Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
NFL playoffs conference championships: Bengals-Chiefs, 49ers-Eagles
There are only four teams left in the 2022 NFL season's playoffs as we head to the conference championship round. Fresh off a win over the Cowboyson Sunday night, the 49ers will face the Eagles -- who dismantled the Giants on Saturday -- in the NFC Championship Game. And after beating the Bills on Sunday, the Bengals will try to get back to the Super Bowl for a second consecutive year against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Kansas City held off Jacksonville on Saturday to get the divisional round rolling, despite a right ankle injury toPatrick Mahomes.
Jalen Hurts and Eagles offense fire on all cylinders vs. Giants
PHILADELPHIA --Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert made a highlight-reel catch and raced into the end zone for a 16-yard score on the opening possession of the NFC divisional playoff game against the New York Giants to put an already electric Lincoln Financial Field crowd into a frenzy. Quarterback Jalen...
Jalen Hurts gave Eagles Jordan-like boost, Nick Sirianni says
PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles coach Nick Sirianni compared Jalen Hurts to Michael Jordan when asked about the emotional lift the quarterback provided his team Saturday night in its 38-7 romp of the New York Giants in an NFC divisional round playoff game. "I know this is high praise, but to have...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Top scorers meet in Philadelphia-Brooklyn matchup
Brooklyn Nets (29-17, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (30-16, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and Kevin Durant meet when Philadelphia faces Brooklyn. Embiid leads the NBA averaging 33.6 points per game and Durant is seventh in the league averaging 29.7 points per game.
