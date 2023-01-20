ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toco Hills Gains a Jamaican Restaurant, While Peoplestown and Stonecrest Land New Coffee Shops

A new restaurant centered on Jamaican dishes and tropical cocktails and fresh juices is opening at the Toco Hill Shopping Plaza on North Druid Hills Road, the same complex as Spiller Park Coffee and Publix. Owned by Wynter Lii and her daughters Ashante, Neirah, and Kenecia, Mobay Spice takes over the former Fish Bowl Poke space in March and will also feature a Jamaican-American-style brunch on Sundays.
This Awesome Tech-Driven Dart Bar Has Opened Up At Star Metals In Atlanta

Flight Club is an innovative dart bar, now open in Atlanta!. One of London’s favorite unique bar experiences has made its debut itAtlanta! Flight Club is a modern dart bar concept from London-based Social Entertainment Ventures. The bar is now officially open, featuring fun games, tantalizing drinks, and bar bites!
Atlanta named best place to buy a house in 2023

ATLANTA - According to economists at the National Association of Realtors, the metro Atlanta area is the best possible place to buy a house in 2023 based on a variety of factors. That’s good news for prospective home buyers, but may also be good news for home sellers as well....
Where to find the best pies in metro Atlanta

You can never go wrong with pie, so why not treat yourself to a delicious slice? Whether you want something sweet or savory, traditional pie flavors like apple or pecan, or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options to choose from. We want to make it “easy as pie” for you to find the perfect slice in Atlanta, so we’ve listed some of the best spots below.
After Kroger closing, shuttle is now taking Decatur shoppers to Publix

Electric carts are zipping around Decatur Square, thanks to a new transportation effort from the city and its partners. The new shuttle is running from downtown Decatur to the Publix at Sam’s Crossing Village, with several stops in between.  Residents of Decatur Square were upset when “Baby Kroger” on Commerce Avenue closed in December. Many […] The post After Kroger closing, shuttle is now taking Decatur shoppers to Publix appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Supermarket closure inspires local shuttle service program

Grocery stores across the country are closing after a merger between supermarket chains Kroger and Albertsons. This includes shuttering locations in Georgia. A Kroger store located in downtown Decatur, affectionately known by residents as “Baby Kroger,” closed its doors last month after more than 20 years. In response, city officials and the local Publix teamed up […] The post Supermarket closure inspires local shuttle service program appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Stevie Nicks to perform in Atlanta, part of 2023 tour

ATLANTA — A legendary rock artist is returning to Georgia. Stevie Nicks will perform in Atlanta as part of her 2023 tour. Nicks’ last performance in the Peach State was in October of 2022 at Ameris Bank Theatre in Alpharetta. There, she performed several of her own hits,...
Food Review: Whataburger

Before last year, Whataburger had not existed in Georgia. Sure, the fast-food chain had some name recognition, mostly as “that place from Texas,” but not many had anticipated their expansion, especially to Kennesaw. When the location was finally open for the drive-thru, the line stretched from the window...
Check Out Brookhaven’s Latest Dine-In Movie Theater

Cocktails, a full meal and a good show is absolutely back on the menu for 2023 and this newly revamped movie theater in Brookhaven has us covered. The theater formerly known as the Cinebistro has been replaced by new dine-in theater, Look Cinemas, with amazing vibes and even better drinks.
Atlanta Drivers Fed Up with Airport Mishaps Would Rather Drive

Driving vs Delays: The average Georgia traveler would opt to drive for 5 hours rather than take a one-hour flight. Recent travelers rate their frustrations at 8/10. Over half would be prepared to pay a premium for flight tickets if it would guarantee there would be no delays. Interactive map...
Arbor Place | Shopping mall in Douglasville, Georgia

The Arbor Place shopping center is located west of Atlanta. It opened in 1999 and currently has more than 100 stores, including Belk and Macy's department stores, as well as well-known fast fashion brands such as Old Navy, H&M, and Forever 21. In this place, you can also see what's...
