Dallas, TX

kurv.com

Two McKinney Girls Found Safe, Father And Grandma Arrested For Kidnapping

Two McKinney sisters are safe, and their grandmother is in custody and accused of abducting them. Police say an AMBER Alert was canceled after nine-year-old Jessica Burns and six-year-old Jennifer Burns were found on Sunday. No details have been released about how the girls were found or where they’d been for the past couple of days.
MCKINNEY, TX
kurv.com

Two Killed While Trying To Flee Street Takeover

Two people are dead after Fort Worth police say they tried to flee the scene of an illegal street takeover and crashed their vehicle. According to FWPD, officers were called when several vehicles blocked University Drive near West Seventh Street late last night to perform stunts on the road. When...
FORT WORTH, TX

