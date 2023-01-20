Read full article on original website
Big retail chain closing another store in IllinoisKristen WaltersChicago, IL
2 Dead, 5 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Chicago's Dan Ryan ExpresswaycreteChicago, IL
Body Inside Stolen Funeral Van Still Missing in Chicago, Police Search Intensifies.Virgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
A 7-Year-Old Boy Struck and Killed by School BuscretePark Forest, IL
Chicago White Sox Reportedly Happy Minnesota Twins Traded Luis Arraez
The Chicago White Sox hope to improve as a ball club in 2023, thanks to the Minnesota Twins trading 2022 American League batting champion Luis Arraez to the Miami Marlins for starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and prospects Jose Salas and Bryon Chourio.
Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Former Cubs announcer Chip Caray is leaving Atlanta to do play-by-play for the Cardinals (UPDATED)
UPDATE: This move, reported earlier, is apparently actually happening. The original article is below. Chip Caray, grandson of longtime Cubs/WGN announcer Harry Caray, was the Cubs’ TV play-by-play voice for seven seasons, from 1998-2004. Per Dan Caesar of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Caray, who has been the Atlanta Braves’...
Angels Rumors: Eight Teams Linked to Shohei Ohtani as Free Agent Landing Spots
Everyone wants a piece of Ohtani.
Chicago Bears acquire Stefon Diggs in one of these 3 trade packages
The Chicago Bears had a rough season. Part of the reason it was rough was because of the fact that Justin Fields had no help on offense. His offensive line was terrible and his weapons were almost as bad. They desperately need to work this off-season to get him the...
A Few Surprises for Cubs Prospects in New Top-100 List
Baseball Prospectus released their top-100 Chicago Cubs prospects list and there are a few surprises.
Predicting the Cubs 2023 Record
A look at our prediction for the Chicago Cubs record in 2023.
Trey Mancini backs out of WBC for Chicago Cubs teammates
Trey Mancini was set to join Team Italy for the World Baseball Classic. His signing with the Chicago Cubs changed those plans. According to Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune, Mancini will forgo the World Baseball Classic this year. Instead, he feels it will be more beneficial to be around his new teammates and organization as he is looking to be more of a veteran presence in the clubhouse.
Eloy Jiménez has 'surprise' for Spring Training
Things will be different for Eloy Jiménez this season. With Andrew Benintendi taking over as the White Sox primary left fielder, Jiménez is preparing for a position change to right field. With any luck 2023 will be the year Jiménez surpasses 100 games played for the first time since his rookie season, too.
Cardinals rumors: 3 elite prospects to trade, 1 to keep
The St. Louis Cardinals are still in the market to improve their roster. Some of their elite prospects may be on the trade block to get those deals completed. Even with the St. Louis Cardinals‘ top trade target Pablo Lopez off the market with the Marlins trade with the Twins involving Luis Arraez, the team will still look to improve. The Cardinals have several elite prospects they could move to seal a prospective deal.
The Chicago Bears must consider this fresh new free agent in 2023
The Chicago Bears had a terrible season in 2023. It was by design though as first-year GM Ryan Poles wants to build this thing the way that he believes is right. That means tearing the roster down to the bare minimum. Now, after being the worst team in the NFL...
Chicago Bears: 3 players who could stay or go this offseason
This offseason will be an exciting one for the Chicago Bears. You are looking at a team that now owns the number one overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, along with the most salary cap space in all of football. General manager Ryan Poles could have some fun. We’ll just put it that way.
Cubs: Why Aramis Ramirez didn't get stronger Hall of Fame consideration
On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the results of the 2023 National Baseball Hall of Fame voting will be made public and, while the Cubs are relatively unrepresented (with the exception of John Lackey), it'll still be interesting to see who cracks that 75 percent threshold. One man who won't factor into...
