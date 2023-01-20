Bills Backers in Bengal territory talk city’s support for Hamlin

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills have a tough opponent in the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday, and a couple of Bills Backers to the southwest of us agree.

Erik and Michelle Vezina with the N. Kentucky and Cincinnati Bills Backers joined us on Wake Up! Friday morning to discuss the two teams set to battle for a spot in the AFC Championship match.

A lot has happened since earlier this month, when Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field in a game against the Bengals.

The Vezinas say that Cincinnati’s support for Hamlin has been “amazing.” At one point, they tried to buy shirts in support of Hamlin, but they were actually sold out in Cincinnati.

“The city was blue. Everywhere you look…Buffalo Bills colors,” Michelle said.

Buffalo and Cincinnati are two cities that have had important NFL connections in the past, with the Bengals helping the Bills break their 17-season playoff drought in 2017.

“It’s like family, almost,” Michelle said.

Hear their thoughts on Sunday’s game and more about funds raised in honor of the first responders who saved Hamlin’s life in the video above.

