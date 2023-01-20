Hey, France. You do know that any and all technological achievements/advancements are based on stolen tech and/or based on American-based innovation. As soon as we cut ties with China on any sharing of technology agreements, they will be left in the dust. This is the problem with big tech outsourcing production to China. They are basically GIVING a them what they need to steal tech with no regard to intellectual property/copyrights/patents.
Until China attacks them one way or another they are nothing but an ungreatful nation look at all the USA has done for them over decades and know they want to Flex against USA i say we stop all trade
it is known that China 🇨🇳 still hides Russian money and oil 🛢 so France will be giving military equipment to Ukraine to fight Russia and giving money to China wich will help Russia
Comments / 75