threat...
F1 owners furious with FIA over president’s ‘inflated’ valuation comment
Liberty Media-owned Formula One has accused the FIA president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, of interfering with its commercial rights by publicly questioning a reported $20bn (£16.2bn) valuation of the sport. Ben Sulayem, elected in 2021 to the top job at Formula One’s governing body, took to Twitter on Monday after...
Paxten Aaronson hopes to join brother Brenden on US team
CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Paxten Aaronson has yet to move into an apartment in Germany. “I actually have only been there for like four days,” he said. “I was staying in the hotel, but I walked all around the city. It’s a beautiful city, but I’m looking forward to going back and kind of making it my home with my apartment and everything.”
Ukraine corruption scandal ousts top officials amid war
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Several senior Ukrainian officials, including five front-line governors, lost their jobs Tuesday in a corruption scandal plaguing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s government as it grapples with the nearly 11-month-old Russian invasion. Ukraine’s biggest government shake-up since the war began came as Poland formally requested permission...
