Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
During the Chiefs-Jaguars playoff game, an NFL official has a hot mic momentkosen khanKansas City, MO
The Chiefs go into their 5th AFC Championship GameChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Related
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: How close we are/were to a big snowstorm (MON-1/23)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s turning into a delightful day in the region as the lower clouds and fog are dissipating revealing extensive snow cover up across northern Platte County, Missouri, and north/west as a result of the weekend snow system. That generally gave the metro a dusting to about an inch or so of sticking snow overnight on Saturday into early Sunday morning.
KC bakery, boutique prepare for big week of business ahead of AFC Championship
A Kansas City-based bakery and local boutique say Chiefs season is the best season for sales over any other KC sports team.
Group to build $200M food processing center in south KCMO; 583 new jobs possible
Economic development officials Monday announced plans for a new $200 million food processing center and cold storage facility in south Kansas City, Missouri.
heartlandcollegesports.com
K-State Jumps Kansas into Top 5 of CBS Sports Poll
After a turbulent two-game stretch for both Kansas basketball teams, prior to the official AP top 25 release on Monday, the Wildcats jumped ahead as the top-ranked team out of the Big 12 conference per CBS Sports. The Kansas State Wildcats are coming off back-to-back wins against Kansas (83-82) and...
KCTV 5
Renovations for affordable housing in Kansas City begin Monday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A number of vacant apartment buildings will begin renovations Monday near downtown Kansas City. Most of the buildings being renovated along The Paseo between Ninth and 14th Streets are vacant---eight of the 11 haven’t been used in years. The preservation of the buildings, built between 1896 and 1906, will cost roughly $35 million.
WIBW
Game Wardens warn hunters of image after ducks found on side of road
SHAWNEE, Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens in Kansas have warned hunters about their “image” after a handful of dead ducks were found on the side of a road in Shawnee. Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens took to Facebook on Monday, Jan. 23, to plead with hunters to be mindful of their image in local communities.
KCTV 5
Abandoned apartment complexes near downtown KC get new look
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Several abandoned apartment complexes near downtown Kansas City are going to get a much-needed face lift. “Paseo is one of the most beautiful boulevards not only in our city but in our country,” says Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. Unfortunately for years a certain...
Kansas lands transfer RB Dylan McDuffie
Kansas football has added to its incoming transfer class. Former Georgia Tech and Buffalo running back Dylan McDuffie has committed to KU and is already on campus, a source confirmed to Phog.net. He arrives on campus with over 1,300 yards rushing and 12 total touchdowns to his name during his career. He will have one season of eligibility remaining, which he will use during the 2023 season.
KCTV 5
I-435 crash seriously injures St. Joseph woman
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 29-year-old woman was seriously injured in a crash on I-435 Sunday night. A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the woman, who was from St. Joseph, Missouri, was driving her 2021 Nissan when she struck the rear of a 2010 Chevrolet.
KCTV 5
KCI holds job fair for new terminal
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The new KCI terminal is getting ready for takeoff, but first it needs to fill 800 open positions. Today, a job fair was held to hire retail, food and beverage positions inside the new terminal. Vantage Airport Group is looking for people that best represent...
KCTV 5
Pet of the Day: Tamba
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Tamba was recently diagnosed with lymphoma. The veterinarian says she probably only has 6-10 months to enjoy loving her next family. Treatment is likely to make her feel crummy, and not extend her life. Tamba came to Leavenworth County Humane Society, Inc. as a stray...
tourcounsel.com
Barrywoods Crossing | Shopping mall in Kansas City, Missouri
Barrywoods Crossing, is a simple shopping center with a somewhat limited commercial and gastronomic offer. However, it can be a functional place if you like to be distracted, do basic shopping and walk. Since, the place has a nice outdoor environment. Featured Shopping Stores: Bath & Body Works, DXL, Shoe...
KCTV 5
Stowers Institute Stem Seminar hosts youth
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kausik Si is hoping to pass on his knowledge to the next generation. The Stowers Institute Scientific Director hosted a STEM seminar on Saturday at Union Station aimed at educating and inspiring youth to pursue science in the future. “Even if I can excite one...
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joe Woman Seriously Hurt In Sunday Night Accident
A Two-vehicle accident Sunday night in Platte County has left a St. Joseph woman with serious injuries. According to Troop A of the Highway Patrol, at 10:51 Sunday night a 2010 Chevrolet being driven by 37-year-old Kansas City resident Papy Kennedy was improperly stopped in the right lane of Interstate 435 at mile-marker 26.4.
Kansas City Fire Department rescues worker trapped under steel beams
Rescue crews are trying to free a person who has become trapped under steel beams at a fabrication business in the 3800 block of Raytown Road.
KCTV 5
Shatto Milk expecting to release 18,000 bottles of red velvet milk
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Chiefs Kingdom includes animals now – cows to be specific. One area family dairy farm is putting a spin on its milk, and the goal is to help support Kansas City on its quest to the Super Bowl. With the Chiefs 27-20 win over...
kcur.org
Hungry for pizza in Kansas City? Here's a guide to the city's many shops and styles
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Pizza could be considered the third pillar of Kansas City’s culinary milieu, ranking just below barbecue and tacos. Being in a food lover’s city, many...
KCTV 5
Two men wanted in robbery of Waldo Bank Midwest robbery
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The FBI is looking for two people involved in a bank robbery Monday morning. According to an incident report, a man displayed a firearm inside the Bank Midwest in the 7900 block of Ward Parkway and demanded cash. He and another man with him ran from the bank with an unknown amount of money and drove off in a white Kia four-door car.
bluevalleypost.com
5 to Try: What are the best nachos in Johnson County?
However you take your nachos, we want to hear what your go-to picks are for kickoff times in Johnson County. There should be something for everyone, like a heaping plate that all can pick from. How to tell us your nachos picks. We’ll take recommendations for this “5 to Try”...
KMBC.com
One of the Kansas City Zoo's newest animals now has a name
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the Kansas City Zoo's newest animals now has a name. The Zoo announced Monday evening the name of the baby eastern black rhinoceros: Zumi. Zumi was the winning choice after 14,421 votes were tallied by the Zoo. A video from The Zoo shows...
Comments / 0