ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Macbeth Opens at Winter Opera St. Louis Friday

By Sarah Fenske
St. Louis Riverfront Times
St. Louis Riverfront Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NTs1W_0kLJvTIl00
Macbeth (Michael Eugene Nansel, standing left) and Lady Macbeth (Whitney Myers, seated in the foreground) set off a murder spree in Macbeth .

How does a Scottish play sound in Italian? That's an answer Winter Opera St. Louis plans to illuminate over the course of several hours each this Friday and Sunday as the company presents Macbeth at Kirkwood Performing Arts Center
(210 East Monroe Avenue, 314-759-1455) . In this Macbeth, the lord doesn't just sing his part — he goes by "Macbetto."

The music comes from Giuseppe Verdi, the first time the brilliant Italian opera composer took on the challenge of adapting Shakespeare for opera (Francesco Maria Piave wrote the libretto). After his blockbusters Rigoletto and La traviata , Verdi would return to the Bard again, with Otello and Falstaff adaptations of Othello and
The Merry Wives of Windsor , respectively.

While local audiences used to Opera Theatre St. Louis and its English translations may initially be intimidated by opera performed in its original language, they may quickly become converts to Winter Opera St. Louis' style — Italian, it must be said, rolls off a singer's tongue in a way English never will.

Also aiding this production, says director John A. Stephens, is its home at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center: "The intimacy of the theater allows us to examine more deeply the nuances of Verdi's score, and the complexities of Shakespeare's characters."

The opera runs this weekend only. The Friday, January 20, show begins at 7:30 p.m.; on Saturday, January 22, catch it at 2 p.m. Tickets
can be purchased online .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B6HLF_0kLJvTIl00
In this Macbeth , the witches are not a trio but a chorus.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

The Delmar Loop Ice Carnival returns

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A winter tradition returns to the Delmar Loop. Visitors of all ages are enjoying the sights and sounds of the Loop’s Ice Cestival. The carnival fills several blocks of the Delmar Loop with ice sculptures and other winter activities. The event runs until 9...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Best Home Furnishings: Proud To Be Made By Americans In America

Best Home Furnishings owner, Carl Boyer, not only takes pride in his business, he takes pride in his country. Since 2007, Boyer has found that his customers appreciate the fact that Best products available at his store are “American made by Americans in America.”. Best Home Furnishings has been...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis Riverfront Times

St. Louis Riverfront Times

St. Louis, MO
6K+
Followers
997
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Riverfront Times focuses on the issues that are important to St. Louis's young adults. Each week, hundreds of thousands of readers turn to the RFT for award-winning journalism, powerful investigative reporting, news and commentary on local politics, and the most comprehensive arts and entertainment coverage in the St. Louis area.

 https://www.riverfronttimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy