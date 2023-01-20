Read full article on original website
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
Boyfriend charged with murder after missing Texas woman's body is found buried in a field
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A 32-year-old man who was initially arrested on suspicion of kidnapping is now charged with murder after his missing girlfriend's body was reportedly found buried near his home. Kayla Kelly, 33, was reported missing to the Collin County Sheriff's Office Jan. 11 after her friends...
Two people arrested for deadly Fort Worth shooting, a third suspect on the run
16-year-old Zechariah Trevino was killed, and his 17-year-old cousin was seriously injured. The high school has councselors availaable today for anyone who needs to talk about the tragedy.
Man killed in Dallas shooting; one of two suspects found at hospital, police say
DALLAS — Dallas police are looking for a second possible suspect in connection to a deadly shooting Saturday night. Officer say the first suspect was found injured in a hospital. The department said they responded to a shooting call at 6:19 p.m. on Jan. 21 in the 9100 block...
easttexasradio.com
One Dead, One In Custody After Hunt County Altercation
Hunt County Deputies responded to suspicious activity on County Road 4108 in Greenville. The information received from the caller was that her brother and her husband were at a residence, and allegedly three individuals kidnapped her husband at gunpoint. Several minutes later, her brother heard gunshots. Deputies located a deceased male on County Road 4106. Investigators and the Texas Ranger determined the deceased male was a victim of a homicide. Officials arrested Silviano Robles of Rowlett as the possible person responsible for the death of his brother-in-law Homero Leos Silviano.
fox4news.com
Mother of teen killed in shooting outside Fort Worth Whataburger says she's already forgiven killer
FORT WORTH, Texas - The family of the teen killed in a shooting at a Whataburger near Paschal High Friday said he worked at the fast food restaurant and would often wait there for a ride. Someone shot Zecheriah Trevino and his female cousin there. He didn't make it. Fort...
Click2Houston.com
Fight among group of teens ends in deadly shooting outside Fort Worth-area Whataburger, authorities say
FORT WORTH, Texas – One teen is dead and another critically wounded after a fight among a group of high school students ended with shots fired outside a Whataburger in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Friday, authorities say. According to NBC Affiliate KXAS, the shooting was reported at around...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 3100 Cliff Creek Drive
On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at approximately 6:35 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 3500 block of Cliff Creek Crossing Drive. When officers arrived, they located the male victim lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, and the victim died from his injuries. The preliminary investigation determined, a male suspect shot the victim and left the location. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 013220-2023.
dpdbeat.com
Capital Murder – 9100 Skillman Street
While at the scene, detectives learned a suspect might be at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Detectives confirmed the man at the hospital, Maliki Brown, 20, was one of two suspects involved in the homicide. An arrest warrant for Capital Murder was issued for Brown. The investigation is...
ketr.org
Greenville man shot, killed on Sunday morning
In Hunt County on Sunday, a man was shot to death. Greenville police say they have a suspect in custody. A release from the department says emergency dispatchers received a call around 6:15 a.m. Sunday morning from a woman calling from around County Road 4108 near Greenville. The caller told the dispatcher that her husband had been kidnapped at gunpoint by three people. The caller also said that she and her brother just heard gunshots. Hunt County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the call and found a dead man on County Road 4106. The man has been identified as Homero Leos and officials have ruled his death a homicide. Police say they have arrested and booked Silviano Robles, the brother-in-law of Leos. Robles is in the Hunt County Detention center, where he is expected to be arraigned on a charge of murder.
fox4news.com
2 killed after Fort Worth police break up illegal street takeover
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police said an illegal street takeover near downtown led to a crash that killed two people. Police initially responded to a blocked intersection on University Drive near West 7th Street and White Settlement Road around 11 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses said several cars performing dangerous...
fox4news.com
Man accused of murdering 16-year-old girlfriend in Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas police have arrested a 22-year-old man accused of murdering his 16-year-old girlfriend, whose body was found in a creek earlier this week. Arturo Flores has been charged with murder in the death of Venus Rodriguez. Rodriguez’s family said she had run away from home. They believe she...
Alleged Dollar General burglary under investigation in Rains County
EMORY, Texas (KETK) – Rains County Sheriff’s Office announced they are investigating a suspected Sunday morning burglary from a Dollar General store in Emory. The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help identifying the person in the following photos: Officials said that if you recognize the person in the photos you can call them […]
fox4news.com
Homicide victim found in Dallas creek identified as 16-year-old girl
DALLAS - A teenager found shot to death in Dallas earlier this week had been reported as a runaway. Medical examiners confirmed 16-year-old Venus Rodriguez is the person found Monday morning in a creek in Oak Cliff. Police said Rodriguez had been shot several times. They have not made any...
16-year-old girl found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Dallas creek, police say
DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating the death of a 16-year-old girl who was found dead in a creek in Oak Cliff on Monday. And her family is looking for answers. The girl, identified as Venus Rodriguez, was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 10:05 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, police said.
Two killed in late night, high-speed street takeover crash in Fort Worth
Two people have died in a late night high-speed street take-over roll-over crash in Fort Worth. Late Sunday night, cars were showing exhibitions of speed on White Settlement Road near Henderson.
Affidavit: Missing Collin County woman recently learned man she was dating was married; vehicle found burned
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — The search continues for a Collin County woman who has been missing for a week. An arrest warrant for a man suspected of kidnapping her reveals more about the circumstances surrounding her disappearance. Kayla Kelley, 33, was first reported missing on Jan. 11, 2023, by...
Police: Two shot dead in Fort Worth home
Police in Fort Worth are investigating a double murder from overnight. Officers called to a home on Killian Street late Wednesday night and found a man and a woman each shot multiple times inside a bedroom.
2 found shot dead inside Fort Worth home, investigation underway
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An investigation is underway after two people were found shot dead inside a Fort Worth home Wednesday.On Jan. 18, police were sent to a shooting call in the 3700 block of Killian Street. When officers arrived, they found two shooting victims inside a bedroom of the residence.Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their identities have not been identified at this time.This remains an ongoing investigation.
North Texas elementary school girl chokes on food at school, dies at hospital, district confirms
CEDAR HILL, Texas — A student at Highlands Elementary in Cedar Hill died after choking on a piece of food at lunch, according to a letter sent from the Cedar Hill ISD superintendent to parents. Cedar Hill ISD confirmed to WFAA a student died at the hospital on Friday...
Body of 16-year-old found in Oak Cliff creek, Dallas police investigating
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are investigating after finding the body of a 16-year-old in an Oak Cliff creek Monday morning.At about 10:05 a.m. Jan. 16, police found her in the 1700 block of Brookhaven Drive. Police said she died from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said there is no suspect information at this time, and an investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jeffrey Loeb at 214-671-3702 or jeffrey.loeb@dallaspolice.gov.
