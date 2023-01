Macbeth Opens at Winter Opera St. Louis Friday

Macbeth (Michael Eugene Nansel, standing left) and Lady Macbeth (Whitney Myers, seated in the foreground) set off a murder spree in Macbeth .

In this Macbeth , the witches are not a trio but a chorus.

How does a Scottish play sound in Italian? That's an answer Winter Opera St. Louis plans to illuminate over the course of several hours each this Friday and Sunday as the company presentsat. In this Macbeth, the lord doesn't just sing his part — he goes by "Macbetto."The music comes from Giuseppe Verdi, the first time the brilliant Italian opera composer took on the challenge of adapting Shakespeare for opera (Francesco Maria Piave wrote the libretto). After his blockbustersand, Verdi would return to the Bard again, withandadaptations ofand, respectively.While local audiences used to Opera Theatre St. Louis and its English translations may initially be intimidated by opera performed in its original language, they may quickly become converts to Winter Opera St. Louis' style — Italian, it must be said, rolls off a singer's tongue in a way English never will.Also aiding this production, says director John A. Stephens, is its home at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center: "The intimacy of the theater allows us to examine more deeply the nuances of Verdi's score, and the complexities of Shakespeare's characters."The opera runs this weekend only. The Friday, January 20, show begins at 7:30 p.m.; on Saturday, January 22, catch it at 2 p.m. Tickets