Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died

Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Trey Mancini backs out of WBC for Chicago Cubs teammates

Trey Mancini was set to join Team Italy for the World Baseball Classic. His signing with the Chicago Cubs changed those plans. According to Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune, Mancini will forgo the World Baseball Classic this year. Instead, he feels it will be more beneficial to be around his new teammates and organization as he is looking to be more of a veteran presence in the clubhouse.
Eloy Jiménez has 'surprise' for Spring Training

Things will be different for Eloy Jiménez this season. With Andrew Benintendi taking over as the White Sox primary left fielder, Jiménez is preparing for a position change to right field. With any luck 2023 will be the year Jiménez surpasses 100 games played for the first time since his rookie season, too.
Cardinals rumors: 3 elite prospects to trade, 1 to keep

The St. Louis Cardinals are still in the market to improve their roster. Some of their elite prospects may be on the trade block to get those deals completed. Even with the St. Louis Cardinals‘ top trade target Pablo Lopez off the market with the Marlins trade with the Twins involving Luis Arraez, the team will still look to improve. The Cardinals have several elite prospects they could move to seal a prospective deal.
Chicago Bears: 3 players who could stay or go this offseason

This offseason will be an exciting one for the Chicago Bears. You are looking at a team that now owns the number one overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, along with the most salary cap space in all of football. General manager Ryan Poles could have some fun. We’ll just put it that way.
