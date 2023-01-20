Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Walmart Permanently Closes, Reportedly Surprising and Angering Local ResidentsJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
This Huge General Store in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensChattahoochee Hills, GA
The Lost Community and Hidden Graveyard In The Heart Of Buckhead AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
A court in Atlanta will determine whether to make the 2020 election investigation report public.Sherif SaadAtlanta, GA
Breaking: Longstanding Walmart Permanently Closing; Another Unexpectedly ReopeningJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
Related
New restaurant opens in Georgia, attracting world record-holding competitive eater to grand opening
A new restaurant recently opened in Georgia, attracting the attention of the world record-holding competitive eater Joey Chestnut, who will be performing at the grand opening event this weekend.
Krispy Kreme to construct new shop at twice-burned Midtown location
After two fires, a temporary pop-up shop and a hopeful plea from one of its owners, Shaquille O’Neal, the beloved Krispy...
Eater
Toco Hills Gains a Jamaican Restaurant, While Peoplestown and Stonecrest Land New Coffee Shops
A new restaurant centered on Jamaican dishes and tropical cocktails and fresh juices is opening at the Toco Hill Shopping Plaza on North Druid Hills Road, the same complex as Spiller Park Coffee and Publix. Owned by Wynter Lii and her daughters Ashante, Neirah, and Kenecia, Mobay Spice takes over the former Fish Bowl Poke space in March and will also feature a Jamaican-American-style brunch on Sundays.
Highness Cuisine to Take Over The G.O.A.T on Cheshire Bridge
While the concept will change from a nightclub and lounge to fine dining, ownership of the space will remain in the same hands according to a building permit application.
This Huge General Store in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Georgia and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
secretatlanta.co
This Awesome Tech-Driven Dart Bar Has Opened Up At Star Metals In Atlanta
Flight Club is an innovative dart bar, now open in Atlanta!. One of London’s favorite unique bar experiences has made its debut itAtlanta! Flight Club is a modern dart bar concept from London-based Social Entertainment Ventures. The bar is now officially open, featuring fun games, tantalizing drinks, and bar bites!
Customers and employees recall wild moments inside Target as the store filled with smoke
ATLANTA — It was just after 5 p.m. Monday evening when fire crews responded to the Target on Piedmont Road NE and Sidney Marcus Boulevard. Fire crews arrived quickly and found all employees had evacuated, but they had to locate the fire in thick smoke. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta named best place to buy a house in 2023
ATLANTA - According to economists at the National Association of Realtors, the metro Atlanta area is the best possible place to buy a house in 2023 based on a variety of factors. That’s good news for prospective home buyers, but may also be good news for home sellers as well....
AccessAtlanta
Where to find the best pies in metro Atlanta
You can never go wrong with pie, so why not treat yourself to a delicious slice? Whether you want something sweet or savory, traditional pie flavors like apple or pecan, or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options to choose from. We want to make it “easy as pie” for you to find the perfect slice in Atlanta, so we’ve listed some of the best spots below.
After Kroger closing, shuttle is now taking Decatur shoppers to Publix
Electric carts are zipping around Decatur Square, thanks to a new transportation effort from the city and its partners. The new shuttle is running from downtown Decatur to the Publix at Sam’s Crossing Village, with several stops in between. Residents of Decatur Square were upset when “Baby Kroger” on Commerce Avenue closed in December. Many […] The post After Kroger closing, shuttle is now taking Decatur shoppers to Publix appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Supermarket closure inspires local shuttle service program
Grocery stores across the country are closing after a merger between supermarket chains Kroger and Albertsons. This includes shuttering locations in Georgia. A Kroger store located in downtown Decatur, affectionately known by residents as “Baby Kroger,” closed its doors last month after more than 20 years. In response, city officials and the local Publix teamed up […] The post Supermarket closure inspires local shuttle service program appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Meet Little Dariya Denise: Baby born to couple in the middle of Atlanta traffic
ATLANTA - Everyone has a story about Atlanta traffic, but one couple might know more than most. That is because their baby was born in traffic along Interstate 75. It was a typical busy Tuesday in November on the interstate. Loston and Deshai Fudd were in traffic. "Literally, my water...
Stevie Nicks to perform in Atlanta, part of 2023 tour
ATLANTA — A legendary rock artist is returning to Georgia. Stevie Nicks will perform in Atlanta as part of her 2023 tour. Nicks’ last performance in the Peach State was in October of 2022 at Ameris Bank Theatre in Alpharetta. There, she performed several of her own hits,...
wheelercatalyst.com
Food Review: Whataburger
Before last year, Whataburger had not existed in Georgia. Sure, the fast-food chain had some name recognition, mostly as “that place from Texas,” but not many had anticipated their expansion, especially to Kennesaw. When the location was finally open for the drive-thru, the line stretched from the window...
secretatlanta.co
Check Out Brookhaven’s Latest Dine-In Movie Theater
Cocktails, a full meal and a good show is absolutely back on the menu for 2023 and this newly revamped movie theater in Brookhaven has us covered. The theater formerly known as the Cinebistro has been replaced by new dine-in theater, Look Cinemas, with amazing vibes and even better drinks.
atlantatribune.com
Atlanta Drivers Fed Up with Airport Mishaps Would Rather Drive
Driving vs Delays: The average Georgia traveler would opt to drive for 5 hours rather than take a one-hour flight. Recent travelers rate their frustrations at 8/10. Over half would be prepared to pay a premium for flight tickets if it would guarantee there would be no delays. Interactive map...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Georgia
They were recommended by Guy Fieri.
tourcounsel.com
Arbor Place | Shopping mall in Douglasville, Georgia
The Arbor Place shopping center is located west of Atlanta. It opened in 1999 and currently has more than 100 stores, including Belk and Macy's department stores, as well as well-known fast fashion brands such as Old Navy, H&M, and Forever 21. In this place, you can also see what's...
Feds see poverty rising in Atlanta’s suburban school districts
The school district in metro Atlanta's urban core, Atlanta Public Schools, was the only metro area system to escape a recent rise in youth poverty.
Target evacuated after fire breaks out inside metro Atlanta store, officials say
ATLANTA — Officials are investigating a fire at a Target in Buckhead Monday evening. Crews are currently on the scene of a fire at the store inside a busy shopping complex on Piedmont Rd. near Sidney Marcus Blvd. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel...
Comments / 1