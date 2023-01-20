Read full article on original website
lansingcitypulse.com
Gas stove debate is the latest political culture war. Here are the facts
Gas stoves, a popular cooking appliance, have become a hot political topic. A study linking gas stoves to childhood asthma reignited concerns about health and climate consequences. While progressive Ann Arbor considers banning new gas hookups, state Republican lawmakers want to ban the ban. To Ann Arbor Sustainability and Innovations...
wsgw.com
Missing Ogemaw Woman’s Van Found in Harrison
Police in Ogemaw County are asking for help locating a woman they believe may be in Clare County. Sara Elizabeth Burns of Prescott was last seen on January 9th, and her van was located in Harrison. Burns is described as a white female, age 34, and standing 4 feet 9 inches tall. She has reddish blond hair, hazel eyes and a tattoo on her left clavicle.
WILX-TV
General Motors to announce major investment in manufacturing across Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist will join officials from General Motors to announce a major investment in manufacturing in locations across Michigan on Friday at 11 a.m. in Flint. Lt. Gov. Gilchrist will also attend the Northern Michigan Policy Conference in Traverse City around 12:45 p.m. where...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan man charged with holding women hostage after accusing them of stealing his meth
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly held two women hostage in a Michigan shed because he thought they stole his methamphetamine. Michael James Miskell, 50, from Wellston, is charged with unlawful imprisonment, felon in possession of a firearm, and assault and battery in connection with the incident that happened Saturday.
Northern Michigan man charged with drunk driving for third time after slamming into mailboxes, becoming combative with police
A Northern Michigan man has been charged with drunk driving for a third time after plowing through a row of mailboxes then becoming combative with police.
Man wanted in Ann Arbor-area homicide found dead
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man wanted in a Thursday morning fatal shooting outside an Ann Arbor-area physical training facility has been found dead in his home. Michael Anthony Elinski, 59, was found dead Friday, Jan. 20, inside his home located in Clare, according to the Pittsfield Township Police Department.
